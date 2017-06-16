The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Minicamp Recap, Coach’s Comments, Listener Questions & More

Season 7, Episode 120 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to recapping what took place during the Pittsburgh Steelers mandatory minicamp practices this past week. We also go over the one transaction the team made this past week during the opening segment.

Several of the Steelers coaches talked to the media this past week so Alex and I focus specifically on what defensive coordinator Keith Butler had to say about schemes as well as what defensive backs coach Carnell Lake had to say about a few of his players.

Alex and I then attempt to go over what we think we both learned about the Steelers rookies over the course of the team’s offseason practices as well as a few things we will look forward to examining once training camp gets underway late in July.

We close this episode out by answering several more questions we received on Twitter from a few of our listeners.

