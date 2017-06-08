Hot Topics

    Slot Receiver Study: Darrius Heyward-Bey

    By Matthew Marczi June 8, 2017 at 09:00 am


    One of the biggest questions the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at on the offensive side of the ball is who their third wide receiver is going to be, working alongside Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant, the latter of whom was immediately put into work with the first-team unit after returning from suspension.

    While the Steelers spent the majority of their offensive snaps with three wide receivers on the field, they don’t use as many three-receiver sets as become the norm—at least that proved to be the case last season, which could be an aberration due to injuries and the late-season focus on running the ball.

    But with that in mind, I think it would be a worthwhile service to look at the Steelers’ wide receiver group from last season relative to how they performed, specifically, when lining up in the slot in passing situations, because, generally speaking, the third wide receiver is probably going to spend the vast majority of time in that role.

    Over the course of the next several days, I am going to review the application for each candidate for the job based on their 2016 performance there where applicable—which will not be the case for rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster for obvious reasons, while at the same time serving the purpose of talking about each player relative to their ability to play in the slot.

    Candidate 3: Darrius Heyward-Bey


    This may not sound like the most logical candidate, but former first-round draft bust Darrius Heyward-Bey was, by usage, the player outside of Eli Rogers that is still on the roster who featured the highest percentage of his work out of the slot last season.

    As I covered in the introductory overview of this series, Heyward-Bey saw more than a third of his 139 snaps on passing plays come while lined up in the slot position. In those 48 slot snaps, he was targeted eight times, but only caught four of them, for 61 yards. Only one was a drop, however, and his targets were largely of the deep variety. He also saw the most targets from Landry Jones, in fairness.

    He did average over 15 yards per reception out of the slot one of which was a touchdown pass that went for 31 yards, and another that went for 14. Only Rogers had as many as Heyward-Bey’s two touchdowns out of the slot, but he also had a pass intercepted while targeted.

    It is worth pointing out that while he played 48 snaps out of the slot on passing downs, he said 81 total snaps out of the slot, meaning that he got a lot of work in that role on running downs, pointing out his value as a blocker.

    What the Steelers value out of Heyward-Bey’s ability to line up out of the slot, of course, is his speed on passing downs, and his blocking ability on running downs. His average depth of target on nine targets (including a penalty snap) out of the slot was an even 21 yards. Facing smaller cornerbacks, his speed and his size can be imposing regardless of the situation.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Big White

      You have to hand it to Heyward-Bey. After being cut by the Colts, he had bust written all over him. It would have been very easy to call it a career. Then to start over from the bottom and become a special teams ace/ 4th WR is commendable.

    • Ralph Wagner

      Just curious how many catches did he make against the Patriots . What good are these guys if they can’t overcome injuries in the big game? The Steelers make it to the playoffs, then key personnel aren’t available. And they expect to win?

      Go Steelers

    • Bradys_Dad

      Acknowledgement: I am a DHB fan. That said, DHB is definitely a guy fighting for a roster spot this year simply due to the plethora of talent we have at WR. If it came down to hard work and being a great teammate then DHB would be assured a role. Unfortunately there’s some young guns with a boat-load of talent nipping at his speedy heels. IMHO, DHB deserves a spot on the roster because he is willing to work, he is willing to block, he still possesses top tier speed, he’ll play in or out of the slot, he has humbled himself and resurrected his career after being labeled a WR with questionable hands. Sometimes the sum is greater than the whole and DHB exemplifies this. Besides all of this, he’s just a good dude.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I don’t recall the players having any say so as to when and if they see the field. But I do respect your opinion.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      to be fair he wasnt given many targets and the ones he got were 50/50 balls and he was exactly 50/50 on them. i think thats pretty impressive.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he had a foot injury at the time.