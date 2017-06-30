Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers CB Artie Burns Arrested Thursday Night In Florida

    By Dave Bryan June 30, 2017 at 08:06 am


    While there aren’t many details to go on, it appears as though Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns was arrested Thursday night and charged with driving with a suspended license, according to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.

    Burns, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Steelers, played his college football at the University of Miami.


    Assuming no other charges are added, Burns should be just fine as driving on a suspended license isn’t going to get him in trouble with the NFL.

    According to a report by Andy Slater, police stopped Burns’ SUV when they noticed it had an expired license-plate tag and the cornerback was placed in handcuffs after it was determined that his license was suspended.

    Burns reportedly has failed to pay $1,012.20 in traffic tickets, according to court records.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Now that is just stupid……….C’mon dude. Would like to know what caused him to have a suspended license to begin with.

    • srdan

      You get arrested for driving on a bad license? Huh?

    • StolenUpVotes

      The worst part is there are ways to get around this. Very possible to get a slip a paper to stick in your wallet that allows you to drive at certain times of the day. Usually for employment reasons.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Article said it was unpaid parking tickets.

    • george

      And cuffed like you’re a threat? Cop must be a Dolphins fan. 🙂

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Or rather inferred that was the cause.

    • kevin Duffin

      Maybe he had a warrant for the unpaid tickets? Article also said he had expired plates. Seems excessive either way.

    • jconeoone C

      OMG…just pay the tickets!

    • Uncle Rico.

      No doubt a bench warrant was issued and license suspended when tickets went unpaid. A ticket is a court order. Failing to pay set all this in motion. Cops doing their job.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yes. you do. its a serious crime in virginia. the kid had a thousand dollars in fines when he made how much last year? smh.

    • RickM

      Supposedly going 130 in a 60 zone on one of his tickets? That seems impossible to believe. But what is believable is that he got a $5.17 Million signing bonus and couldn’t take the time to pay $1,012.20 in traffic tickets. Time to grow up Artie.

    • Benjamin Tarr

      This reminded me of the fact that I had to pay my campus parking fines before they would let me graduate! And, I believe at a certain point unpaid fines of any kind are transitioned into what are called Bench Warrants. Over a grand will do it. They will take you to jail and will release on PR bond.

    • D.j. Hoy

      This doesn’t bother me. He turned 22 in May. I did things when I was 22 that I wouldn’t do now too. It’s not like he beat up his wife. Chill out.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      FACT: Driving on expired tags will get you pulled over.
      FACT: having a grand worth of unpaid tickets will get you arrested

      Fact: not taking care of these issues when you have the money and the ability to do it online from your house is stupid.

    • Benjamin Tarr

      Ironic this article was posted 50 minutes previous:
      2017 Steelers Stock Watch – CB Artie Burns – Stock Up

    • StolenUpVotes

      I was thinking either that or he got in accident without insurance or something. Over a grand in traffic tickets…….Christ almighty Artie

    • Michael Mosgrove

      exactly. almost every state allows you to pay tickets and renew your tags online. i’ve done the tags in 4 different us states. only time i had to go to the dmv was when i was getting the new states physical license.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Absolutely ridiculous

    • Biggie

      Pay your stupid fines and get you DL fixed.That is just dumb, no reason for that at all.

    • StolenUpVotes

      No one is calling for him to be suspended or cut. They are just calling it for what it is. Stupid.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      That headline gave me anxiety I didn’t need!

      Glad to hear it’s something that only amounts to settling old debts. Of course he should have taken care of this already, but I was dreading having to read anything approaching “under the influence.”

      Whew.

    • Ed Smith

      👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

    • Loren Shepard

      Pathetic !!!! No one should get arrested for such a thing unless they are aware of the concern and know that their license has been suspended.
      Not just that he plays for my team but for years before now they (people) used to complain athletes and stars of movies etc get away with “murder”. Now days if they catch a star of any field it becomes news!!!

      Tiger, Venus and now Artie all in Florida !! Maybe its time stars and famous people find a new spot and let Florida suffer for running money out of town!!! (The Law is the law however!!)

    • Ed Smith

      New article just appeared: 2017 1/2 Steelers Stock Watch -CB Artie Burns – Stock STUPID

    • George Hareras

      This is clearly a set up! The white whale aka Newman had thousands in unpaid parking tickets. He was last seen in Florida at the super bowl. On his shadiness of a character in general should be enough to incriminate him… I’m telling you something doesn’t add up!

    • Rocksolid20

      You didn’t have a 5M bonus when you were 22 .
      He could easily mention it to his agent to see that
      it gets handled .

    • WARisHELL- DuDu Shits-Poopster

      The question becomes how many games? 1 or 2. I’m thinking 1.

    • RickM

      If I had over $1,000 worth of unpaid tickets, had my license suspended and then chose to drove on expired plates I’d expect to get arrested. What were they supposed to do? Give him another ticket that he won’t pay?

    • Crowned

      0. It’s a suspended license lol.

    • Jaybird

      Zero. As long as there’s no drugs or alcohol involved.

    • D.j. Hoy

      Sadly, me not getting a $5 mil bonus couldn’t be more true.
      I’m not saying it wasn’t a mistake, because it was and he should have handled it differently. I’m saying that I’m guessing most of us are older than 22, didn’t get handed all that cash that young, and have also had our fair share of mistakes.

    • Jaybird

      I payed my speeding tickets when I was 20 years old. It’s just stupid not to and leads to possibly worse charges down the road. No one is comparing unpaid tickets to wife beating. He did something dumb though, age doesn’t excuse it.

    • colingrant

      Yawn! Much to do about nothing.

    • Gautama Om

      It is the cause.

    • Jaybird

      Yes you DO get arrested eventually for unpaid parking tickets! Why the hell would we pay them if there were no consequences?

    • Gautama Om

      That’s to force him to pay the ticket. After so many warnings and late fees, this is what they do. You can’t shrug it off forever so they’re enforcing it now.

      Now you’re going to say ” he’s not going to shrug this off forever”. Um they don’t know that about him. There’s thousands of Joe’s out there that have been in this situation that have shrugged it off in the past and this kind of treatment/procedure that is the result of that. It’s the same old story with any law…it’s the few really bad apples that make the procedure worse for others.

    • Brenton deed

      When I read the title I thought oh no DUI? Drunk and disorderly? You know… signs of deeper problems.

      Provided nothing else come to light this looks like stupid kid, immaturity mistakes that can be cured by a swift kick in the arse and a box in the ears …. but no long term trouble.

    • Gautama Om

      I doubt he had that money when he got the ticket; in other words he got the ticket before getting his rookie paycheck. But you’re still right, he should have paid it anyways because I’m sure he had $1k .

    • americanpatriot

      EXPIRED license plate tag. Which, in Virginia, means expired vehicle registration. Can’t remember if yearly/bi-yearly registration renewal is required in PA. Check the tag number, up pops the unpaid tickets.

      Lazy, elitism, too busy to take care of the little details of everyday life…. any number of possible reasons.

    • LHW

      Dumb. This says much about his character – he is just dumb, does not care, or thinks he is better than anyone else. In one of those reasons is scary. If I were the Steelers organization I would punish him somehow and tell him to be smarter, don’t screw up again, and don’t be a dumba$$.

    • Smitty 6788

      No big deal he’ll pay the fines and move on. You guys need to calm down lol. Professional athlete or not people get busy forget stuff. Life lesson for the young man.

    • RickM

      He signed his rookie contract on June 13, 2016 over a year ago. And I believe he got his multi-million signing bonus at that time (someone correct me if I’m wrong). So he had lots of money. He just ignored the tickets. It seems even when they suspended his license he ignored that and drove anyways. I want a fine and payment of the tickets to be the only consequences for him. But gosh this was unnecessary and dumb. Chalk it up to youth, and hopefully he learns from it.

    • Craig M

      $1,012.20 in unpaid traffic tickets? Really? That’s got to be one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard- ah, since the time I ran out of gas w/ $300.00 in my pocket. Just plain dumb!

    • Rob H

      Nothing to see here, move along.
      Really dumb, but really minor in the grand scheme of things. If he had been smoking weed or drinking at the time, then it would be worth getting annoyed over.

    • D.j. Hoy

      Artie’s mom died when he was 20 and last saw his father when he was 11, who is now in prison for cocaine trafficking. Maybe he had no one to go to for guidance?

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m strictly going by Craig’s comment above yours when referring to 1000 dollars in unpaid parking tickets being the cause. If that’s the truth there is no excuse for that kind of “forgetfulness.” Actually, I think there is another word that’s more accurate: negligent.
      I’m not going to claim this is some kind of big deal (if this is what happened). However, I’m not going to downplay how extremely idiotic this is, either.

    • Rob H

      I hear what you’re saying, and it was really minor, but let’s not get carried away with making excuses for it. It was stupid, there was no excuse for it, learn and move on.

    • DAWAARE

      M. Bryant season 2

    • NinjaMountie

      Instead of the DMV now, the mandatory visit in most states is the inspection garage. Woot. I’m doing mine this month.

    • NinjaMountie

      Bad as in expired, no. Bad as in Suspended, yes.

    • george

      I’m not saying he should not have been arrested, If there was a bench warrant issued the cop wouldn’t have a choice. I’m saying the cuffs may have been a bit much. Pretty sure the cop had discretion in cuffing him and unless he posed an obvious threat that would be unnecessary.

    • paltel

      The charge is driving while black and wealthy, but no doubt racists will continue saying otherwise. He is lucky that he wasn’t shot to death.

    • Rob H

      I believe the cuffs are standard for anyone getting arrested, it’s whether they cuff them in front of you, or behind your back that’s up to their discretion.
      I got taken in for underage drinking when I was 20, no resistance, no threat, wasn’t even drunk, but still had my hands cuffed in front of me.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      If 22 is still a dumb, kid, then why can they fight wars, drink, and vote?! I agree everyone matures as time passes, but at some point we have to stop treating people at this age as though they’re kids – otherwise, they will continue to act like it.

    • John Pennington

      All he had to do is pay his fines and dont drive not like he cant afford to have someone drive him where he needs to go,There not enough discipline with these young players and with the team in general,Tomlin needs to put his foot down on his players .They wouldn’t win a SB if there is no discipline. Enough is enough do something now.Need a coach not a friend.

    • Rob H

      Do you really believe that drivel, or are you just trying to stir things up? Sadly, I fear it’s the former.

    • george

      I guess it must depend on the jurisdiction. A had a job working closely with county police in Indiana and they had discretion to use cuffs or not.

    • Ike Evans

      Sheesh….1000? Wat kinda ticket is that

    • Ike Evans

      Mine got suspended last year for a lousy seat belt ticket

    • John Noh

      Stupid kid. You’re a first-round draft pick and you don’t pay a measly $1000 in fines? Idiot.

    • Ace

      CB Artie Burns — Stock Down

    • D.j. Hoy

      No, I agree with you. What happened to him, as far as being put in handcuffs and everything, is exactly what should have happened. I’m just saying people need to stop acting like they’ve never made mistakes. I’m sure he would do it differently if he could go back and do it again. He did something dumb, I’ve done dumb things – life goes on. Hopefully he learns from it.

    • Ike Evans

      Virginia is a commonwealth…literally everything is a serious crime

    • Michael

      Shocked? Not really.

    • Ike Evans

      Awwwww you wittle babies got your feelings hurt cuz of this? The wussification of america boy i swear. Reacting like artie slapped your 1st born

    • Michael

      Just like the movie Mic’ Clayton… FO will clean this up likely via Mr. Wolf.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Tomlin on Artie not paying his tickets: “He’s not up on his details”. No big deal, IMO. Take care of it…learn from it and move on.

    • pittsburghjoe

      No drugs or unlicensed fire arms in the car? Meeeh, nothing notable here.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Move on troller.

    • Michael

      25 years coaching experience, Tomlin knows how to deal with it.

    • Dude! You make a shitload of money. Pay your damn fines! I’ll never understand why these young ‘kids’ think they are above the law because they are famous. Just ask Big Ben. He learned his lesson the hard way too. SMH

    • Jaybird

      It’s a sad story , but not a valid excuse as far as the law goes.

    • FanInExile

      I’m in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Not the best governed of the 50 by a long shot, but we’re un-dumb enough to distinguish most minor crimes from the big ones. So I don’t think commonwealth-ness has much to do with it.

    • Dorian James

      No one’s that busy that they can’t pay unpaid parking tickets. sounds like arrogance and irresponsibility. Live and learn young fella

    • SeventhHeavan

      Oh boy, he sure is lucky he wasn’t drinking or smoking otherwise this would be a whole nother story!

    • Ike Evans

      Do you know what being in a commonwealth means? Without Google right now…..no disrespect….pennsylvania is too most ppl here dont know what it means either…just that reply doesnt really apply to my point….”commonwealthness” lol

    • Limousine Liberal

      He probably can’t afford those traffic tickets on his rookie contract. SMH.

    • walter

      Where does it say that? Traffic tickets it says.

    • Limousine Liberal

      Or just for being black.

    • FanInExile

      Bright side, guys. In a not-quite-parallel universe, we could be fans of the Patriots, who’ve had players on the team who…you know, murder people.

    • walter

      Im going guess that its not a minor traffic ticket. It could be something like an accident while uninsured. Because if it was minor, he would most likely have just paid it.

    • walter

      ha ha A first round draft choice? C’mon

    • walter

      If 130mph is true, thats bad

    • walter

      lets just hope he gets a little community service with a fine and he is able to get his license back.

    • Big White

      Wow, that’s pretty smart. Dissecting the Patriot pass-offense should be a piece of cake for the young Einstein. Could have had Paxton Lynch, smh.

    • walter

      No he says suspended. There is a big difference. You dont get arrested for expired.

    • WreckIess

      Of all the players that you could’ve mentioned that they passed up on, you said Paxton Lynch?

    • walter

      Suspended yes you will absolutely get arrested for suspended here in Miami. Its a misdemeanor offense

    • Big White

      Yep, he’ll be a beast in Denver by the end of the year. Already pushing Semien out of the way in OTAs.

    • walter

      No it doesnt matter what color. Driving with a suspended license is an arrest able offense here in Miami

    • JCLII

      Or, he’s been busy working out and attending camps to take care of it in his off time.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Which, ya know, says a ton.

    • WreckIess

      Yeah, but that’s because it’s Trevor Siemian.

    • walter

      Sure if you pay your fine and show up for court. But if you ignore it, a bench warrant is issued.

    • walter

      The cop probably figured if he ran, he would never catch him lol

    • Big White

      Yeah our quarterback is like probably retiring at the end of the year, you may have heard about it.

    • John Noh

      Didn’t Kramer wear an eye-patch in that episode for some reason?

    • walter

      lol

    • WreckIess

      I heard that he’ll retire when he wants to, not particularly at the end of the year. I also heard that he wants a championship and I gotta tell you, taking Lynch over Burns probably wouldn’t have helped that cause, like, at all. There’s a reason why the Broncos made a push for Romo earlier this year even with two young QBs on the roster.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Well if him beating out Semien (after a year of seasoning) is such an accomplishment, then shouldn’t you be interested in acquiring Semien once/if he’s benched?

    • WreckIess

      The timing of this is pretty bad for Artie because it’s the dead period in the offseason so this will be made into more of a story that it needs to be because this is really all the news we’re going to get (other than Bell’s contract situation) until camp. He’ll pay the tickets(if he hasn’t already), move on, and this will be forgotten.

    • walter

      Being black and wealthy means you can hire a lawyer and/or pay your fines

    • walter

      yea I got a couple seat belt tickets. They were expensive but I knew i had no choice but pay them or take it to court.

    • Milliken Steeler

      Are you that much of an idiot, when obviously not pounding down sandwiches by the handful? Troll much?

    • Pat Knotts

      Dummy

    • walter

      The best way to learn is sit in jail

    • Sdale

      It’s easy to forget about something like this. I had the same thing for not enough life jackets in a boat. Just forgot about it and got a notice in the mail saying it’s now $300 and I’d have my license suspended if I didn’t pay. Who knows, he could have gotten something like this in the mail in Miami after he’d moved. Same thing will happen with parking tickets. Not a big deal.

    • walter

      He didnt need to be handcuffed but if Artie ran, he would never catch him lol so maybe the reason

    • FanInExile

      I would think he’ll get worked over pretty well in the locker room and on the training camp field. Just enough to give him a little bit (but not too much) of that nastiness he needs to grow.

      Yeah, this is trying to make lemonade out of used motor oil, but c’mon…don’t we have bigger things to complain about?

    • walter

      I dont know. Someone said one of the tickets was for speeding at 130mph. How do you forget to pay that? Thats a hefty fine maybe a suspension in itself.

    • Milliken Steeler

      This is the only time I was ever in trouble, was of all things a couple of tickets. I was 18 years old and unfortunately chose my first car to be a 68 Chevelle with a built 454, roll bar etc. After not having any previous tickets, I got two speed exhibitions in two days, while not going more than five miles an hour. ( I was lighting up the tires) That’s twelve points times two. While I was waiting for my court day, my transmission cross member broke and now my car, was just like one of those hot wheels, that when you pushed it, the engine went back and forth. Do you remember those? lol So a buddy was going to take me to my court date and no showed me.

      After the initial shock and disgust with missing court, I just went on and figured id take care of it later. I had a police officer drive up next to me when I was walking home one day, ran my name and wham! Went to jail and yes for that idiot troll that posted, I was handcuffed and I’m considered white.

      I never took driving a vehicle, not seriously again and never got in any trouble again for anything. That did make me decide, that maybe I needed to join the Army and get some needed maturity. lol So Artie, I felt your pain bruh. Just no more misteps, we need you.

    • Jeff Burton

      I was wondering why someone would be arrested for a suspended license. I mean isn’t that usually just a ticket and they tell you to go home and not drive anymore? Then I saw he had thousand dollars in tickets piled up. How in the hell do even get a $1,012.20 dollars in tickets? Pay the damn fines. You’ve get the money, now. You’ve got responsibilities, fulfill them! I’m sure a chewing out from Coach Tomlin is in the works.

    • walter

      I live in Miami and I was also arrested for suspended license (i didnt realize my insurance had expired). So I would like to share what Artie is going through. They handcuffed me with heavy tie straps and left me sit in a hot police car for hours with the windows up. Eventually they let me out to wait with other prisoners but no talking or moving is allowed. Then we were all packed into a truck like sardines with no ventilation for another hour before the truck departed for the jail. It was in this truck that some prisoners knew how to remove the straps. We arrived at the jail where we are strip searched. We had to bend over as all orifices are checked. We got back our clothes without belts, wallet, celphon or shoes. Next we were packed like sardines into a holding cell. If anybody recognized Artie, he would probably be treated well by other prisoners as he is a celebrity. 40 people packed into this holding cell with nowhere to sit but the one toilet. Many hours past, tempers flare and fights erupt. One prisoner was choked almost unconscious because he accidentally stepped on another prisoners toes supposedly as the guards continued to push people inside.. The guards did nothing to stop the fight but kept pushing new prisoners inside that obviously wouldnt fit. I was arrested in the morning on my way to work so I was in this cell for over 24 hours! We were allowed one phone call. I was extremely lucky my Mom answered the phone. The good thing is the misdemeanor prisoners were released without bail the next morning because Miami jail is just too crowded. But we were still packed like sardines into the elevator and small cells. After my release I had to wait in the property line to obtain my celphone, shoes, belt and wallet. But there is really no line. You have to fight other hardened criminals to get your property. And if they see you have any money they will follow you and hurt you. I pushed a few prisoners to get to the front when my name was called but they told me they cant find my property, go away. Everyone started pushing and fighting. Well I had to walk home 20 miles without shoes, celphon or wallet. But at least I was a free man. The next day my problems continued because they towed my car away. A bunch of calls, a bunch of cash, was needed to get my car back. Everything of value in the glove box and trunk was stolen. Now I could write another huge paragraph of the cost and problems involved in getting my license back but I wont. I think you get the point. Jail is not a nice place to be and even though he was a celebrity, hopefully he learns a lesson here. Tell me if you enjoyed my piece. If not tell me too at least I know someone read it. thanks.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Here in ga that could be as little as 2 tickets.

    • PaeperCup

      You’re a millionaire, Pay your bills, man!!!

    • Jeff McNeill

      In Ga not paying tickets or not showing up in court is an automatic license suspension.

    • Reader783

      The US Justice system can be quite difficult sometimes, sorry to hear about your struggle.

    • Jeff McNeill

      They don’t in GA, you get arrested and you get cuffed.

    • walter

      I think they put people through all that to teach them a lesson. Also Miami jails are extremely crowded. Maybe Artie learns a lesson, maybe not. Its possible that other prisoners treated him special and he didnt suffer as much. But jail is no fun for anybody.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You live and you learn. I praise God that I live in a place where they don’t hand out parking tickets like candy. Yet and still you gotta pay your tickets.

    • Jeff McNeill

      No inspection in GA unless you are in Fulton county, Atlanta, or are within 2 counties of Fulton.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I don’t want all the he dumb things I have done aired out in public, does anyone else want to air theirs out here?

    • Jeff McNeill

      Does this now make his stock different in your eyes?