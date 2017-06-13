Steelers DE Tyson Alualu Practicing On Limited Basis As Minicamp Gets Underway

After missing the OTA practices with a calf injury, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was able to practice some on Tuesday, the first day of the team’s annual mandatory minicamp, according to several beat writers.

While Alualu was on the field with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday, Chris Mueller‏ of The Beaver County Times reports that the Steelers most expensive offseason free agent acquisition was only able to participate in individual drills.

Tyson Alualu, on the mend from a calf injury, practiced for the first time today, he said. Only participated in individual drills. #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@bychrismueller) June 13, 2017





Alualu, who signed a two-year, $6 million free agent contract with the Steelers this past March after spending his first seven years in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars, also said Tuesday he “for sure” will be at full health for the start of training camp in late July, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Tyson Alualu (calf) said he “for sure” will be at full health for the opening of training camp July 27. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 13, 2017

The Steelers are hoping that Alualu, along with second year defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, can both serve as a primary backups to starting defensive ends Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt in 2017. While Alualu has been slowed by a calf injury so far this offseason, it’s worth pointing out that he never missed a game due to injury during his seven seasons with the Jaguars.