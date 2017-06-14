Hot Topics

    Steelers Waive RB Rushel Shell, Sign RB Brandon Brown-Dukes

    By Dave Bryan June 14, 2017


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in the middle of their three-day mandatory minicamp and the team announced a roster move ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

    According to the team, running back Rushel Shell was waived on Wednesday and he was replaced on the 90-man roster by running back Brandon Brown-Dukes.


    Shell, who played his college football at West Virginia, was one of the team’s original nine undrafted free agents this year. He rushed for 2,010 yards and 20 touchdowns during his three seasons at West Virginia. It’s unclear right now if he was waived injured on Wednesday.

    Brown-Dukes is no stranger to the Steelers as he bounced on and off their practice squad last season after originally being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Mercyhurst in May of 2016.

    While Brown-Dukes was signed to a futures contract this past January, he was waived by the Steelers in early May and immediately after the 2017 NFL Draft took place.

    • Gluebucket

      How many different times can Mercyhurst be dropped and added and dropped and added? I feel like every couple of weeks he’s being either released or resigned.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      talk to ross ventrone.

    • Steelers12

      Man this guy has a fan in the Steelers organization

    • Steelers12

      yeah its an unhealthy relationship lol

    • pittsburghjoe

      He has one fan, one enemy.

    • Klacker1

      You have to wonder if they just have him duct taped to a revolving door at the facility.

    • Matt Manzo

      So much for Shell makin a comeback!

    • Rob

      What is the count on how many times he’s been released and resigned? My gut is telling me 5

    • Alex Kozora

      11, lol

    • LucasY59

      haha cant be surprised, hyphen keeps bouncing on and off the team

    • John Noh

      Again? The guy’s nickname should be “Turnstile”.

    • Rob

      You know what they say, “The 11th times the charm” haha. Wish him the best though