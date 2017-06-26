Hot Topics

    ‘The Terrible Podcast’ – Explaining DL Alignments

    By Alex Kozora June 26, 2017 at 09:30 am


    Today’s fill-in for your usual The Terrible Podcast. This is Football 101 so as I say in the video, if you are a big-time football junkie, this video admittedly might not be the best for you. But if you’re a novice to X’s and O’s or want a refresher course.

    We’re breaking down the basic defensive alignments and what they mean. Where does a 5 tech line up? What is the difference between a one or zero tech? We also look at the three most common fronts the Pittsburgh Steelers will run: base 3-4, 3-4 over, and nickel.

    If you have any questions, anything to add, or need/want clarification, let me know in the comments below. Subscribe to my Youtube channel if you’d like, too.


