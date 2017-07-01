Hot Topics

    James Conner Reserving Place For Proudest Football Moment For A Super Bowl Win

    By Matthew Marczi July 1, 2017 at 02:14 pm


    Every year, for at least the past couple of years, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ website has helped us learn a bit about our players, particularly the rookies, in the form of a generic questionnaire that they are asked to answer, and those answers are later published on the team’s website.

    More often than not, the answers themselves are fairly generic and don’t reveal a lot of interesting information, but some answers just leap out as different, especially the more of them you read. One of the generic questions that every player is asked is to recall their proudest football memory, and the answer that James Conner gave was unique, from what I’ve seen.

    He wrote, at first, that he has “had so many” proud memories of playing football, and he proceeded to list several of them, among them his return to the field last season after beating cancer. But his tone, and his answer, shifted as he went on.

    “But I am hoping it’s a Super Bowl soon”, he said of his pending proudest moment in the game. “I am not saying I had a special moment until we win a Super Bowl”.

    Conner understands what it’s all about. In the game of football, there is one ultimate goal that all players should pursue, and that is to win the championship of the sport at the highest level. That is the Super Bowl, and only 51 teams have been able to do so before, six of them being Steelers teams.


    When it comes to Pittsburgh, that is always and only the ultimate goal every season, and every year in which they do not spend it apex hoisting the sticky Lombardi is a year in which they have failed to achieve their objective that they set forth at the beginning of that season.

    From that perspective, they have failed 45 times, and they will no doubt fail many more, but in the interim, they have been failing better and better. Last season, they were on the precipice of their ninth trip to the Super Bowl, reaching the AFC Championship game while riding a nine-game losing streak—but we know how that ended.

    When we talk about championship “windows”, we are generally talking about the career trajectories of franchise quarterbacks, and we have been made painfully aware of the window left ajar with Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement tease, now taking a year to year approach about his future.

    So this may sound cynical, but if Conner hopes to establish that Super Bowl victory as his proudest football moment, then, more likely than not, it has to happen soon, because the odds of shifting from one franchise quarterback to another are incredibly low—about as low as winning a Super Bowl without a franchise quarterback.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Rob H

      You’re right, that last paragraph was pretty cynical.
      You could turn out to be right, of course, but I just think the segment of the fanbase that is obsessing over us entering some long term quarterback purgatory after Ben leaves is being a little over the top about it.
      I’m not saying they will jump from Ben to another HoF QB, but I do have faith that this front office and coaching staff will be able to find and develop one good enough to keep us in the hunt most years. In other words, it may not be Brady, Ben or Rodgers, but it won’t be Alex Smith or Andy Dalton either.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      When you look at the quarterbacks who played after Terry Bradshaw there is reason for concern. Poor quarterback play prevented great players like Greg Lloyd, Kevin Green, Carnell Lake, Yancey Thing, Chad Brown, and others good players on the 90’s teams from winning a superbowl. Now after 4 years Landry Jones is, ok, at best. If Ben tore his ACL today and retired the Steelers would become an average team.

    • Rob H

      That’s just it though, so many people point back to a completely different era, and act as if that means this staff will make the same mistakes now. Cowher believed that he could win a superbowl with guys like O’Donnell, Stewart, and Maddux, so he passed on the opportunity to draft Drew Brees, and chose a nose tackle instead, He was also going to pass on Ben, and use the 11th pick on a right tackle. Fortunately, Dan Rooney learned from the mistake he and Noll made when they passed on the chance to draft Dan Marino, and stepped in to make sure they didn’t make the same mistake again.
      This head coach and front office knows you need at least a very good QB to win consistently in this era, and have already started to make finding the next one a priority. They’re also doing a great job of making sure whatever QB comes after Ben will have a good team around him to work with. People should relax, we’re not all of a sudden going to turn into Cleveland.