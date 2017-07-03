Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Better Guard – Foster Or DeCastro

    By Matthew Marczi July 3, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Who is the Steelers’ best starting guard, Ramon Foster or David DeCastro?

    I actually think that this question will generate some interesting answers, because quite frankly I don’t think that there is a clear-cut, obvious answer here. Both Ramon Foster and David DeCastro are above-average contributors at their position, even if one is far less recognized nationally than the other. So who is better?


    Now, if we are looking to decide which one we would want to start a roster with, that answer would be obvious: DeCastro. DeCastro is 27, while Foster is 31, and the former is clearly the more athletic of the two, with greater upside.

    But if we are talking about, for example, who between them we expect will have a better season in 2017, the answer becomes far less obvious. I think a very fair case could be made that Foster has been the team’s best lineman over the course of at least the past two seasons.

    In fact, he has playing some of the best football of his career in his 30s—not that he is getting any more athletic, but he can still pull on the somewhat rare occasions that they ask him to do so. He is not as flashy with the big blocks as is DeCastro, but I think he has the edge in terms of consistency.

    We can also bring up the penalties, in which Foster clearly has the edge on DeCastro based on last season, but the frequency of the latter’s penalties last season really feels like an aberration and a regression to the mean should be anticipated, I would think.

    So who do you have here? I think the discussion can be boiled down to consistency on one side, and a rare and valuable skillset on the other.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steel Realist PAul

      Add in that Foster is invaluable as a team leader and maybe it leans to him. Unheralded leaders like Foster are the fabric of the NFL, but so rarely get a jersey on a fan.

    • Jaybird

      I still think Decastro will be a multi year All Pro. I love his athleticism and the penalties shoul subside this year. Foster on the other hand has really impressed me, I never thought he would become as good as he has. He’s a Quality player and seems to be one of the teams leaders.
      But the tie goes to Decastro for pile driving Burfict three feet into the earth . Decastro looked like a hydronic piston on that play – just crushing Burfict down into theground!

    • LucasY59

      sorry this one isnt that close, DeCastro for sure, Foster has done well but is not the same, if we had two Foster type players at both guard spots the Oline would be a bit above average at best, having a guy like DD makes them be able to do a lot more and takes the group into the elite category (Munchak has an influence on all of it as well) the OTs are good also, so even though Ragu has been a solid starter for the team I would rank him as the 5th best OL

    • mrallnite111 .

      I got to go with Ramon, I remember how Fletcher Cox had his way with DeCastro…

    • SfSteeler

      its funny that its actually a close call for the 4 spot on our OL…personally, id rather have 2 Fosters and the extra $7M for a SS, OLB, Mack…take your pic!

    • TrueSteelerForLife

      Decastro is special, Foster is a quality starter but that’s it. Glad to have both of them, but Decastro is more valuable in my opinion. Also the line didn’t see much drop off last year when Foster was out, not sure if the same would happen if we lost Decastro

    • Sam Clonch

      I remember a fair number of people on here last year talking about benching Foster in favor of Finney after he made a start or two in place of him.

    • LucasY59

      Its a good thing when they are all so good that its a tough call to say who is the worst, the $ is a factor as well, but again cant have an elite OL (which is important for Ben, Bell, Brown etc to be superstars) without paying some $