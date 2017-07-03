PFF Tabs CB Ross Cockrell As Steelers 2017 Secret Superstar

Hot Topics

    By Dave Bryan July 3, 2017 at 02:31 pm


    In a Monday post on Pro Football Focus, Sam Monson attempted to identify a Secret Superstar for all 32 NFL teams ahead of training camps getting underway and when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he chose cornerback Ross Cockrell.

    Monson writes of Cockrell:

    A fourth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2014, Cockrell didn’t make it in Buffalo before playing 1,953 snaps for the Steelers over the past two seasons and starting all 2016. He didn’t record an interception in 2016, but did break up 10 passes and allowed just two scores over 93 total targets including the playoffs. Cockrell has size and range, and didn’t allow a reception longer than 37 yards all season, despite facing some elite receivers.

    As far Cockrell’s key stat from 2016, Monson states that the cornerback allowed just two catches for 38 yards on six targets against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green in Week 2, while breaking one up. Monson also makes sure to point out in his post the fact that Cockrell’s 0.87 yards per cover snap was 15th-best in the NFL last season.

    Cockrell is currently one of the Steelers most polarizing defensive players heading into 2017 when it comes to fan opinion. The biggest issue most have with him seems to be his lack of splash plays which is something he admitted during the offseason he needs to improve on as did Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake a few weeks ago. Cockrell also admitted to liking to play against larger and more physical wide receivers as opposed to smaller, shiftier players and that’s probably not too surprising.


    The Steelers somewhat gambled with Cockrell during the offseason in the eyes of many when they chose to only give him an original-round restricted tender instead of a second-round variety. However, the fact that a team would have had to give the Steelers a 2017 fourth-round draft pick had one signed him to an offer sheet that ultimately went unmatched was enough to prevent such a scenario from happening.

    Currently, Cockrell is expected to open the 2017 regular season as a starter on the outside just as he did last season. With the Steelers expected to make a move to even more man and pattern matching concepts in 2017, it will be interesting to see how Cockrell plays within such schemes.

    The Steelers did draft two cornerbacks in the first five rounds this year in Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen in addition to adding veteran Coty Sensabaugh during the free agency so it will be interesting to see if Cockrell is able to hold onto the starting job all season and thus live up to his Secret Superstar billing.

    • nutty32

      Not sure about the ‘super’ part of super star, but do agree Cockrell’s arrow is pointing up. He’s rangy and learning how to keep plays in front of him/in check. See Cockrell as being the modern day David Johnson – underrated CB that makes everything on D work better.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Off topic: Favorite 90s Steelers CB not named Rod Woodson?

    • Sam Clonch

      Dark horse for an extension. Maybe the reason Al has to wait until next year?

    • jsteeler72

      please his name is willie williams. DJ nickname was toast. As in ‘burnt like toast”

    • jsteeler72

      Ross will show his worth again this year and I do believe he will have a very impactfull year. Probably again being or best perimeter defender.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I expect to see this name a bunch…..or people to find the loophole and name Carnell Lake lol

    • SteelersDepot

      personally, I will be stunned if Cockrell is extended before the regular season starts.

    • Sam Clonch

      Yeah, me too, but they call them dark horses cause you don’t see them coming!

    • Wil Masisak

      This is he kind of analysis you get when you look at someone on paper and not IRL. Cockrell is a nice stopgap/backup that you hope will be replaced by an ascendent and better *football player*. He has some coverage skills, but there’s more to the position than that. His lack of length, aggression, and physicality can work against him at times. Last year, he was the best we had available; I think by mid 2017 he’ll be our 3rd or 4th best CB.

    • John Noh

      Tim McKyer would be my favorite to hate on – expected so much from him after watching him do well here in the Bay Area with the Niners.