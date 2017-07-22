2017 Offseason Questions: Biggest Question Mark Heading Into Camp?

The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

Question: What is your biggest question about the Steelers heading into training camp in less than a week?

Every now and then I like to take the pulse here and see what people are thinking. More often than not, you are all happy to tell me what you are thinking on any subject, even if it has nothing to do with the article that was written. But sometimes it helps to put it in a bit of a more orderly fashion, so that is what I’m looking to do here.





Every team right now is in a position of ambiguity, not quite knowing exactly how things are going to unfold over the course of the next several months. Some teams have more ambiguity than others. The Steelers, actually, probably have somewhat less ambiguity than they usually do.

But that doesn’t mean that they don’t still have those areas of uncertainty, either on the microscopic or the macroscopic level, and it’s worth bringing those to light. There are some roster battles to be won, perhaps even a starting job or two that could be in a position to be had.

There are contracts, potentially, to be reached. There are broader issues within the team to address on the field level, such as situational success events, and a callback to the fundamentals. I’m sure there are plenty of other things that I am not even thinking of as well.

So what is the Steelers question keeping you up at night? Is it working on becoming a more efficient tackling team? More pressure on the quarterback? Tighter coverage in the secondary? Depth too thin? Maybe a contract situation you want resolved? More success in the red zone?