    Report: Steelers DT Javon Hargrave Back Practicing On Wednesday

    By Dave Bryan June 7, 2017 at 12:06 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are conducted their ninth OTA practice on Wednesday and there’s some very good news to pass along when it comes to one of their defensive players.

    According to Chris Bradford of The Beaver County Times, Steelers second-year defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was back on the practice field Wednesday working in some sort of capacity. Hargrave had previously been sidelined a few days with a reported shoulder injury that he suffered during a practice last week.


    Now that all of you have breathed a sigh a relief, you might be interested to know what Steelers defensive line coach John Mitchell had to say about Hargrave during a recent one-on-one interview with Missi Matthews of steelers.com.

    “Javon Hargrave, from South Carolina State, we got him, he started last year,” Mitchell started. “He’s learning the defense, he’s better, he understands that he’s got to be in a little better shape than what he was last year.”

    Hargrave is obviously expected to make a huge jump in his second season after registering 27 total tackles, two sacks, five tackles for a loss and three total quarterback hits as a rookie. Thankfully, the recent shoulder injury that he suffered turned out to not be serious as he’s one player the Steelers certainly can’t afford to lose.

    • Benjamin Netzel

      I am so excited for this kid, I really think he could be a huge answer to stopping the pats and their two tight end attack they love so much

    • PaeperCup

      Is it just me, or does HArgrave look a little more plump this year?

      I have high hopes for him, as I did the day he was drafted. I really hope he lives and exceeds my expectations.

    • RickM

      Wonderful news. Having a strong D-line will be a major factor in 2017.

    • Jacob

      Starting to wonder now if Mitchell granted an interview so he could call out some players that need a little motivation

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I thought he looked more plump too. Is it possible that is what John Mitchell meant by in-shape? I often tell people that round is a shape so I am in-shape!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Maybe, but he could’ve meant he wanted him stronger/heavier too.