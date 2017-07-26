Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 – Jordan Berry Preview

The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

Final preview we have for the year.

Intro: Jordan Berry continued to make strides last year. He averaged over 45 yards per punt last season, exactly three more than what he did in 2015. While he had one blocked, it wasn’t his fault. Berry showed hangtime and consistency that plagued him his rookie year.

Current Strengths: Good leg and hangtime. Consistently gets punts off on time. Able to adjust to poor/low snaps. Can punt in poor weather. Much improved consistency.

Current Weaknesses: Will occasionally still have the “junior varsity” punt. Would like to see coffin corner placement improve. Want to see more punts inside the 20.





2017 Outlook: Like Chris Boswell, the Steelers didn’t even bother bringing a punter to camp with them. Berry will have the job and should have another solid season.

2017 Base Salary: $615,000

2017 Salary Cap Charges: $615,000

2017 Health Status: No known injuries

2016 Health Status: No known injuries

2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: 144

2016 Stat That Matters: 45.6 yards per punt was third highest in team history (minimum 50 punts)

2016 Stats:

G Punts Avg Long Blk In20 16 68 45.6 64 1 25

2016 Highlights