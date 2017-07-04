2017 Offseason Questions: What Are You Doing For July 4?

The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

Question: What are you doing today?

Yeah, so it probably goes without saying, but today is not really about football. On July 4 in the United States, we have that date reserved for other matters. And while it is not solely dedicated to celebrating it is and has become the primary means of honoring the date, as the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.





Frankly, I don’t even know what if anything football-related might be going on today. Hopefully nobody gets themselves arrested. But I was just wondering, what are you planning on doing today? While the date may be exclusive to American Independence, we also have readers from around the world, so anybody can feel free to chip in, as there’s not a whole lot to talk about anyway.

Personally, I’m not sure what I’ll be doing today. I took in a fireworks display near the downtown area of my city overlooking the bay. Perhaps more fireworks, and maybe some swimming, will be in order for later on in the day.

Two years ago, Steelers guard Ramon Foster posted a video captured via drone of a fireworks display that I presume he was involved in setting up in his neighborhood. We talked about that at the time that it happened, and you can review it here. The Instagram video post still works, and it’s pretty cool.

Anyway, I hope that everybody has the opportunity to get the day off from work and to honor the day in whatever way they deem appropriate. It may be more important or meaningful to some than it is to others. Just try to not get yourselves arrested.