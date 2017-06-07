Hot Topics

    Steelers Reiterate Desire To Reduce Heyward And Tuitt’s Snaps

    By Alex Kozora June 7, 2017 at 01:30 pm


    It certainly sounds good. But seeing is believing. The team repeated their hope to lower Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt’s snaps, something they’ve been trying to do for the past two years but haven’t been able to reliably execute.

    This time around, it was John Mitchell expressing that desire. Specifically, lowering each of their snaps by 15 to 20 percent.

    “I want Cam, I want Tuitt to play about 50 snaps a game,” he said in an interview with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews. “I don’t want to play them 65 to 70 snaps per game. If you play them that many snaps, something bad is going to happen.”

    To be fair, and accurate, both players finished around that number last year. Heyward averaged 52 snaps per game and Tuitt 54.5. There were some blowout victories that helped tamp those numbers down, in my mind, skewing the numbers. The Steelers didn’t so much as find a solution to their problem – quality depth – as they did by taking advantage of game circumstance.

    Both of their averages dropped from 2015. Heyward average 61 snaps two years ago and Tuitt even more, finishing with 62.


    Whether you view it as a need to reduce snaps or maintain that reduction, it will be critical for the two of them not to be overworked during the year. Heyward played an absurd amount of football in 2015, over 1100 meaningful snaps, and was hit with “something bad happens” fear from Mitchell, tearing his pec against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. Factor in the playoffs for Tuitt and he nearly touched the 1000 snap threshold.

    Simply put, over the past two years, each have played at least 1500 snaps, a big burden to bear for a pair of 300 pound men.

    Mike Tomlin issued the call for someone else to step up in order to remove Heyward and Tuitt from the field. It’s why the team has been rotating in free agent defensive linemen over the course of three years: Cam Thomas, Ricardo Mathews, and now Tyson Alualu. Thomas proved to be woefully ineffective and Mathews a bit disappointing while dealing with an ankle injury for portions of the year.

    There is optimism with L.T. Walton, who Mitchell praised in the Matthews’ interview. With Javon Hargrave proving he belongs in the NFL – funny enough, Mitchell still calls him “Hargrave, from South Carolina State” like he’s still a rookie – the team finally has plenty of options to get their two stars on the sidelines without seeing a massive drop off in talent.

    “You can’t ask your two best players to pay 70 snaps every ball game. Their body is going to wear out,” Mitchell said.

    Amen to that, Coach Mitch. Here’s to hoping that plan gets put into action.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • RickM

      This is the first year, in my opinion, that they have taken an undeniable step to make this happen. They went the extra yard (beyond drafting Hargrave last year) and signed Alualu to the $6M two-year deal. That’s a far greater financial commitment than bringing in the vet minimum Matthews and even the $2 M/season deal given Thomas. Heyward and Tuitt hopefully will stay healthier as stated. They’ll also be much stronger at the end of games with the better managed snap counts.

      As you say, now all we have to do is hope the plan becomes reality. There’s no reason it shouldn’t if guys stay healthy.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Good article. This is the reason why I believe McCullers has a leg up on the roster. If you throw in Big Dan with LT and Tyson you have 3 rotational guys that can take some of those snaps from the starting 3. I can’t wait to see what a fresh Tuitt and Heyward can wreak on offenses this year.

    • srdan

      Sounds good. And in the past I’ve been a huge fan of this idea. But in reality no team takes their best players off the field on defense. And we are no different. Aaron smith never got a break, why should these guys?

    • Axe Skot

      Yeah, well, makes you miss the days of Hampton, Smith and Kiesel. Heyward and Tuitt are asked to rush the passer, but boy were we spoiled by those guys. So underrated.

    • capehouse

      If you look at how the contract is structured the Steeers can easily get out of it after 1 year for $2.375 mil. They’d have a dead money charge of only $625k next year. If he doesn’t produce this year he won’t get that $3 mil base salary next year, so really it’s just a $3 mil investment. Is that really all that more impressive than the $2.5 mil we gave Cam Thomas? Not to me. Not sure if that Cam Thomas price is accurate, but it was something like that.

    • capehouse

      I’m so tired of hearing this. Draft another DE for goodness sake! It’s been an issue for 2 straight years and it’s gonna be an issue again this year. You’re not gonna take out Heyward or Tuitt for some crappy backup. Alualu is an upgrade over what we’ve had, but not by much. Hargrave will improve too, but the 2 of them combined just don’t seem all that formidable in the Nickel. I’m hopeful for Hargrave but I’m not sure of his performances at DE in the Nickel.

    • Alex Kozora

      Agreed. Alualu, for my money, is the best DL FA they brought in of the three. And the confidence in Hargrave is huge.

    • Alex Kozora

      To be fair, Mitchell did mention McCullers name when talking about rotational guys. I just don’t know if the talent justifies it. He’s one of the guys who wasn’t good enough to get on the field the past 2-3 years and why the % was so high for the starters.

    • Alex Kozora

      Hargrave wouldn’t be playing anything out of position in nickel. He’d be the 1 or the 3. Not like he’s kicking the 4i or 5T.

    • RickM

      The league has become more passing-oriented, requiring D-Ends to pass rush more. Looking at our two SB wins with Aaron, in 2005 only 6 teams threw the ball over 60% of the time. That increased to 8 teams by 2008. Last year, 14 teams threw the ball over 60% of the time. I’d also be willing to bet you have far more hurry-up offenses now than during Aaron’s time. You just have to give guys breathers.

    • RickM

      You’re making the suggestion that he won’t produce. I don’t start from that somewhat pessimistic vantage point. I think he’ll provide good depth and be back next year. The Steelers didn’t even walk away from Cam Thomas when he underperformed badly in his first year. His deal was 2 years for $4M, not $2.5M a year. They could have walked away from him with a dead money charge of only $500,000 and didn’t. So yes, the financial commitment to Alualu is a stronger one and if he plays decently, I’d be surprised if he’s released.

    • capehouse

      I’m actually pretty optimistic about Alualu, but just for the sake of dollars and cents it’s a relatively safe contract.

      Maybe the 2nd year of Cam Thomas’ contract netted him $2.5 mil? I don’t know. Just remember thinking wow why are we paying this guy this amount lol.

    • RickM

      Good memory. The cap hit in Year 2 was $2.5M. I agree that it was amazing they kept him. As for the D-Line, if Hargrave continues to advance and they have the big 3 of Heyward, Tuitt and Hargrave next year I can’t seem them prioritizing the D-line in the first few rounds.

      I agree that the more dominant D-linemen the better. But my early guess is Safety, ILB, TE and QB may be higher priorities. But that’s a long way off.

    • capehouse

      Yeah but the offense he’s going against blocks differently. Can he handle double teams? Asking because I don’t know his effectiveness as a 34 NT vs a Nickel DE.

    • capehouse

      Yup the prioritie are stacking up next year after drafting a WR, RB and QB this year.

    • Carl Mendelius

      As I said all along since March, the Steelers should’ve drafted DE/DT Malik McDowell from MSU in the 1st round. He played all DL positions in college and would have given the team a much needed superb pass rush in 3rd downs. What a great rotating and pass rushing DL the Steelers would have had with Heyward, Tuitt, Hargrave and McDowell. Maybe the best in the league.