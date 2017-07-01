Hot Topics

    Grass Ain’t Always Greener – Post-Steelers Career Of Mike Adams

    By Matthew Marczi July 1, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    When it comes to free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers have very rarely dipped more than a toe in the pool, though they have had quite a bit of success with players ranging from Kevin Greene to Mike Mitchell making significant contributions to the team.

    But the Steelers have also had their fair share of players move on from the team to join another, and as you might imagine, their range of results is quite expansive. The team has lost some notable players just this past year in Lawrence Timmons, Markus Wheaton, and Jarvis Jones.

    Over the course of the summer leading up to training camp, as suggested by one of our readers, I’m going to be taking a look at the post-Steelers careers of some of the team’s most notable free agency departures.

    Player: Mike Adams

    Years in Pittsburgh: 3


    Signed with: Bears in 2016; currently a free agent

    Post-Steelers Stats:

    12 games, 1 start

    Synopsis:

    Man, if this wasn’t a disappointing draft pick. And it was, based on yesterday’s daily question, and the answers that you gave. A second-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2012, Mike Adams ‘fell’ that far because of off-field concerns, but where he ultimately failed was on the field.

    Understand this. Adams is a 6’7”, 323-pound right tackle who has started 21 games in his career and is still 27. A product of Ohio State and still just 27 years old after being drafted in the second round, he currently cannot find a job with any one of the 32 teams in the league.

    I quite frankly don’t even know what he’s up to right now, I just know that he isn’t on a team. It’s possible that health issues have contributed to his inability to find work. He had back surgery in August 2015, missing the 2015 season on the PUP List, then was placed on injured reserve with a back injury in December of last year with the Bears.

    But he never amounted to much even before the back injury if we’re going to speak purely of football. Even last year with the Bears, he was active for 12 games but started just one. Some of his 20 starts with the Steelers came as a tackle-eligible tight end, and not as a tackle.

    Only four of his starts in Pittsburgh came as ‘the starter’, when they attempted to install him at left tackle in his second season. He was benched four games in in favor of Kelvin Beachum. The only starts he made before and after that were as an injury replacement or, as mentioned, playing tight end on the first snap of the game.

    So why did he fail as an NFL player? He never had the hand or foot movement and coordination to get the job done. They wouldn’t work with one another, or in sync, and that left him lunging as pass rushers looped around him. It was a poor evaluation from a skill standpoint, but one that many teams made, as he was considered a first-round talent. It’s too bad he never really got to work much with Mike Munchak.

    • Kevin Artis

      A complete waste of a draft pick. I think he was worst than Jarvis Jones, and Dri Archer.

    • Conserv_58

      It’s true that leading up to the draft most of the notable draft gurus had Adams pegged as a first round pick. He gets busted at the combine for smoking pot, he writes a letter to the Steelers begging them to give him a chance, they take that chance by selecting him in the second round, he failed miserably to live up to expectations and was eventually cut. It’s also pretty bad when an undersized seventh round pick takes your job in his rookie season.

      Adams reminds me of another Steelers OL draft pick that was a monumental waste of a pick. That player was, Jamain Stephens. He was the Steelers 1996 first round pick at #29 out of North Carolina A&T. He had prototypical size at 6’7″ and 339 lbs. He was regarded as being a project when the Steelers took him, but they intended for him to sit and learn while he developed. His fall from grace was during the July 30, 1999 first day of training camp when players were required to go through Cowher’s conditiong drill. It’s well known amongst Steelers fans that on the first day of camp Cowher would have the players run 14, 40 yard sprints. Stephens arrived at camp around twenty pounds overweight. Stephens got to the eleventh rep he nearly collapsed. He was barely able to walk the remained three reps. Cowher was so disgusted at seeing how out of shape Stephens was that he cut him a couple of hours later. Stephens blamed his being out of shape because he got married in the off season.

    • Conserv_58

      He most certainly was worse than Jarvice and Dri. Jones takes alot of flak from Steelers fans, but he did play pretty well at times. He just didn’t do it on a consistent basis.

    • Kevin Artis

      I think Jarvis was a victim of his draft selection. If he was 3rd or 4th rounder he probably would of stuck around.

    • Jaybird

      You know what else is no longer greener since Adams left town – Ben’s uniform. A lot less grass stains from getting mushed into the turf by D ends.

    • Jacob

      Wouldn’t surprise me if Munch would have turned him into a Pro Bowler

    • dany

      In two of his starts in 2014 Ben was kept spotless, in one of those Bell had a historic rushing day, in one Ben had a historic passing day (6 tds), the other two starts were overall just ok offensive performances. Obviously that doesn’t come close to telling the complete story, but Munchak showed he could work with him. I was saddened he missed all of 2015, especially when Beachum went down. But injuries seemed to certainly ruin him

    • Matthew Marczi

      I actually just so happened to have taken a look at all four of those starts, and my take was that the team largely did well (when they did do well) in spite of him. Unfortunately the gifs no longer work from what I saw (keep in mind these articles are almost 3 years old) but you can take a look at what I wrote at the time:

