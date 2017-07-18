Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Will 2017 Be Le’Veon Bell’s Last Year In Pittsburgh?

    By Matthew Marczi July 18, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will this be Le’Veon Bell’s last season in Pittsburgh?

    We might as well get right to the money question, no? And this is the one everybody is asking. Yesterday was the deadline for players tendered a franchise tag to work out a long-term deal with their teams. It went down to the wire, but it doesn’t seem as though Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers ever got all that close to hitting the number that would make things work for both sides.


    The fifth-year running back called the process an eye-opener (and really, it should be, because he has never gone through a negotiation before), and also made comments about wanting to stand his ground for his position, which he feels has been undervalued for too long (more on that later as well).

    Such comments have given pause for those who are hoping to see Bell in the black and gold for the long term, though he did say that he doesn’t want to play for any other team. He just wants it to be the Steelers who pay him the absolutely top dollar.

    They will get another crack at it starting with the conclusion of their 2017 season, ideally after they hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Once their season ends, they will have between then and three days prior to the start of the league year to engage in completely exclusive contract negotiations with their All-Pro.

    But if they couldn’t get it done now, why would they get it done next year? Is there a compelling reason to thinks so? Recently history seems to be laden with examples of players who ended up leaving a year after a contract was not worked out, such as Kelvin Beachum and Mike Wallace.

    What Bell has accomplished in his four seasons while he has been on the field has been truly exceptional and deserving of peak compensation. Whether or not it will be the Steelers who ultimately compensate him is a question that has been postponed until next year.

    • afrazier9

      I think the biggest factor is his availability. The Steelers probably said hey we love you and want you but you have yet to play a full season for us, and before you get those top dollars we need you to show you are going to be on the field when we need you. Now to bells point he is the best, and I think Tomlin needs to not run the wheels off of him. To many times during the season I felt like they kept pounding him late in the game with unnecessary runs which could take a toll on his longevity for the team. He knows that and wants to be paid for that at the end of the day.

    • falconsaftey43

      This was the year to get a long term deal done. They could still tag him (if it fits under the cap), but with another prime year of production gone, it will be hard to sign long term.

    • Andrew Norwood

      They offered him peak compensation for the RB position and he turned it down. As much as he thinks he can change the pay structure for RBs, the fact is they have a short shelf life and rookies can come in and be as good as anyone. See Elliot for example.
      If Bell has a great year and stays healthy, they tag him again. If he has another significant injury, he just blew a buttload of money. I don’t think the Steelers will be able to get a deal with him after this, and they may not even want to anymore after we get another 750 touches out of him.

    • Robert E Lil

      I do think it’s his final year year. The reason I do is because I fear the Steelers will be exploited this year – they are in trouble. If the team under performs there could be some major changes – the least of which might be at the qb position (retirement). I don’t know that there will be an appetite for a highest paid rb going into a rebuilding year

    • SilverSteel

      Falcon did you read the quotes in ESPN where Bell just said he wouldn’t be training as hard because of “longevity” issues. Sounds to me like he’s not going to give 100% this year to prove a point. Not risking injury. Not good for a SB run.

    • Ed Smith

      Well that ship has sailed. When Bell didn’t take a reported >$12.12mm average over the contract ( over 50% above the next highest paid RB) and expects MORE $$ than that, then he should expect to get >50+% more touches than other RBs. Ride’em while we got him because it’s not going to be for much longer (one, maybe 2 seasons).

    • Brenton deed

      The owners place a great emphasis on ” wanting to stay” …. if they feel Bell didn’t show that then he’s gone.

      I think he’s gone… especially if they win SB this season… obviously.

    • Brenton deed

      Agree milk the system if he’s honing to try to milk it for his benefit.

    • Dave Walden

      How do we know Bell wanted more $$ on an annual basis? The issue could have been the guaranteed amount.

    • budabar

      You can’t pay everyone top dollar some body has to be allowed to walk

    • Andrew Norwood

      If he doesn’t give 100% this year to prove a point, he will only prove how ignorant it was to not accept the offer. He has to have his best season yet and stay healthy thru the playoffs. Or it will be assumed his play is dropping off already. It can happen so fast with RBs.

    • Darth Blount 47

      He played the entire 2014 regular season and looked great. Yeah, he missed that Wild Card game that year. But man, after the Steelers set an NFL record that year with their QB/RB/WR combo, this should be the game that everyone points to that highlights how important Bell is to the team.

      It goes to your initial narrative about availability, no doubt. But it also goes to show that having the RB position manned by mind-numbing talents like Josh Harris and Dri Archer and Ben Tate, should send shivers down the spines of Steelers faithful.

    • woodsworld58

      I think players are now aware that they should not try to have long careers, after being made aware by the movie “Concussion”. I don’t think that he will play long, because of the threat of such issues, and injuries as well. I believe we will see many younger players retire earlier, because of the threat to life-long injuries……

    • RW

      I agree with most people here – you can’t pay everyone top dollar. But running backs like Bell aren’t a dime a dozen. There is significant talent and then there’s Bell, who is today’s version of Ladainian Tomlinson. I think they need to find a way to sign him – it’s the only way we can win without Ben in my opinion, and provides us with a transitional piece after Ben’s retirement that can still win us enough games to be a playoff contender.

    • SilverSteel

      Considering his past , the Steelers have been patient and fair. Kid needs to grow up. Threatening to not try as hard is not helping his case. Your right he needs to show up this year if he wants his mega payday.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Probably. And that’s incredibly sad.

      Unfortunately, I’d love to try to find the optimistic sweet spot that says the right circumstances can happen to make it so. But each way you turn down those paths, the Devil may play advocate, each time.

      If we win the Super Bowl (Yay!), he sees that we are true winners and wants to stay in that environment and on a team like that, going for back-to-back. Buuuut…. winning a Super Bowl might just fulfill his desires and he then goes off to seek that incredible payday that he also so desperately wants. I don’t think people realize, that up until this point, Le’Veon Bell has been paid a whopping 3.9 million dollars. That’s it. So it’s easy to see why the 12.12 million he’ll make this year was instantly attractive, no?

      And if he performs extremely well. Otherworldly, as he has shown capable, then what? Well, it likely raises his own faith in himself as the gamble would have paid off on that front and it likely keeps us priced out. So maybe, him getting hurt would actually, weirdly, horribly (as long as it wasn’t too bad), be the thing to root for in order to get him to stay long term, yes? Well, not necessarily. I mean, if he were to go down yet again, and the gamble NOT pay off, would that naturally lower his price with us? Of course. Buuut… would the Steelers REALLY then want to invest in a guy who has shown such a proclivity towards finding the open manhole while walking down the boulevard? Very likely not.

      So either way you play it out, unfortunately, this is likely his last year with us. It’s not a guarantee, but I’d put the odds somewhere between 80-20 and 99-1. I’ll surely be pleasantly surprised if he stays. As it makes my keeper league Fantasy team that much more easier to root for (getting Bell last year was a coup for me. I had to pry him off a guys’ cold dead fingers). But I’m certainly envisioning having to accept the fact that Bell will be playing in a different, and possibly totally disgusting uniform in ’18. And the thought of that talent, at 26, on another roster, makes my heart hurt and my stomach nauseous.

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t read it that way. There is definitely such a thing as training too much. You have to give your body the appropriate time to rest and recover. There is a reason we see veterans given light duty in training camps and practices etc. I wouldn’t expect any sort of drop off in his production this year. He’s a guy that wants the ball all the time and wants to put up big numbers. He knows his biggest pay day comes after a big season.

    • Jacob

      Bell was reportedly offered $12m a year but wanted more guaranteed money. He would have reset the market with that deal so I don’t buy his story. And it was his injuries and pot smoking that affected and limited his leverage, not the RB market.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think you laid it out pretty well. Scenarios I see him realistically staying are:

      Has another Bell like year, and they Tag him again. No intention of a long term deal, trying to maximize window with Ben.

      Ben decides to retire so they invest in paying him top-top dollar on something like a 4 year deal so they’ll at least remain competitive while they look for a new QB (If Ben retires after this year, it frees up at least $10.8 in cap room for next year, plenty to invest in Bell).

    • falconsaftey43

      What’s the source? Steelers never leak that info, and Bell’s camp doesn’t really have any motivation to leak contract info because it predictable cause a negative fan reaction. Also Bell specifically said they didn’t use his injury history against him in negotiations and Colbert has said they don’t think his past suspensions are an issue moving forward.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I think this was all Bell. I think he’s all about money and wouldn’t play for anyone long term w/out being the top compensated every year. He’s a fantastic athlete, but only sees dollar signs.

      Too bad, this team had a chance to make a run for 2-3 yrs too.

    • SilverSteel

      I did not think it had to do with over training. Only Deebo does that. He was referring to his normal training routine. He followed up with saying he doesn’t need that much to get up to game speed. Sounds like he will try but not his usual effort. The extra stuff he and AB does is what puts them over the top. MT said that AB is what he is because of training not talent. I hope Bell is just venting but not smart to say that when every team is listening.

    • Lil Smitty

      I think he is gone after this year, unless the Steelers can work out deals with Tuitt and Villenueva that will allow enough cap space to Franchise him again.
      I’ve heard people talking about drafting a running back to replace Bell. Because of the market, the Steelers could also look at getting one in Free Agency. They could pay top dollar for the top running back in Free Agency and still save at least 4 to 6 mill a year.
      Bell reminds me of Jimmy Graham when he was negotiating with New Orleans. Graham wanted paid like a wide receiver, instead of a TE.
      As great as Bell is at getting open and making this quick jukes to shake off defenders, he is not now and probably never will be a break away runner. He can be caught from behind by most DBs. Not being a threat to break one for a TD from anywhere on the field diminished his value on the market.
      Personally, I would like to see Shady McCoy run behind this Oline.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yeah, I think your second scenario is encompassed in what I mentioned yesterday. That transition between a retiring Ben and the next QB, makes having a “Bell” around, paramount. That’s why I left open the 20% chance or so of a new deal.

      But like you said, that first option of another tag, won’t get us there I don’t think. As I’ve seen you lay out succinctly in the past few days on your comments, the guaranteed money over the life of two tags and then a new deal, is likely just too great an investment for the Steelers to make.

      But if Bell does indeed have another great year, I’m going to be really torn as a fan, as to whether or not even I think we should blow another tag on him or not. But ya know, if he truly does have that year, and we get a confirmation from Ben that he has another run, tagging Bell again with the express purpose of getting one more out of him before cutting bait, I guess wouldn’t be the worst idea I’ve ever heard.

    • falconsaftey43

      Agreed that it’s probably not the smartest thing for him to say, but really, if he performs the same, then he was over training. You do what you need to do to get yourself and your body ready. He’s been an animal on the field so far, never needing to come off it. You can still work on your craft a lot without necessarily training to extreme physical exertion (film study, footwork, technique work, jugs machine etc.)
      If there is a significant drop off in his performance, then it’ll cost him money. I’m not really worried.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Greed, Suspensions, Injuries = One year expensively rented mule. To be honest, I think next year will totally depend on Big Ben. If Ben retires, no deal. If Ben stays for one more year, he may do it with strings attached. One being Bell.

    • Michael Conrad

      Having the RB position manned by mind-numbing talents like Josh Harris
      and Dri Archer and Ben Tate, should send shivers down the spines of
      Steelers faithful.

      That problem was caused by Mike Tomlin not having quality backups . Those RB’s were not good but that is on the coach and GM.

      Good backs are a dime a dozen. NE has four ready to go every year.

      Steelers offered him a nice contract he will now move on. He will become a cancer. Sulking over a contract like the kid he is.

      He gets hurt again and no one will offer him peanuts to play. He is good but its only football. They will find another running back . Twenty six RB’s were taken in the 2017 draft.

    • Steve Johnson

      If this report is true, trade him!

    • Darth Blount 47

      A cancer? Whoa there, Michael. Ease up on the purple shade you’re throwing there. What exact motivation again does Bell have to be a “cancer?” He was unanimously voted team MVP last year.

      And he’s made 3.9 million in his 4 year career. Now he just GUARANTEED himself 12 million dollars. That’s a might hefty % increase in the bank account. And if he wants the bigger payday, he has to perform. I think you’re directing your own personal feeling in the wrong direction as it pertains to Bell. You have no true idea WHAT contract was offered to Le’Veon. i’ve seen none of these purported reports, substantiated. Seems like perpetuated Twitter nonsense to me.

      As far as Tomlin/Colbert, I can’t argue the fact that for that particular moment in time, the backup RB position was clearly subpar. I was however, dancing in the street when we signed DeAngelo, as I told my brother just how valuable of a backup he was to have (he vehemently disagreed and had to eat crow. Which was nice.) And I think all of Steeler Nation is pretty hopeful and glad to see that James Conner was drafted to serve that role now.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Bell will decide that based on how he handles the upcoming season’s activities. The Steelers want to keep him and will make every attempt to do so (which may or may not be financially wise). That will change, however, if he skips camp, complains in the press, and is seen as a grandstanding, tantrum throwing juvenile.

    • dany

      I’m all for another tag next year, even if it’s more expensive. He’s obviously not gonna get top dollar from the steelers. If he’s still producing in year 7 well good for him! He’s broken a lot of odds. But chances are big it’s outside of pittsburgh

    • Jacob

      “According to Rapoport, Pittsburgh
      made a “very lucrative, good-faith offer” to Bell that would have paid
      him more than $12 million per season.
      One issue with the deal, per Rapoport, was the amount of guaranteed money.” (NFL.COM)

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Although I do t necessarily agree with Michaels’ assessment (a cancer) I think it is fair to say that Bell has taken a different approach than have other Steelers stars.
      We have seen contracts restructured, etc to accomodate salary cap by the likes of BB, etc.
      Bell, to me, has always suggested that this would happen, for instance rapping about making a certain amount of $ in one of his songs.
      Personally, I think the team (and we as fans) have been spoiled in that we have had few ‘holdouts’ in the past as it is clearly NOT the norm to avoid contract disputes in the league.
      From the teams perspective, they clearly have a weapon to use (as painful financially as it may be) in the tag. Theoretically they could tag him two years in a row and retain him. The fact that they are paying him so much in doing so is unpleasant but if they did the Washington thing and did it two years in a row, they will have had Bells contribution for seven years, and he would be approaching the dreaded 30 yr old RB wall.
      I’ll say this for the young man, though. When the chips were down, and absent MBs contribution, Bell pretty much WAS the offense – and obviously he played brilliantly! When he went out in the AFCCG, I knew we were done.
      So what is that? Invaluable.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Yes

    • falconsaftey43

      Thanks for posting what you were referencing, but it doesn’t answer what the source was, just who reported it.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      He would only be hurting himself in doing so!!!

    • falconsaftey43

      just to clarify, restructures almost always are beneficial to the player. they take base salary for that year and give it to them all at once as a signing bonus so the team can lower the cap hit in the current year. they lose no money, and actually get it a little earlier.

    • walter

      Designate him with the non-exclusive franchise tag in 2018 and hope somebody takes him.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      And the team gets the benefit of the resulting reduced cap hit right?

    • falconsaftey43

      yes. both sides are basically just borrowing from the future. player moves money from future to now. team moves cap space from future to now.

    • RickM

      I’ve reversed course from yesterday when I thought the tag was likely in 2018. Probably this will be his last year. The Steelers aren’t going to give him the amount he wants. And he would be bitter if he was tagged again and is prohibited from getting his re-defining contract. I think the Steelers will let him go on his way.