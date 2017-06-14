Steelers Waive RB Rushel Shell, Sign RB Brandon Brown-Dukes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in the middle of their three-day mandatory minicamp and the team announced a roster move ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

According to the team, running back Rushel Shell was waived on Wednesday and he was replaced on the 90-man roster by running back Brandon Brown-Dukes.





Shell, who played his college football at West Virginia, was one of the team’s original nine undrafted free agents this year. He rushed for 2,010 yards and 20 touchdowns during his three seasons at West Virginia. It’s unclear right now if he was waived injured on Wednesday.

Brown-Dukes is no stranger to the Steelers as he bounced on and off their practice squad last season after originally being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Mercyhurst in May of 2016.

While Brown-Dukes was signed to a futures contract this past January, he was waived by the Steelers in early May and immediately after the 2017 NFL Draft took place.