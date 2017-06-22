Hot Topics

    A Suggestion To Replace Richard Mann (Who’s Not Hines Ward)

    By Alex Kozora June 22, 2017 at 08:30 am


    I mentioned this on last week’s The Terrible Podcast but wanted to expand on the idea and have it written down, on record. Richard Mann told reporters during OTAs this was his final year coaching, riding off into the sunset and back into retirement. That’s led some to start thinking about his successor. Most fans circle back to Hines Ward. He’s well-known, well-liked, and played the game the right way.

    But Ward would be an unlikely, risky choice. He has zero coaching experience and doing so at the NFL level is a breed of its own. The hours are longer, the task more expansive, and you need the ability to explain, not just do. Playing well and coaching well are two different things and there’s a long line of history to back that up.

    Being the fly in the ointment, I wanted to throw out another, more logical choice. It’s still a dart throw and I’ll compile together a more complete list after the season. More coaches will be fired and the team will have additional options.

    The name we mentioned on the podcast was Bob Bratkowski. Turning 62 in December, he’ll keep the continuity of tenured coaches who can command the room. Age doesn’t mean a whole lot to me, I’m more interested in just finding good coaches (Cowher, Tomlin were young when hired), but for this position, they’ve proven to find success taking the wise sage (Mann) as opposed to the young gun (Scottie Montgomery, the coach before Mann).

    Bratkowski has been coaching football since 1978 at Missouri. He’s bounced around positions on offense, not working strictly with receivers the way Mann has. But it’s always been on the offensive side of the ball; offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and of course, with the receivers as well.


    For most of the Steelers’ coaches, there are some common ties. Keith Butler coached with Tomlin on two different stops, Memphis and Arkansas State. Randy Fichtner was the OC at Memphis. Tomlin and Mann worked together in Tampa and three former Steelers are on staff: Joey Porter, Jerry Olsavsky, and Carnell Lake.

    Generally, you need some Steelers’ connection. Bratkowski has one. He served as the team’s wide receivers coach from 1999 to 2000, the latter being Kevin Colbert’s first season with the Steelers. His time didn’t end in a firing. Bill Cowher had the task of replacing fired offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride. The job came down to two men; Bratkowski and Mike Mularkey.

    Cowher chose Mularkey. Bratkowski would be poached by Dick LeBeau – head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals – for the same role. There, he would spend nine years as their offensive coordinator before, like most coaches, getting fired. He’s bounced around since. Quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons the next year, one year as the OC in Jacksonville, a reunion with Cincinnati, and finally, serving as the Titans’ wide receivers coach in 2016. He, ironically enough, by Mularkey, was fired at the end of the year.

    Bratkowski has a good track record with receivers. Working with Joey Galloway in Seattle, Hines Ward in Pittsburgh, and Chad Johnson in Cincinnati, he’s more than proven.

    Nearly two decades ago, Cowher made a decision that ultimately led to Bratkowski leaving the Steelers. Now Tomlin will have the opportunity to bring him back.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • srdan

      Seems like a good job for Plaxico lol

    • pittsburghjoe

      Ward needs some on the job experience. The team is too mature to bring on a trainee. Mothball the pom-poms.

    • falconsaftey43

      I actually expect DHB to be on the coaching staff in some sort of intern or assistant coach next season (obviously not the WR coach, as he has no experience yet). Bratkowski seems like he’d be a good fit.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      If (BIG IF) he doesn’t make the squad, he could be an intern in 2017.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Am I remembering wrong here? Wasn’t it Bratkowski in Pitt that was often criticized for his complicated WR option routes he pushed for in the offense – concepts that the WR’s often had trouble remembering and his system was considered complicated for young players?

      i may be remembering wrong, so I’m happy to be corrected if I am.

    • Biggie

      From the college ranks Todd Fitch, Tee Martin, Bryan Ellis, Dameyune Craig and Derek Sage

    • john bennett

      Bratkowski might be fine, but you have a long search period in front of you as Mann has given us plenty of notice. You may want to target a young up and comer to work with Mann this year and see what you have at the end of the season.

    • turtle

      I actually thought Lonnie Galloway would be a good coach if the team/FO can get past the playbook scandal. Great credentials otherwise imo…

    • Douglas Andrews

      Bratkowski’s a good candidate. I think Montgomery was a good coach but just came in at a bad time. That young money crew had some issues. There was a younger AB a malcontent Wallace and not so sure what role Sanders played in that whole trio. I’m sure it was hard to keep everyone on track when all they’re thinking about is getting paid.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Jeff Scott, Clemson Co-Offensive Coordinator and WR’s coach – he is putting a lot of talent in the NFL!

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Nice 6 degrees connection, Alex. I don’t recall seeing it in the article, but, will he be contractually available?

    • RickM

      Sorry Alex, but he definitely wouldn’t be my choice. The Titans hired him as their WR Coach in 2016 and even with an improving Mariota they finished 25th in the league in passing yards. They then fired him after one season. When Bratkowski served as our WR coach in 1999-2000 we finished 26th in team passing. The results weren’t a lot better in Seattle, but they had QB’s like Rick Mirer and Stan Gelbaugh…definitely not the best.

      I think you’re right about past connections being important. But his WR coaching resume is not strong. I agree with you that suggestions like Hines aren’t practical. Ben’s window is brief and we need an experienced coach.

    • RickM

      He’s a definite pass for me. He was let go earlier this year after only one season as the Titans WR coach as they finished 25th in the league in passing yards. And in his two seasons with us, 1999 and 2000, we finished 26th and 29th in passing yards. I just don’t think his resume at that position is good enough. I agree that suggestions like Hines aren’t practical as they’ll want more experience, especially for possibly Ben’s two final seasons.

    • D.j. Hoy

      Not sure why, but the mention of Joey Galloway hit me right in the nostalgia.
      Besides that, whoever ends up taking over for Mann has some mighty big shoes to fill. He does an excellent job.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Galloway is from Bellaire, OH, about a half hour from my hometown. His high school tapes were insane to watch lol

    • Alex Kozora

      That’s possible. But yeah, probably starts as an assistant. Like Shaun Sarrett.

    • Alex Kozora

      But there’s no one on staff working with him now. So I don’t understand what you’re saying.

    • Alex Kozora

      Yes. Titans fired him, no one else – to my knowledge- has hired him.

    • Alex Kozora

      Seems awfully unfair to red flag the WRs coach for the overall passing game. So many components that go into determining that beyond one positional coach. It isn’t exactly like Big Ben was there either. A streaky Kordell, Mike Tomczak, and Kent Graham. Oof.

    • RickM

      Seriously? You don’t want a WR coach to be judged by the overall production of his receiving group? What other criteria is there? He also didn’t do all that well in Seattle but I didn’t mention that because he was stuck with Rick Mirer and Stan Gelbaugh.

      QB’s also rely on receivers to get open. It’s not a one-way street where you can lay the complete blame on the QB. His results are just not very good in this one coaching role, sorry.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Dhb as a coaching assistant after this year would be good

    • Alex Kozora

      I never said to lay complete blame on the QB. But your OP made it sound like you were putting all the blame on him, too. The situation is a lot more nuanced. It’s not like the Steelers roster was stacked. It was “bad” to “meh.” Bratkowski does not have complete control over the stats of his receivers. That’s tied into the success of the overall offense.

    • will

      Sweed?

    • Alex Kozora

      One last thought on why it’s an argument that doesn’t have merit. The “total yardage” stats are always skewed by usage. In 1999 and 2000, the Steelers were top five in rushing attempts (5th and 2nd). So of course, they’re passing stats weren’t going to be good in the aggregate. They ranked 17th and 29th in pass attempts. The promise land of Stewart, Tomczak, and Graham weren’t taking this offense to Roethlisberger-level heights.

    • RickM

      Pro sports is a results-oriented job. And yes, the blame does fall on the coach if the results are sub-standard. Mike Mullarkey has moved on from Bratkowski after one year. Is that fair; maybe not. But he didn’t like the results he saw in 2016.

      I think Mann is a tough act to follow. And following him with this track record is tough to see. I’m not big on looking for excuses when multiple years of low ratings are involved. I think Bratkowski was a better OC than a receivers’ coach. But that’s just my opinion based on the results he generated.

    • RickM

      The 29th in passing attempts definitely justifies the 2000 rating. Less so for 1999 where we were 17th in attempts and 26th in yards. And I agree that Mariota threw less than a lot of QB’s in 2016, hence the low yards per game.

      Where we maybe disagree is that I feel an OC and QB will naturally throw far more if their receivers can beat their man and get open. Mullarkey, for whatever reason, didn’t like the progress of his receivers in 2016 and let him go after just one year. Should that matter in our hiring? I think so. I’d like to see some tangible success in any guy’s background. You see such success, or have reasons why it didn’t happen. I just don’t see it. I respect your thoughts as always and we’ll see how it turns out.

    • Alex Kozora

      Of course, I’m not saying he isn’t worthy of some level of blame. He is (though Cowher liked the job he did enough to interview him for the OC gig, and LeBeau enough to hire him as his actual OC). But there’s so much nuance and so much out of a positional coaches control. He has little input on the gameplan and no input on the playcalling or offensive philosophy. It’s like saying the Jets’ TE coach is bad b/c of the numbers his group put up last year. Isn’t really his fault.

      Coaching is just as much about developing talent. Bratkowski did that with Galloway, Ward, and Chad Johnson. That’s something else you look for beyond just blanket stats.

    • Alex Kozora

      Of course, I’m not trying to say Bratkowski is the Holy Grail. It’s just a more realistic option than Ward. And for that 1999 team, that 6-10 group, well, they just weren’t very good. It was a super young WR group, too. Second year Ward, rookie Edwards, and Bobby Shaw. Plus an over-the-hill Courtney Hawkins. Hard to get a ton of success out of that group with Kordell Stewart having one of his worst years and Tomczak playing second fiddle.