    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – QB Joshua Dobbs – Stock Up

    By Matthew Marczi July 2, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: QB Joshua Dobbs

    Stock Value: Up

    Since we are on the topic of quarterbacks, I thought that it might make sense to discuss one of the Steelers’ quarterbacks in today’s installment of the stock watch. And, really, of the four quarterbacks on the roster, only one of them has really moved the needle at all.


    That would be Joshua Dobbs, the Steelers’ rookie fourth-round draft pick, who had an interesting college career that was largely shaped by the poor talent that he often had around him. We have looked at his college statistics from a variety of angles already, but he is in the NFL now, and what matters will be what he does from this point on.

    One positive that we have been able to identify for the rookie at least so far this offseason is the fact that he already seems to be comfortable with the offense. He told reporters that he was surprised to discover how familiar much of the Steelers’ offense already felt to him based on the things that he had done at the college level.

    While there are obvious things for the rookie to work on in his game, in particular the basic mechanics of his throwing motion and his decision-making and process of re-establishing his base after being moved off of his initial throwing spot, the Steelers do believe that there is a lot to work with in him, including a pretty big arm.

    One quality that should help him early on is the fact that he is an accomplished runner, posting a 4.64 40-yard dash time. He scored 32 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons at Tennessee, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 438 touches for 2160 yards.

    While you certainly don’t want your quarterback to be naturally inclined to take off whenever a play doesn’t aligned perfectly with the way that it was designed, you also want him to have the option to be able to make a player should it come to that.

    That is especially true of young quarterbacks as they grow into their understanding of the professional level of the game. At a bare minimum, I should say that it will be interesting to watch Dobbs play this year during the preseason, and he should get a lot of playing time to boot.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Zarbor

      I personally did not like the pick but now that he’s here I believe the #1 thing he has to work on is his accuracy and decision making…in the pocket. Running comes naturally for him which is why more of the reason he needs to learn how to become a real pocket QB. With the talent on this offense, there is little need for him to run. Give the ball to Bell. He would be better served to learn how to move around in the pocket to give himself more time to go thru his progression than to take off running. Running QBs look great until they get blown up by a LB or Safety.

    • Michael Conrad

      I agree you make a great point . They wanted him to run at Tennessee and had plays designed for him to run. Running QB’s don’t last in the NFL. He needs a lot of work on his footwork and knowing how to move in the pocket without pulling the ball down and running. He has the smarts to know the plays and he opinions on plays if it breaks down but to execute it is another thing. He has potential . Landry Jones has nothing more to offer and has reached what he is not very good.

    • RickM

      I’m not sure I’ve ever heard a rookie QB say that he’s “uncomfortable” with the Offense. So for me, his stock is ‘even’ until we see what he has in pre-season.

    • Andrew Norwood

      I’ve seen a lot of SEC play over the years. I didn’t like the pick when we made it. I don’t like it now. He appears to be a combine and football in shorts star. I heard all the hype regarding Dobbs and Tennessee last year. I personally thought he was a big part of the reason that they were not better than they were. They were expected to be very good last year, win the SEC East and play for SEC title. When the bullets started flying, he looked like an average college QB. All the Jones haters should remember, Landry was way more productive in college than Dobbs was. I’m not a big fan of either. I just think we’ll regret not going after DB help with that 4th pick later on. Highly doubt that Ben’s successor is on the roster.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      YAWN!!!!!!
      (Not at all directed towards the author!!!!)
      Every time I read something about Dobbs all I can think of is what we COULD have had if we had taken a different player rather than him.
      So, hopefully this kid makes me eat my words by doing something really special for us!!

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Yeah as I posted above, we could have had a stud TE or doubled up in CB earlier than we did.
      Instead we got a 3rd round 3rd string QB!!!

    • RickM

      One of my biggest concerns with this QB search was that we would waste picks on guys with no real chance to replace Ben. And then, even worse, stick with them for a couple of years before we realize that we have to draft someone else. I think we likely have started in that exact way. You’ve obviously seen far more of him than me. But I was really struck with his inaccuracy, especially on outside routes or when under pressure. It just seemed like some of his passes were way off-target and he didn’t see coverage all that well. That said, I really hope he exceeds our expectations. If he doesn’t, they had better draft another QB in 2018.

    • Michael Conrad

      I think you just showed what you know about football not to get on you . Jones was way more productive in college . Well the NFL is not college and most would say Jones who has had four years to show his college ability is not very good and does not have the ability to be a good backup.. He is immobile ,inaccurate and just plain bad . Dobbs is raw and may stink but he has not had a chance yet.

    • Zarbor

      I can’t believe I’m going to say this but Landry has gotten better. He will never be a starter in this league but for one at most two games, he is serviceable. We got plenty of talent on that side of the ball. That’s not a ringing endorsement for Landry but I can live with him as a backup for now.

    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! I don’t know, Landry has gotten better. I’ve stated this before, week 17 of 2016, against Cleveland, he looked really poised. When they played New England last year, you could tell his confidence has grown as well. I think he can be a starter for the bottom 12 teams in the NFL, at least. But, I’m curious to see Joshua Dobbs and what he has to offer.

    • 2020_Vision

      I think Dobbs will make a lot of fans eat their words. By no means is he a finished product, but the potential and natural gifts are apparent. With the right coaching and experience, Dobbs is going to be a good quarterback.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m not going to lie, I didn’t like the pick at #4. I really thought they should have drafted another TE with the compensatory pick, then Conner or the best available RB in the 4th. Why waste a 4th Rd pick on another QB (Just as they did with Landry Jones) only yet again to have him sit on the Bench? If you’re going to invest in a backup for #7, why not Rds 5-6? Especially if you already Jones locked up for another 2yrs. To me, that was just dumb! However, now that Dobbs is there, interested to see what he does in Preaseason. Everybody keeps talking about how he had no weapons in Tennessee.

    • AndyR34

      There were a number of teams looking for starting caliber QB’s during the FA period. Don’t think anyone even sniffed around Landry. He signed pretty quickly…as if he knew what he was worth.

    • WreckIess

      I like Dobbs’ potential. Young guy with great physical tools, smarts, and a moldable skill set, but he also suffered a few expected hitches in his game because of the lack of a positional coach in college. In a way, he’s somewhat like Bud was coming out. Having someone like Fitchner who can work with him on a personal level and having some guys around him who will make some plays will help him make some strides in his development.

    • Andrew Norwood

      Jones is more accurate than Dobbs has been. I didn’t like the Jones pick either. Don’t get me wrong. But we had to have a backup QB. Dobbs will probably never supplant Jones. He’s terribly inaccurate.

    • John Pennington

      Dobbs is just a rookie lets dont forget that.He hasn’t even went to camp yet or played in a preseason game.He going to need time to learn the ways of NFL and improve himself and his game and takes time.Give him a chance the same Jones got and he still cant be depended on to win games.Way to early to talk about Dobbs more important things to talk about like all the missed tackles on defense or poor coverage in the secondary at the safety position where Mitchell plays and players who dont want to wrap up a player or poor tackling period.