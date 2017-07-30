Mike Mitchell Dinged Up During Steelers First Padded Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are roughly halfway through their first padded practice of their 2017 training camp and unfortunately thers a minor injury note to pass along.

According to our very own Alex Kozora and Tim Rice, Steelers starting safety Mike Mitchell had to go to the sidelines early in practice after he apparently stepped on the foot of wide receiver Antonio Brown during a seven-shots period play and came up limping.

Mitchell has yet to return to practice yet and might be done for the day. He was replaced in the starting lineup by backup safety Robert Golden.

Should Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin update the condition of Mitchell at the conclusion of practice, I’ll make sure to pass along the news in another post.

Mike Mitchell wasn't in that team session after getting dinged in 7 shots. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 30, 2017