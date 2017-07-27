Hot Topics

    Even More Bad News For Ravens As Team Reports For Training Camp

    By Dave Bryan July 27, 2017 at 10:00 am


    Like the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens are also starting their annual training camp on Thursday and they’ll do so with more even more bad news serving as headlines.

    According to multiple reports, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is currently battling discomfort in his back that has plagued him for the past two weeks. Many are speculating that Flacco could be sidelined for as long as six weeks depending on the seriousness of his injury so his situation certainly bears watching.

    The Ravens currently have three quarterbacks under contract and that includes Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan. If indeed Flacco winds up missing time during training camp, it’s easy to speculate that another quarterback will be signed very soon with free agent Colin Kaepernick leading the list in potential candidates.

    If the announcement of Flacco’s back injury isn’t bad enough news, the Ravens also announced on Thursday that offensive lineman John Urschel has decided to retire after just three years in the league.

    Urschel, who was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Penn State, was expected to battle for the starting center position this year during training camp. His retirement now leaves the Ravens with Ryan Jensen and Matt Skura as the two in-house candidates to be the team’s starting center in 2017.


    It’s worth noting, however, that veteran center Nick Mangold is still a free agent following him being released by the New York Jets earlier in the offseason and he could wind up being a fallback option.

    On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that second-year running back Kenneth Dixon will miss the entire 2017 season due to a knee injury that required surgery.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Ouch.

    • Iulo

      Urschel a la Worrilds…
      I feel no pity for that team and this kind of situations must be considered in each planning the FO does.

    • hojo

      This is bound to happen more and more in the future.

    • Steelsmoke

      Flacco better watch his back.

    • The Tony

      Sucks for them

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Ratbirds are dropping like moths in a bug zapper. They are crumbling faster than inner city Baltimore.

    • Ken Krampert

      Any news of Raven demise makes my day just a little better….

    • Noel

      Karma

    • Chris92021

      As Mike Tomlin would say, no one would feel sorry for us for our problems. I don’t feel for the Ravens at all.

      Having said that, good luck to John Urschel. I hope he completes his PhD and gets a tenure track position. He would make an excellent professor.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Flacco’s deal doesn’t sound like a big deal. But it is his back….

      Injuries are just part of it. While I don’t wish any harm to anyone, I’m not gonna feel sorry for any team because this player or that player can’t go. Whatever helps us get where we need to go.

    • ThatGuy

      But not as fast as Cincy’s OL did lol

    • Jonny Panic

      Seems like a great dude, his brain can be put to better uses than football. Wish him all the best.

    • popsiclesticks

      Man, that team has had some really, really bad injury luck recently.

    • John Noh

      Is that the guy playing chess against a bunch of kids in the NFL commercial?

    • WB Tarleton

      It would be great if Flacco missed some time because there is no way Ryan Mallett could ever beat us! 😉

    • Mark

      They will still give us trouble for some reason.

    • Mark

      Totally awesome for Urschel, used the NFL to ensure he has zero debt from obtaining a PhD and enough money to live on while completing the PhD.

    • B717

      yep

    • stan

      I want to chuckle about this but I’m well aware that we’ll be getting our share of bad news before long. Every team suffers a bad injury or two this time of year.

    • Rick McClelland

      Will still be trouble because Harbaugh out coaches Tomlin.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I’ll believe the report about the severity when it comes from someone other than Ian Rapoport.

    • Rick McClelland

      Over confidence is exactly why the Ravens do beat us.

    • Mark

      Yes it was Tomlin’s fault that Ben threw 2 picks right to the Ravens deep in Steelers territory.

    • Milliken Steeler

      When the Steelers had their 8-8 seasons, this was the time for the rest of the division to beat up on those Steeler teams. except for Baltimore and the games were close, the other teams didn’t. It’s not going to matter now in our division at least for the near future.. This defense is trending up and is young, the O line is top three in the league with depth, the offense barring injuries or bone headed suspensions is also a top three unit. Flacco or not, it’s not going to end well for the Ravens for another few years at least.