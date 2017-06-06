Why You Shouldn’t Forget About Sammie Coates In 2017

Back talking to the tape on our Youtube channel to remind you about Sammie Coates, a somewhat forgotten player on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. We comb through the mega impact he had in the first five weeks before busing up his hand and fading the rest of the way.

We skip over the Kansas City Chiefs’ game because we covered it at the time, a link of which you can find here and in the description on our Youtube channel. At the end, I touch on using Coates in four receiver sets, a personnel grouping that’s often been talked about but doesn’t seem to included his name the majority of the time.

Check it out and let me know your thoughts on what we can expect from Coates next year.



