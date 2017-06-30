Report: Steelers CB Artie Burns Arrested Thursday Night In Florida

While there aren’t many details to go on, it appears as though Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns was arrested Thursday night and charged with driving with a suspended license, according to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.

NEW: Artie Burns, Steelers cornerback and former Univ. of Miami player, arrested overnight on charge of driving w/ a suspended license #mh pic.twitter.com/MYkCerP8eS — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) June 30, 2017

Burns, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Steelers, played his college football at the University of Miami.





Assuming no other charges are added, Burns should be just fine as driving on a suspended license isn’t going to get him in trouble with the NFL.

According to a report by Andy Slater, police stopped Burns’ SUV when they noticed it had an expired license-plate tag and the cornerback was placed in handcuffs after it was determined that his license was suspended.

Burns reportedly has failed to pay $1,012.20 in traffic tickets, according to court records.