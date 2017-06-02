Senquez Golson: ‘I’m Ready To Make Some Tackles’

We haven’t heard a whole lot from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson since last season. He did speak to reporters a bit earlier in OTAs, during which he talked about the fact that he wasn’t ready to return last season, and he only started feeling better when he had screws taken out of his foot after the Super Bowl.

But when it comes to the 2017 season, all that can be said at this point is, so far, so good. Through the first two phases of offseason workouts and now two weeks of OTAs, Golson has been a full participant in everything with no setbacks, and no questions about his health or abilities. In fact, he’s ready for more.

Even though he started out yesterday talking to Teresa Varley saying that he is “just trying to get back out here and make sure I show what I can do”, it wasn’t long before his tone changed and he began talking about the future.

As Alex Kozoa recapped yesterday, he understands that things have been “not so good” lately, but that he feels that he “did get better at a lot of things” when it comes to learning how to take care of his body and getting the defense down.

“I’m ready to just get in the pads and start getting some contact, some bruises, something”, he told Varley. “I’m just ready to go”. And, provided that he is healthy, which he certainly appears to be, he should be. He did not even make it to training camp in his rookie season to put the pads on, and I believe he had just one padded practice last year before suffering a foot injury.





“I’m ready to make some tackles”, Golson said, which may literally be something that he has not done since he was in college. I don’t know how many players are craving contact in OTAs, but given how long it has been for the former second-round pick since he has done something bearing a very close resemblance to football, it is certainly understandable.

This will no doubt be received with cautious optimism, because, on the surface, it sounds as though all systems are go for the Ole Miss product to finally begin his football career in earnest, yet it would be hard to discount the past two years in which he has never been able to dress for a game.

As we have written about previously, reports from OTAs have indicated that the Steelers have been using Golson in the slot with the second-team unit behind William Gay, which should be no surprise. He was running with the first-team line in the slot last season when he was injured, but Gay was starting outside at the time.

There will be time and opportunities for the young safety to climb ahead of the veteran in training camp and the preseason though. That is, as long as he stays healthy. He is ready and willing to start tackling; the hope is that he will be able. But, again: so far, so good.