Shazier And Dupree Work On Footwork During Offseason

It’s the middle of the NFL offseason. In theory. For many Pittsburgh Steelers, they’ve taken Mike Tomlin’s advice (warning?), to get in the best shape of their lives over the six weeks from minicamp to the start of training camp. James Harrison, Vince Williams, and Robert Golden are out in Arizona playing Danneyball. Down in Georgia, Bud Dupree and Ryan Shazier are working on their footwork with one of the best guys in the business.

The two were spotted training with The Foot Doctor Sports, led by Seth Minter. Their site describes themselves as the following:

“Originally formed as a group of like-minded speed and agility trainers on InstaGram the FootDoctor Sports Marketing has become the industry leader in training athletes and trainers. The FootDoctor (Seth Minter) had a vision to unify speed and agility trainers from all sports and to create a base program that would allow for a standard training criteria to be met wherever you see the logo.”

Issa Vibe 🤙🏾⚡️ A post shared by Seth Minter ⚡️™ (@the_footdoctor) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT



And a pretty lengthy highlight reel of their workout.

Lay the track champ, a train ain't never need help being a train ‼️ #TheFootDoctor ⚡️👣⚡️ [Aths: @shazier @bud_dupree ] A post shared by Seth Minter ⚡️™ (@the_footdoctor) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

If the video is too long to watch, at least check out this clip included of Shazier, moving like he’s a svelte cornerback.

Agility is obviously an important trait for any linebacker, moving fluidly and changing direction without losing speed. Whether that’s rushing the edge as a pass rusher or changing directions to follow the back in the run game. Dupree looked a little tight in the video, but that’s not a surprise, especially when stacked up against Shazier.

It’s a critical year for Dupree, heading into his third season. Last year was a wash after missing the first half but he’ll be counted on as the Steelers’ best pass rusher. A double-digit sack is honestly needed and expected. Shazier is coming off his best season and one of the best at his position. Their work ethic in the summer will pay off in the fall.