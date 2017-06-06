Hot Topics

    Why You Shouldn’t Forget About Sammie Coates In 2017

    By Alex Kozora June 6, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Back talking to the tape on our Youtube channel to remind you about Sammie Coates, a somewhat forgotten player on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. We comb through the mega impact he had in the first five weeks before busing up his hand and fading the rest of the way.

    We skip over the Kansas City Chiefs’ game because we covered it at the time, a link of which you can find here and in the description on our Youtube channel. At the end, I touch on using Coates in four receiver sets, a personnel grouping that’s often been talked about but doesn’t seem to included his name the majority of the time.

    Check it out and let me know your thoughts on what we can expect from Coates next year.


    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • capehouse

      I got a good reason too. Go over to Pro Football reference, the greatest website there is, and look at Roethlisberger’s passing play splits and at the top it’ll list completions from longest play to shortest. Sammie Coates owns 6 of the top 7 longest passing plays from last year. He’s a big play threat. Just needs some consistency.

    • Sam Clonch

      That 4 wide set! Wooo! Probably why they were fine with the TE’s they have. Just need to be able to block.

    • ATL96STEELER

      He’ll have plenty of chances to show his wares and not be forgotten.

    • Dshoff

      That would be impressive over a whole year span. What a great 5 games he had. Let’s hope he can get that confidence back!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Great video, Alex! You just let go of talent like this and if Hunter has highlights like that please show me.

    • Disqussant

      I wish we knew how much the broken fingers played a role.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m sure they played a big factor. Had great production before it, nothing after it. Pretty easy correlation.

    • H.K. northern cali

      Don’t forget about M.B either.

    • Boots

      Thank you for reminding some people about this. I think people overlook how raw he was coming out of that Auburn offense a year early. He made impressive strides last year and then mangled a hand and lost confidence. This is all part of learning how to play football at the professional level. He offers a unique blend of Martavis and JuJu and should make another jump as a third year player. He also had ST experience and ability. I’d like to see Haley use him on some drags and crossers to get the ball in his hands in position to take advantage of his run after catch ability and keep defenses honest in their coverages.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha, I don’t think anyone is.

    • Rick McClelland

      Sammie will see his playing time increase this season. I actually envision Todd Haley getting very creative with the offense this season. We all think of blitzing as a defensive thing, when in fact a blitz or lightning attack was originally used during war as an offensive tactic. Go no huddle for the entire game with 3, 4, and 5 receiver set changes on every down and put the defense on their heels. Continually changing out that 3rd, 4th, and 5th guy to be either a TE, WR, or RB will further encircle the enemy. This would require the Steelers Haley to come up with multiple no huddle attack plans that could be varied by opponent from week to week so that no team can home in on specific sets or tactics. That’s how you beat the Patriots. Attack, attack, attack. Wear them down and crush them. Forget controlling the clock (Ask the Falcons how they made out). Control the points. Quit looking for a minimum of 30 points and start looking for all that you can put up.

    • Alex Kozora

      Well said across the board, Rick.