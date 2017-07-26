Hot Topics

    Countdown To Steelers Camp: 50 In 25 – Jordan Berry Preview

    By Alex Kozora July 26, 2017 at 06:00 pm


    The calendar has now flipped over to July and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers annual training camp will be getting underway in Latrobe later this month. As usual, we have several series planned to get you ready for this year’s training camp and mine will center around preview profiles of 50 players over the course of the next 25 days. Most of these profiles will be on players who were under contract with the team in 2016.

    Final preview we have for the year.

    Intro: Jordan Berry continued to make strides last year. He averaged over 45 yards per punt last season, exactly three more than what he did in 2015. While he had one blocked, it wasn’t his fault. Berry showed hangtime and consistency that plagued him his rookie year.

    Current Strengths: Good leg and hangtime. Consistently gets punts off on time. Able to adjust to poor/low snaps. Can punt in poor weather. Much improved consistency.

    Current Weaknesses: Will occasionally still have the “junior varsity” punt. Would like to see coffin corner placement improve. Want to see more punts inside the 20.


    2017 Outlook: Like Chris Boswell, the Steelers didn’t even bother bringing a punter to camp with them. Berry will have the job and should have another solid season.

    2017 Base Salary: $615,000

    2017 Salary Cap Charges: $615,000

    2017 Health Status: No known injuries

    2016 Health Status: No known injuries

    2016 Regular Season Snaps Played: 144

    2016 Stat That Matters: 45.6 yards per punt was third highest in team history (minimum 50 punts)

    2016 Stats:

    GPuntsAvgLongBlkIn20
    166845.664125

    2016 Highlights

