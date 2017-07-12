ESPN To Broadcast Steelers’ Friday Night Lights Practice

Minor training camp note, especially for those who aren’t going to make it out to Latrobe this year. For the second year, ESPN will air a live edition of SportsCenter from Latrobe High School during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Friday Night Lights practice, per WTAE.

WTAE says ex-Steelers like Ryan Clark will be on set along with Scott Van Pelt and others. The practice, which will take place Friday, August 4th, is one of the fun traditions the Steelers enjoy. The players ride on school buses from St. Vincent College to the field, signing autographs before and after practice. Highlights often include backs on ‘backers and a goal line drill.

Sirius Radio should also be on hand, offering some of the best radio coverage you’re going to hear. So practice will be well-covered from every angle.

That’s something a team like the Steelers can get others – who are more and more often choosing to spend camp at their regular practice field – aren’t able to. Spending a month in that college environment, without outside distraction, and coming together as a team. It makes the team better off for it when adversity strikes during the season. And Pittsburgh has shown they’ve been able to overcome hurdles opponents often fall to.

The team is adding something new to the camp this season. For the first time, they will hold one practice at Heinz Field, for fans in the city to check out, instead of venturing the hour trek to Latrobe. That practice will take place Sunday, August 6th at a currently unknown start time.





Players report on July 27th, nearly two weeks away, with the first practice the following afternoon. The first pair of practices are in shells with the team putting on pads for the third day, where the intensity of practice jumps another level. If you missed it, check out the full training camp schedule here.