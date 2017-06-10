Hot Topics

    Think Worthwhile, Not Worth, While Pondering New Villanueva Contract

    By Dave Bryan June 10, 2017 at 09:25 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva finally decided to talk to the media this past week and since then we’ve been showered with stories that center around how much he’d be worth as a free agent and what the average salary of a starting left tackle in the NFL is. While those types of stories might entertain the masses, the reality is that their focus doesn’t amount to a hill of beans when it comes to Villanueva’s current situation.

    Yes, I get the fact that had Villanueva been an unrestricted free agent this past offseason it’s likely he would have already signed a multi-year contract averaging $8 million or more a season. Yes, I also understand that there are currently 23 other left tackles in the NFL that are averaging more than $5 million a year in earnings. I’m sorry, but none of that matters when it comes to Villanueva.

    Look, I’m a big Villanueva fan. Just search back in this site’s archives for proof of that. Not many are happier for what Villanueva’s been able to accomplish over the course of the last three years than I am. Regardless, Villanueva must now pay the price for the Steelers taking a chance on him a few years ago when they decided to sign the former Army captain to their practice squad and switch him from defensive end to offensive tackle after he was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Villanueva, as most all of you should know right now, was an exclusive rights free agent this offseason and that means he essentially had no rights at all. The Steelers issued Villanueva a minimum one-year, $615,000 tender and that’s par for the course when it comes to exclusive rights free agents.

    When thinking about a new potential contract this offseason for Villanueva, one must not concentrate on what his market value would be as an unrestricted free agent or what the current average salary of starting left tackles in the NFL is. Instead, one needs to look at the maximum Villanueva can earn over the course of the next two years even though he’s technically not even under contract with a team right now.


    In short, Villanueva currently stands to earn a max of nearly $5 million in total salary over the course of the next two years. That nearly $5 million total assumes he would be given an early estimated first-round restricted tender of roughly $4.2 million ahead of the 2018 new league year and him signing his $615,000 exclusive rights tender this offseason. That’s it, that’s the maximum he can earn salary wise right now over the course of the next two years. Sure, he can potentially qualify again for more Performance Based Pay program bonuses over the course of the next few years which could ultimately push him closer to $6 million in total earnings.

    As you can see, the Steelers have a lot of leverage when it comes to Villanueva and they’re fully expected to use it. The only thing Villanueva can do for leverage is withhold his services and ultimately holdout. If you know your Steelers history, that wouldn’t be a wise choice by Villanueva.

    So, is there some sort of middle ground contractually that can ultimately be worked out that’s not only great for both sides, but will also allow Villanueva to potentially cash in big one last time down the road? Absolutely there is and I laid out that middle ground for all of you way back in February when the initial reports surfaced that the Steelers might try to extend the contract of Villanueva prior to the start of the 2017 regular season.

    As I wrote way back in February, a three-year, $15 million contract would be perfect for the Steelers and fair for Villanueva as well, all things considered.

    As I stated earlier in this post, Villanueva currently stands to earn roughly $6 million at the very most over the course of the next two seasons. Him signing a new three-year-contract worth $15 million that pays him $6 million in 2017 and $10.5 million after the first two years allows Villanueva to earn $4.5 million more than he would have earned initially. Assuming he stays healthy and on an ascending development plane, Villanueva could hit the market as an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season and would do so way ahead of his 32nd birthday.

    With the above said, the Steelers might ultimately decide to sign him to another extension prior to the 2019 regular season. If they don’t, the only way they could retain him for at least the 2020 season would likely include them needing to place the franchise tag on him and God only knows what that amount will be in a few more years.

    Below is what such a contract looks like on paper and please notice the cashflow.

    Three-Year, $15 Million Contract Example
    YEARBASE SALARYSIGNING BONUSROSTER BONUSCAP CHARGECASH FLOW
    2017$1,000,000$1,666,667$0$2,666,667$6,000,000
    2018$4,500,000$1,666,667$0$6,166,667$10,500,000
    2019$4,500,000$1,666,666$0$6,166,666$15,000,000

    Now, could the Steelers up that by a million or two more per year without overextending themselves from a salary cap and cash perspective? Absolutely and below is a contract example that would pay Villanueva and average of $7 million over three years that puts $8 million in his pocket in 2017.

    Three-Year, $21 Million Contract Example
    YEARBASE SALARYSIGNING BONUSROSTER BONUSCAP CHARGECASH FLOW
    2017$2,000,000$2,000,000$0$4,000,000$8,000,000
    2018$6,500,000$2,000,000$0$8,500,000$14,500,000
    2019$6,500,000$2,000,000$0$8,500,000$21,000,000

    Now, the only problem with paying Villanueva $7 million a season after he’s only started 31 games is the fact that Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert is currently earning an average of $6 million a season and he’s been playing at a Pro Bowl level the last two seasons.

    In short, expect the Steelers to ultimately work out a new two or three-year contract with Villanueva between now and the start of the regular season that averages between $5-$7 million a year and puts between $6 and $8 million in the tackle’s pocket in 2017.

    Forget what Villanueva might be worth right now and think more about what is worthwhile for him and the Steelers.

    • Craig M

      From the players perspective- Value is in relation to and comes down to the income scale for the team from any increase in TV revenues during his coming contract years. Expanded TV revenues could be worth a billion dollars from world wide viewing during that period and he might be locked into a substandard pay base due to his signing now. That was why Wallace left and why AB was such a bargain package for the Steelers. IMO

    • Alex K

      I like Villanueva as well but he needs to calm himself about a big new contract. He works hard, no doubt, but the Steelers put him in the perfect spot to succeed and made him a player like no other team would have. We have an offensive line loaded with good players, so Villanueva didn’t need to be THE GUY on the oline and the better players could cover his early mistakes. He also got great coaching from Munchak and Haley’s quick release scheme makes his pass pro look good. I know he’s older but is it the Steelers fault he entered the league late? It was his decision to join the Army.

      This is all one year too early. Villanueva needs another good season before he gets a new contract.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Let’s be perfectly clear here:

      Your estimate of what he can earn is based on him NOT getting an offer sheet next year. Given the shortage of left tackles in the league and the lack of quality prospects coming out because of college spread offenses, there is a VERY strong possibility that someone will sign him to an offer sheet. Should that offer be in the 10 million dollar a year range, the Steelers probably won’t be able to match even if they’d like to. And if they would decide to match (not out of the realm of possibility), they would have the hindrance of a cap charge of million+ per year. I mapped out a contract in the Friday Night Five that pays Villanueva more and ensures that he remains under a team friendly cap number for the next years.

      I don’t know why Marcus Gilbert’s salary should factor in. They are paying two interior offensive linemen more than Gilbert. I understand they are good players as well, but they are making much more money to play much less premium positions (especially DeCastro) on the O-line.

    • Gautama Om

      The Steelers are not obligated to pay anything to him if they don’t want to. I’m not saying this because I’m selfish Steelers fan who wants the Steelers to have the lowest cap numbers, save money, etc. etc.

      They are not obligated nor should they (from a business standpoint) to pay him anything more because that’s how the collective bargaining agreement is spelled out for him and EVERYONE else in the League. If we did this then you’re basically saying ALL players that have played bad-above average in their first two years should get a free agent sized contract in their third year and that’s not EVER happening. It’s like, for example, Leveon Bell, pushing for a contract that’s better than his rookie contract after playing his 2nd year where he had 2215 all purpose yards and 11TD’s which is WAY better than what Villy did in his sophomore year. And Bell (more deserving) never got that contract. Ridiculous that some “fans with a heart” push for this. Use logic and your brain over your heart.

      If the Steelers give him a decent sized contract, if anyone, it’s they who should be applauded for being very generous (in the category of “undeard of” ).

      Villy should understand everyone had to wait their time. He should be grateful for the Steelers giving him a chance, paying him while he got training from zero, AND training him into an above average LT. Another thing, he would NEVER be what he is today without the Steelers Munchak being his OL coach. He’d be out of the League making money far less than 600k a year. On top of that we’ve invested a 4th rounder that we wont get any value for in his rookie contract if we pay Villy. So if we pay Villy 5-6mil/year once his contract is nearly over we will be paying the same or much much more for Hawkins because that’s about the same time Hawkins is a FA???? That’s rich (literally and figuratively).

      Having said that I think the Steelers should go the high road and pay him a FEW millions to show our gratefulness AT OUR OWN EXPENSE. The Organization would be sacrificing their cap space and their own hard work on him without much pay in years of service from him. But he is in no position to push us on anything nor should any player who’s played 2 years into their contract in the League, PERIOD.

    • NW86

      What makes you think Villanueva isn’t calm? It seems to me it’s the media and us fans doing all the talking about a new contract.

    • Applebite

      Look, this is really a dead issue. The Steelers, I think they’ll offer Al a 2.5-3 mil a year contract. But for them to do so, holding out would be detrimental. Al should sign the current offer, prove his worth, and the Steelers are pretty much guaranteed to make it up to him. They’ve done so in the past.

    • NW86

      Who was the last player to get a 1st round tender, and then be taken by another team? It doesn’t happen. The team would first need to pay an amount the Steelers won’t/can’t match, then they also would need to give away their 1st round draft pick. It doesn’t happen.

    • Gautama Om

      Well by not signing his ERFA contract by now he’s showing a little of it. Same with Leveon. Many of the players wanted Leveon to be there in OTA even if he doesn’t practice at all and yes I know its voluntary.

    • Gautama Om

      If Villy makes a big deal out of this (which I don’t think he will go that far) then we should trade him for something like a 2nd rounder to another team. We’ll be OK with Hawkins or even moving Gilbert to LT, especially if Hawkins can be good in the 2nd half of the season. We’ve invested a 4th round pick on Hawkins lets reap the benefits if Villy wants to play that way which, again, I don’t think he will.

    • NW86

      Comparing him to Bell or any draft pick is a little different, because draft picks get 4-year contracts with sizable signing bonuses, and because the CBA stipulates that draft picks can’t negotiate new deals until they’ve completed at least the first 3 years of the rookie deal. AV has actually been with the team 3 years already, it’s just that the first year was on the practice squad and didn’t count as an accrued season.

      I agree with your overall point though, there aren’t many players who get new deals with only 2 accrued seasons, and if AV does get one, the numbers will have to take that into account.

      As for Hawkins, it’s not like he was a 1st-2nd rounder. If he ends up as the swing tackle for the next 3 years, then we’ve gotten great value out of a 4th round pick. And at that point with no starting experience, we can re-sign him much cheaper.

    • SteelersDepot

      No team is going to sign AV to an offer sheet if he has a first round tender

    • Big White

      It’s the same case as was for Kelvin Beachum. Both he and Villenueva lost the opportunity for a big pay day by their shortness in the draft or entry into the NFL. A 7th Round Pick and a project player both had to accel just to make a roster and that is what under-paid them, not the Steelers. Successful franchises have to find a couple of those types at a low price and that’s just how it goes.

    • Gautama Om

      Yes but he’s only played for us in 2 years and proven that the belongs in the NFL last year because we not only trained him in 1st year but deal with growing pains (both Ben and our offense). If you count the other PS year that means we’ve invested more time and money into him (mostly time). Remember we are counting how many years he’s produced for us (same standard as my Bell comparison). If anything I have even more of a point in that Bell produced more than Villy in their 1st year of playing, not to mention the tremendous difference in production between in their 2nd year.

      Regarding your 2nd paragraph: and it should also take into account that he’s had ONE above average year.

      Your 3rd paragraph: Why should he be a swing tackle when they’ve invested a 4th round pick in him already and if he proves he can start??? Can I or we Steelers ask for better value than the bar you’ve set NW85 , especially IF we did our homework and hit the jackpot in the 4th? IF he’s good enough why should we not start him??? So if Hawkins is good enough to start sometime next year we should just reduce the value of us making a great pick in the 4th and not benefit from it so that Villy is happy and gets paid early before everyone else that’s played 2 years in the league (with one average to good year) ???

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      You want to go into the season with what amounts to a rookie LT in a year where the Steelers have Superbowl aspirations?!

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I’ll bet money that if he has one more year like last he gets an offer sheet. Even if it costs them a 1st rounder.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      It doesn’t happen because teams don’t let players at marquee positions get to the point where it could happen.

    • RickM

      Agree. Even Malcolm Butler – who will get a big FA deal next off-season – didn’t get a 1st-round tender offer sheet and physical corners are at a premium. If AV has a second good year in 2017, the Steelers would sign him to a long-term deal. We’re high on AV because he had one good season and his character. Beachum had one good season and since then he’s bounced around. The smart decision for the team is to see if AV is the real deal in 2017 and if so extend him next off-season.

    • Brian Miller

      Good post…