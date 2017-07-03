Hot Topics

    Pittsburgh Steelers All Underrated Team: Running Back

    By Alex Kozora July 3, 2017 at 08:00 am


    New series we’re kicking off today and take us throughout the summer. We’ve written about the best players in franchise history and the most underrated on the current edition but we’ve never gone through the list of most underrated position-by-position. Not the best ones to ever wear a Pittsburgh Steelers’ uniform but ones who fans have – and shouldn’t – forgot.

    Next up, running back.

    John Henry Johnson/RB – 1960-1965

    To preface, I promise this entire series won’t be exclusive to the pre-Noll era. It just so happens the best running back since Noll are commonplace to even the casual fan (Franco, Bettis, Parker, Bell). There are several different options we could go; Rocky Bleier, Frenchy Fuqua, even Frank Pollard. But John Henry Johnson outpaces them all.

    JHJ’s most remembered days come from his time with the San Francisco 49ers, spending his first three seasons there. He was part of the Million Dollar backfield consisting of Y.A. Tittle, Hugh McElhenny and Joe Perry along with himself. In 1954, his first year in the NFL, he finished second on the team in rushing.


    After spending three seasons more in Detroit, he was sent back to the team who originally drafted him: the Steelers. Honestly, I had no idea he was supposed to be a Steeler. They took him in the 1953 draft but lost out when Johnson opted against playing for Pittsburgh and spent a year with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

    In his first year with the Steelers, he came in second on the team in rushing but was way more efficient than Tom Tracy (5.3 average compared to Tracy’s 3.5). Seeing that, JHJ became the “guy” in ’61, leading the team with 787 yards. But 1962 was his best year, one of the most successful ones in franchise history, finishing the year 9-5 and second in the division. He rushed for 1141 yards, making him the first 1000 yard rusher in team history. Throw in seven touchdowns and another 32 catches (third on the team), and you have a bellcow back and elite talent. The original Bell.

    In 1962, he posted four 100 yard rushing games, including three straight early on. Two years later, he set a franchise record of 200 yards against the Cleveland Browns, chipping in three scores in a 23-7 beatdown. Franco Harris never had a 200 yard game. Neither did Barry Foster. Or Jerome Bettis.

    Johnson is still the oldest player in NFL history to rush for at least 200 yards, doing so at 34 years old in 1964. He tops second place by nearly three full years.

    1964 produced another 1000 yard season, by the way, his final one with the Steelers. A short stint with Houston didn’t go well and he hung his cleats up at 37 years old as one of the most productive backs earlier. When he retired, only Jim Brown, Jim Taylor, and ex-teammate Perry had more rushing yards with him in league history.

    Much of this article has been about his rushing but Johnson was an equally adept blocker. He helped pave the way for Perry in San Fran and in 1987, players made sure to remind the world of it.

    “He was probably as good a blocking fullback as I’ve ever seen,” Steelers’ back Dick Hoak told Ed Bouchette in this 1987 article.

    Chuck Noll even had a great story of getting toasted by Johnson.

    “I remember him hitting me upside the head with a forearm. I was rushing the punter and he was the guy protecting the punter. I came in and he unloaded on me most of the guys you had back then.”

    1987 saw John Henry Johnson inducted into the Hall of Fame. As the video from NFL Films will tell you, Johnson chose Art Rooney Sr. to present him. Rooney, who was sick, was happy to oblige. It was the last time Rooney would present for a Hall of Famer, passing away the following August.

    Even when Bell passes him up this season, Johnson will still rank 5th in Steelers’ history in rushing yards, and he’s likely to stay in that spot for quite some time. Yet when you see the names which surround him, Harris, Bettis, Parker, Bell, Henry Johnson earns zero of that spotlight.

    Today, we put that light squarely on him.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Richard

      I still remember the John Henry Johnson swann dive. He truly was one of the best.

    • Craig M

      Good way to kick off a new series Alex, excellent read.

    • VaDave

      Those early 60s teams weren’t too shabby. I got to see the Steelers at Pitt Stadium his last season, but can recall him playing much or at all. The dude has some moves, no doubt.

    • nutty32

      JHJ has some cool nfl films highlights. Pretty cool physical style. Ironically, the ubiquity of NFL films since the roll out of the NFL Network has drowned out the classic films & contributions of nfl pioneers in lieu of dancing, hand jives, WWE smack talk & just plain over saturation.

    • Big White

      Walter Abercrombie honorable mention. For a three or four years span he averaged 4.5 yards per carry and 4.0 over a six year stint. Had a huge game in Denver one year during the playoffs at Denver, even made the cover of SI. Good to learn about JHJ though, i was still a drink at the bar.

    • nutty32

      But that dude had no heart – frequently ran out of bounds, go down to avoid hits. He was not a real steeler; just too soft. Not to mention that Chuck Noll drafted him over Marcus Allen. Walter was a huge disappointment for most Steeler fans at the time.

    • Milliken Steeler

      You said the same thing about Franco Nutty. lol Franco was a great back and even Antonio runs out of bounds sometimes versus the big hit.

    • alevin16

      I thought Marcus Allen was drafted before we picked?

    • nutty32

      You’re right – 2 picks before. Guess I’m confused based on Chuck Noll’s anti-Marcus stance prior to the draft and immediately after.

    • nutty32

      Franco was great, but his last couple years when his only purpose was to catch Jim Brown was really a travesty. Everyone wished he would just retire with class.
      The game has changed a lot – I don’t fault AB for avoiding hits at his size and percentage of the cap his salary takes up.

    • Big White

      I dunno. He had two seasons with over 1,000 combined yards. In 86′ he had 1,300 combined 8 TD’s and 47 catches. Not exactly chopped liver, particularly while splitting carries with Frank Pollard for a few years. Not a great career, but definitely a solid splash.

    • Alex Kozora

      Thank you Craig.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I have John Henry Johnson at the 3rd best Steelers running back and # 53 overall. Le’Veon Bell will likely overtake Dick Hoak, Barry Foster, Rocky Bleier, Ray Mathews and Bullet Bill Dudley if he stays healthy this season to move into 4th place. Another good season in 2018 will have Bell surpassing JHJ.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I have Merril Hoge ranked above Walter Abercrombie.