Hot Topics

    Joe Greene Drafted Second Overall In NFL All-Time Mock Draft

    By Alex Kozora July 18, 2017 at 08:30 am


    In Pittsburgh, he’s the greatest of all-time. In football history, he’s right near the top. Joe Greene’s dominant career is one well-known in Western PA and one not lost on football historians. In Sports Illustrated All-Time NFL mock draft, Mean Joe was selected second overall by Ron Wolf.

    Wolf, if you remember, served as the Green Bay Packers’ GM for over a decade. The only player selected ahead of Greene was linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

    Greene, not that I need to remind you, transformed the Steelers’ franchise, alongside Chuck Noll. Noll took a chaotic, temperamental ball of energy and reined him in, honing his craft and showing consistent, elite level of play for many years. Greene’s career would’ve been even better if not for a nerve issue in his shoulder that sapped him in his later years. With those two, and the many pieces the team would add in the 70s, the Steelers went from lovable losers to a dynasty in less than a decade.

    He, of course, was not the only Steeler taken in the 18 round draft. But it wasn’t until the 33rd overall pick when the next Steeler was taken, Jack Lambert by Peter King. Here are the other players – the ones who spent the majority of their career with the Steelers – who were selected.

    #39 – Jack Ham
    #52 – Terry Bradshaw
    #54 – Rod Woodson
    #74 – Mel Blount
    #97 – Dirt Dawson
    #127 – Mike Webster
    #129 – Troy Polamalu
    #145 – Jack Butler
    #198 – Donnie Shell
    #205 – Alan Faneca
    #225 – Franco Harris
    #236 – Ernie Stautner
    #252 – John Stallworth
    #264 – Gary Anderson


    Coaches were taken in the final, 26th round. Noll was the fourth one selected, again by King. Vince Lombardi and Bill Walsh were taken ahead of him (Bill Polian also was weird and got to take co-head coaches, Marv Levy and Tony Dungy).

    Other “partial” Steelers, who spent some noticeable chunk of their career with Pittsburgh were:

    #161 – John Henry Johnson
    #177 – Kevin Greene
    #195 – Big Daddy Lipscomb

    I was personally happy to see Lipscomb get some notice. Thank you Rick Gosselin, you beautiful person you. “Big Daddy” played his final two years with the Steelers before dying of an alleged herein overdose in May of 1963.

    Of the list, I was a bit surprised to see someone like Franco get taken so low, though of course, there are so many good running backs to compete with. Polamalu at 129 also felt a bit low but maybe that’s the Steelers-bias in me. Especially when Ed Reed, the man who he is most often compared to (though that comparison is sorta silly) was taken 29th overall.

    Notable Steelers not taken include a couple of receivers: no Lynn Swann or Hines Ward. Ward, I get, but leaving Swann off the list? There’s also no L.C. Greenwood, Dwight White or Andy Russell. All three of those are more understandable.

    If you’re curious, here is how the first ten picks shaped up.

    #1. Lawrence Taylor
    2. Joe Greene
    3. Johnny Unitas
    4. Ray Guy (lol wut)
    5. Anthony Munoz
    6. Jim Brown
    7. Reggie White
    8. Don Hutson
    9. Tom Brady
    10. Otto Graham

    And the Mr. Irrelevant, last pick in the draft went to Steve Van Buren at pick #300.

    The entire draft is a run read through and I definitely encourage you to check it out. 

    h/t Jeff

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • SnoopDogg123

      I’d like to hear the logic behind selecting a Punter with the 4th overall pick.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mel Blount at #74???

      AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

      Farcical.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Well, Snoop… sit on down, roll one up, and we’ll talk all about it. 🙂

    • CountryClub

      Dan Fouts took him. That’s all you need to know.

    • Chris92021

      Fouts has been hit in the head a lot, which not only explains his decision to draft Guy but also some of the things he says during CBS broadcasts….

    • NCSteel

      LeVeon Bell is not
      on this list ???

      After 390 carries this year, maybe he will earn his way on.

      As for Mean Joe,
      no brainer.

    • Alex Kozora

      Bell has to get better, apparently.

    • Craig M

      Now that’s funny. 🙂

    • Brian Miller

      Ed Reed going 29 and #43 going 129 is a joke right?

    • Craig M

      Would have taken Shula before Noll- Belichick would have been dropped for cheating. Coryell, I would have looked on to him as a OC- could have been great as a HC if he hadn’t of ignored his Def.. I don’t think Steeler fans realize Dorsett and Franco could easily been in the same backfield in Dallas if we had taken the Dallas RB Newhouse. I think Gail Sayers was one of the greatest RBs I ever saw and Jim Brown was overrated because he had a OL tailor made for him where OJ started out w/ a crummy OL and didn’t excel until he was behind a decent line. I didn’t realize Lipscomb finished his career w/ the Steelers (duh!), before he was (murdered?). Bob Hayes really- I mean the guy could fly but he couldn’t catch that well. And, JMO, but getting to play w/ a great team around you can do wonders for your career- Tommy Nobis, IMO, would have been as great/ greater than Butkus had he played for the Bears.