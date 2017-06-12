Steelers RB James Conner Had 11th Most Popular NFL Jersey In May

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted running back James Conner a few months ago it wasn’t hard to speculate at the time that fans of the team would ultimately rush out to buy his No. 30 jersey not only because he is a local product, but also because of his well-documented process of beating Hodgkin’s Lymphoma while he was still in college.

Last week, NFL Shop released a list of May’s top-selling jerseys and it shows that Conner ranked 11th overall league-wide and was second overall when it comes to this year’s rookies behind only quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was drafted in the first round this year by the Houston Texans.

As you can probably imagine, Conner’s No. 30 Steelers jersey was also the top-selling one in the state of Pennsylvania and he even beat out wide receiver Antonio Brown, who ranked 14th overall on NFL Shop’s list.

Conner, who was drafted in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Steelers out of Pittsburgh, was limited during the team’s recent OTA practices due to a hamstring injury and it will now be interesting to see if he’s able to participate fully in this week’s mandatory minicamp.

When the Steelers finally play their first home preseason game at Heinz Field on August 20, you can probably count on there being a lot of No. 30 jerseys in the stands and that certainly will be great to see.



