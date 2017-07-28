Mike Tomlin Says S Daimion Stafford Is Considering Retirement

After failing to report to training camp on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Daimion Stafford was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list by the team and since then everyone has been wondering what the reason is for his absence. At the conclusion of the team’s first training camp practice on Friday, head coach Mike Tomlin filled in a few details on Stafford.

Tomlin said that Stafford, who signed a one-year contract with the team earlier in late May, is considering retirement and that’s why he failed to report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Thursday.

Stafford spent his first four years in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and the Steelers signed him as an unrestricted free agent in hopes that he could compete for a spot on the safety depth chart this summer. He was also a candidate to be a core special teams player in addition.

Barring some sort of change of heart, it appears as though Stafford’s career in Pittsburgh is over before it even got started. Earlier on Friday the Steelers signed former Penn State safety Malik Golden to their 90-man roster to replace Stafford and he was reportedly practicing with the team on Friday at Latrobe Memorial High School.



