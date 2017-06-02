The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Newest Safety, Week 2 OTAs Recap, D-Line Depth & More

Season 7, Episode 116 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers newest safety Daimion Stafford, who was signed earlier this week. We tell you what we like the most about Stafford in addition to discussing his chances of making the final 53-man roster out of training camp.

There are several odds and ends to wrap up following the Steelers second week of OTA practices and Alex attempt to do just that by starting off with an injury report. We also discuss what tackle Jerald Hawkins did during the offseason and the battle that awaits him later this summer.

We move on to discuss the Steelers defensive line depth this year in addition to how many snaps we think Javon Hargrave might ultimately play.

Alex and I have a nice debate about position flexibility and especially when it comes to the chances of outside linebacker Arthur Moats potentially making the 53-man roster this year.

We wrap this show up by talking about the Baltimore Ravens losing cornerback Tavon Young to a torn ACL on Thursday.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

