    PFF: Steelers Played 2nd-Most Zone Coverage In 2016

    By Matthew Marczi July 23, 2017 at 11:00 am


    I don’t mean to shock you, but last year’s number show that the Pittsburgh Steelers are among the most prolific zone-coverage defenses in the league. That is according to Pro Football Focus anyway, who recently published an article that looks at some of the coverages used by NFL teams and who uses them the most, and the least.

    It was rather predictable that the Steelers turned in a very high percentage of zone coverage snaps. In fact, they used base zone coverages on more than 75 percent of all of their coverage snaps during the 2016 season, which was the second-most in the league, behind only the Panthers, who lost both of their starting cornerbacks from the previous season and relied on a bunch of rookies.

    It is interesting to note, by the way, that while a couple of teams came close, not a single team in the league spent even half of their snaps in coverage playing in man. I do think that that is a point worth bringing up here, because I feel that there is an easily distorted perception of what the average ‘man coverage’ defense actually looks like. It’s not an every-down thing, and it certainly won’t be for the Steelers.

    But it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pittsburgh potentially fall outside of the top five in terms of playing the most zone snaps if they are truly serious about incorporating more man coverage concepts. To be quite honest, we have gotten a lot of mixed signals on that front depending on which player or coach you ask—sometimes even depending on when you ask the question of the same person.

    According to the site’s data, the Steelers also led the league in specifically using the Cover-2 defense, which is something that they have been incorporating more and more over the course of the past couple of years. That should be no surprise given Mike Tomlin’s background.


    Still, that grand total only accounted for 26.7 percent of the Steelers’ snaps in coverage. While they didn’t post all of the data for every team, I would imagine that we would see a large percentage for Cover-3 looks as well, and they have gotten more diverse with their Cover-1 and Quarters coverages as well.

    There is one more thing that I would like to point out. According to the data from PFF, the Titans actually played more man coverage than anybody in the league last season at very nearly 50 percent. That would seem to go against the conventional wisdom surrounding Dick LeBeau, but the reality is, as the data shows, he will play in man coverage if he feels he has the players capable of playing it.

    It will be interesting to be able to revisit these numbers after the 2017 season to see how they compare. Multiple coaches have gone on record speaking of possible changes, but will we actually see them change things up once the players are on the field?

    • Big White

      Lebeau-Light

    • Ike Evans

      We didn’t have the personnel to play man those last years when lebeau was here….except Ike and they man’d ike up by himself quite a bit…I agree

    • WreckIess

      There’s a lot of interesting info in that article. I knew teams probably ran more zone than Man to man, but I didn’t expect the difference to be as 59% to 34.9%. I’d like to see how much of that 59% was pattern matching as opposed to spot drops though. I’d imagine the former would be used more than the latter. I’d also like to know what our Cover 3 percentage was since Cover 2 around a quarter of the time. I’d guess somewhere around 35%.

      The Titans leading the league in Man coverage percentage was also pretty crazy. Lebeau has changed up some. Pretty strange that he stuck with it though because their pass defense was pretty bad last season.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m sure the continued development of Artie Burns & Sean Davis along with the Sensabaugh acquisition will have the Steelers adjusting their defensive scheme.

      I’ve always preferred coaches who adapt their schemes to the skills & abilities of their players rather than the system coaches that try to force players to accomplish tasks regardless of their attributes.

    • Thomas

      hah! this article should be called, “Lebeau defense plays most man coverage int he league” haha

    • Bill

      You need to be able play what you need to play when you need to play it. I assume because of the personnel available to the Steelers they were forced to play zone at times when they would have rather played man.One of the basic tenets of the zone defense is force the offense to complete a lot of short plays and then stop them in the red zone. And that works a lot! But not all of the time and not against all teams. You need to be able to mix it up.

    • Robert E Lil

      No it won’t.
      The Steelers are drafting linebackers Still. They aren’t adjusting- not adapting. They’re stuck in the 1990s at best

    • Robert E Lil

      As the stats show – they do not have the personnel to play press coverage. Ten years into Tomlins tenure- multiple blowouts by NE, after many Ryan Mallets of the world having a field day/ after the Dak Prescotts mounting last minute comebacks with ease – this team STILL has corners lining up 15 yards off the line of scrimmage. The secondary is so concerned with covering space that players cannot figure out who to cover. It’s a disaster / nothing less. And they address this systemic problem as they always do – draft an “edge rusher”.

      Nothing is changing – and so we are left going into yet another year hoping the offense will outscore everyone. It ain’t happening

    • Matthew Marczi

      At what point are you going to understand that things have changed, and that Burns moving from year one to year two is a change that is going to allow them to play more comfortably in man coverage?

    • WreckIess

      I get that you’re frustrated, but when you routinely over-exaggerate their alignment you come off as someone who’s either bitter for some reason or just doesn’t really know what they’re talking about. Playing 7 yards off (Not 10, not 12, and definitely not 15) isn’t the issue. The issue arises when the team lacks variety(which they did) or when a team plays that style and struggles to tackle(which they also did). It’s not the package itself, it’s the execution.

    • Jeff Burton

      Yes, they are in the top 5 of having Linebackers who were drafted to run TOWARD the Quarterback, run AWAY from the QB. And it’s a BIG problem. The Steelers were soft last year and if the rest of league didn’t know how to exploit them in the regular season, Brady and Co. showed them in the AFC Championship. Butler needs to learn how to disguise his intentions, mix up coverages and commit to taking RISKS and blitzing more. So far I’m not impressed at all and don’t start with the second half of the season D improvement. That coincided with the benching (finally) of Jarvis Jones and the return of James Harrison, scaling back Sean Davis’ role (he never should have been asked to pass cover. His college film as a CB was horrendous) and Cam Heyward’s return.