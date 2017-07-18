Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – Le’Veon Bell – Stock Postponed

    By Matthew Marczi July 18, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: Le’Veon

    Stock Value: Postponed

    This may be the most literal case that we have dealt with to date over the past two years since we have begun our offseason stock watch tracker. Le’Veon Bell had yesterday as a deadline to work out a long-term deal with the Steelers and it didn’t get done. That means that he will have to wait until next year to try to get a long-term deal, in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.


    In other words, the evaluation of his value, in terms of dollars, has literally been postponed until next offseason. In the interim, he will be playing under the pre-determined value of the franchise tag, which is somewhat of a remnant of a ghost running back market that no longer exists since the end of last season.

    Obviously, the Steelers believe that he is worth the $21.1 million for this season that he will be getting whenever he actually ends up signing his franchise tender. If they did not, they would never have tagged him in the first place.

    But that is only a temporary solution, and the two parties were unable to work out a proper answer in time after the 4 PM deadline came and went yesterday, so we must wait until at least January, most likely, and probably later, perhaps all the way until the March free agency period, to see this resolved.

    One could argue that even his on-field value has been postponed due to the fact that he has not been a participant in offseason activities yet as he recovers from groin surgery. In all likelihood, he will only see brief action in the third preseason game, if that, which was the same story as last season when he was working his way back from a knee injury.

    What we do know is where Bell left off, and he was doing some historic things with his feet before his left the Patriots game with the groin injury that has had him sidelined for the most part since then.

    • pittsburghjoe

      It will be interesting to see how much a heavy workload paired with absolutely no vested future interest on the part of the team effects his physical ability in 2018 and beyond. They can almost use him with reckless abandon.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Stock Down. Bell just showed his team, coaches, ownership and fans just what he’s been rapping about, that he’s all about being the highest paid player. I think he means non-QB, but I DO believe he expects that level pay.

      That sends a clear msg moving forward from Bell. Stock down for sure.

      Steelers likely need to draft a RB next year because of this.

    • Chris92021

      No faith in James Conner?

    • Steel Realist PAul

      As the lead back? No.

    • falconsaftey43

      Why shouldn’t he want as much money as possible?

    • Chris92021

      I will never knock anyone for trying to get paid. If someone other than the Steelers are willing to give Bell a lot more money than the Steelers ever would, then great for him. A lot of people like to get idealistic that these players are all like Ramon Foster and take less money to stay with the Steelers. Well, not everyone is like that. Getting a lot of money to run over LBs and DBs in the snow is a skill not too many people have and Bell is one of the best at it. If you are good at something, never do it for free. These are human beings and like every other human being, they have diverse sets of motivations. Obviously for Bell, it’s money.

      Having said that, don’t sleep on Conner. That kid is going to be a good back. Might not be Bell in terms of talent but Conner is going to have a good career barring injury.

    • Chris92021

      Fine by me. The more he gets the ball, the better chances of the Steelers winning. Good for Bell too since he will accumulate stats that will make him even more expensive on the free agency market. Win-win for all sides as far as I am concerned.

    • Darth Blount 47

      21 million?! We’re paying him 21 million?! Now I know why people have been so up in arms over the money aspect! Lol. (Don’t worry Matt, I have sudden bouts of unexplainable dyslexia, too!)
      But seriously, as someone who has bought Le’Veon Bell stock in the recent past, I need to call my broker if his stock is now suddenly postponed.

      I’m going to disagree with many and say that in some ways, his stock is now suddenly through the roof. (At least, that’s the line I’ll be spitting to my broker!) Not only is he going to be making 12 million dollars for a single season if he signs the tag, but the “leverage game” has instantly swung pretty violently towards Bell.

      He now gets to come and go in as he pleases, in regards to Camp. Which is a dream for quite a few veterans. And his motivation level to perform extraordinarily well this season, has just become regnant (I can’t understand why people think he’ll lollygag this season. If he truly wants the big payday, he HAS to perform). Also, because he’s officially auditioning in a way, for 31 other teams now, the scrutiny and publicity upon him will be intense.

      Lastly, outside of the limelight, which I’m sure he’s enjoying, he’s just potentially ensured himself of an extremely heavy workload this year. If people ever thought before that Mike Tomlin/Todd Haley liked to run guys into the ground whenever possible, I’ll just say… “You likely ain’t ever seen nothing, yet!” It’s gonna be Bell on 1st Down, Bell on 2nd Down, Brown on 3rd Down, and then Bell on 4th Down. Rinse. Repeat.

    • Andrew Norwood

      Agree on most points. But the heavy workload that he carries this year, and possibly next year with TAG #2, could be a serious drag on his next contract.

      We would’ve been signing him for years 5-8 or maybe 5-9. Now, if we keep him thru 2018, is it realistic for someone to sign him to a mega-contract for years 7-10? Maybe, but it wouldn’t be a wise investment at all.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Because for one thing, there’s only so much to go around. Some of the QBs have had to deal with this, such as Brady believe it or not, who take a lot of money but don’t break the bank because winning as a team is the goal.

      It’s not like he’s being taken advantage of. There’s a market and then there’s greed.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      But nobody is asking him to play for free. They’re trying to make him the highest paid RB in the league and it’s not enough for him and his agent. Contracts have been negotiated for decades. This is nothing new.

    • Chris92021

      Of course it has. I did not mean “free” as in playing for no money. It is a figure of speech, man! Having said that, yeah, Bell probably thinks he should be getting paid what Adrian Peterson got 6 years ago when he got that insane 96 million dollar deal. The Steelers smartly said no but I am guessing the front office offered at least 12 million a year. I would rather have a motivated Le’Veon Bell for 1 year, play so well and healthy that he prices himself out of our range, and we can spend whatever money is left to take care of Shazier, Tuitt, and Villanueva but that’s me.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ve seen you state that case. And I can’t argue that for a RB, the “prime years” probably start a bit earlier than for other positions. But Bell is only 25. Not unreasonable to believe that years say, 27/28/29, can’t be ultra-productive. And since he is a pretty special talent, as Peterson has done, that old benchmark cliff of 30, could very well be tested by Bell. The great ones in the past, have been at least mildly productive at that age as well. I thought Emmitt Smith was going to play till he was 50.

      At his age 30 season, he had 1,397 rushing yards. At 31, he had 1,203. And at 32, he still had over 1,000. (33, he had 975)

      I also think it is pretty unlikely that we tag Bell again next year. Not an impossibility, but it just seems a bit far-fetched. 14+ million is a ton.

    • Ralph Wagner

      As Chuck Noll would say ” Bell who” ? Ya can’t flush the whole season down the toilet because Bell is being a pain in the butt. It’s up to Tomlin and the team to move on and ignore all the media and fans wringing their hands, what do we do now? LOL

      Besides they have Bryant and his attitude to worry about. It’s going to be a great season. It won’t be boring that’s for sure.
      See ya at St, Vincent.

      Go Steelers

    • falconsaftey43

      There is currently over $603M unused cap space, there is plenty more to go around. Sorry, never going to agree that a player shouldn’t try to get as much money as he can. The team doesn’t care about you, they’ll use you up and spit you out. They’ll cut you if your production doesn’t match your pay. Not all guys are motivated to get every last dollar they can, but I’m never going to hold it against those who are. Not in sports or any other profession.

    • Andrew Norwood

      You are correct. There are exceptions to the rule. But given his injury history I wouldn’t be willing to bet a ton of $ that he’d be one of those guys. Maybe he will.

      He is in his prime now though. And if we were willing to offer 12M per year for 4 or more, I could definitely see 12 this year and 14 next year, being in this ever shrinking Super Bowl window.

    • dany

      Bell’s steelers stock- Down

      Bell’s stock- Way Way Up. Someone will overpay and meet his every demand, either in his 6th or 7th year

    • pittsburghjoe

      I guess, if you like it rode hard and put away wet.

    • Chris92021

      You saw what he did in Buffalo, Cincinnati, home against Miami, and in Kansas City. Bell can definitely take the workload. I hope he gets 2,000 yards, leads us to the 7th title, and prices himself out of our range. That is my hope.

    • Andrew Norwood

      They will be stupid to do so. Hopefully we ride him like a cheap stick horse for 2 years and let some idiots have him.

    • RickM

      For me his stock is “unknown”. I don’t know when he’ll show up at training camp. Late I assume. I don’t know whether he will want an extra day off between games. I don’t even know if he will fight for that extra few yards, rather than slipping out of bounds. I think he wants to put up really good to great stats this year, but he will also want to preserve himself from injury in certain ways. And I’m not sure that the two go together all that well.