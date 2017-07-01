Hot Topics

    Deion Sanders: Steelers Should Trade For Richard Sherman Or Patrick Peterson

    By Dave Bryan July 1, 2017 at 09:50 am


    As of midnight, Pacific Coast Time, you can now legally buy marijuana for recreational use in the state of Nevada. Judging by a Friday segment on ‘Total Access’, NFL Network talents Steve Wyche and Deion Sanders are already legally or illegally partaking in the herb.

    For some reason, Wyche and Sanders discussed potential blockbuster trades that would change the course of the Super Bowl race in the 2017 and the former had a few outlandish ones for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    “Give me Patrick Peterson or Richard Sherman and send them on to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Sanders said. “Because you know the Pittsburgh Steelers and Big Ben [Roethlisberger] and Antonio [Brown] are gonna score, but if they just had some defense, be able to stop someone every now and then… oh!”

    In a non-salary cap world, this would be a brilliants suggestion by Sanders. I guess that aspect was ignored, however, and while starved for content and something to talk about, it really can’t be. In case you weren’t already aware of it, Richard Sherman is guaranteed to earn $11.431 million in 2017 from the Seattle Seahawks and another $11 million in 2018, the final year of his current contract. As for Patrick Peterson, who is currently under contract through the 2020 season, he’s scheduled to earn $9.75 million in 2017. Additionally, the Arizona Cardinals have no reason to trade him.

    Sure, the Steelers could make cap room by restructuring a few players contracts such as Ben Roethlisberger’s and Maurkice Pouncey’s, but that would be very foolish to do.


    Not to be outdone by Sanders, Wyche offered up his own cockamamie trade idea that included the Steelers.

    “Von Miller to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Wyche suggested. “You talk about a guy who has wrecked their biggest nemesis, the New England Patriots, this guy played against them eight times, Prime. He has seven and a half sacks, he’s got two forced fumbles, he’s got a pick, he’s just a disruptor, he’s got more than 18 quarterback hits. You add him to that defense and let’s say we get Sherman or Patrick Peterson on the backend, let’s do a duel blockbuster here, Prime.”

    Yeah, Von Miller is set to earn $16.5 million from the Denver Broncos in 2017, so that deal isn’t happening either.

    Look, I understand how hard it is to come up with content ideas during these six weeks of the offseason, but one would think the NFL Network has people they pay good money to come up with something better than this. Perhaps those employees live in Nevada.

    • Big White

      Why would they? Butler needs deep zone guys for his scheme.

    • kev4heels

      I would give a 1st for Peterson today.

    • dany

      Well yeah, but it simply wouldn’t happen

    • Um…….NO!

    • Ike Evans

      You havent seen all this man coverage theyve been talkin about runnin?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I would trade for Sherman in a heartbeat! Would never happen tho. Seattle was asking for the moon.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I doubt the would take two firsts for Peterson.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Probably would take 2 1sts and a 3rd to get Patrick.

    • Steve Johnson

      The Steelers would never mortgage their future for a player. But let’s be realistic, do you really think the Steelers have the Defense to beat New England? The secondary to stop Oakland and New England’s aerial attack? Keith Butler and Mike Tomlin strategic enough to beat Brady and Belicheat? If you do, slap yourself and wake up.

    • SilverSteel

      Can’t wait to actually see it in games. I’m not convinced our D scheme is going to change all that much. We will see.

    • Darth Blount 47

      If we could afford to pay Donta Hightower 10 million per year…………………..

    • Conserv_58

      On the face value of these trade deals I could see how these two could come to their conclusions. On the fip side, Dion has demonstrated how clueless he is about the Steelers’ defense. Obviously, Dion forgot that the Steelers defense was good enough to get them the the AFCCG. Their loss to the patriots did expose their deficiencies, but they’re not as bad as Dion is positioning them as being. Even as attractive as those trades look on paper we know that there is no way that the Steelers or those teams would entertain the thought of pulling those trades, for good reason.

      First and foremost is those player’s contracts and the negative long term domino affect they could have on the Steelers’ salary cap. Secondly, there are no guarantees that those players would bring a seventh Lombardi trophy, especially if they got injured. Lastly, there is the issue of team cohesiveness, continuity and trust in the ownership. The Steelers’ are not the Washington Redskins. They’re not going to do a Daniel Snyder by throwing big money at free agent players that are in it for the money. They’ve made some ill advised free agent signing, Ladarius Green, but their history proves that they stay true to their team philosophy of building through the draft with an occasional free agent signing. They won six Lombardi Trophies doing it their way.

    • Jeff McNeill

      If you don’t I say pick a different team to like. I think they can beat anyone. Will they? I don’t know but I believe they can stop them and win.

    • Jeff McNeill

      And I would not want it any other way.

    • Steve Johnson

      I don’t need to pick a different team, I can root for the same team I’ve been rooting for years. You can be a Die Hard Steeler Fan and still be impartial.