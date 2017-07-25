Hot Topics

    Ranking The Steelers’ Starters: 3-1

    By Josh Carney July 25, 2017 at 07:30 am


    We have reached the finish line.

    First of all, I want to thank every single one of you readers for taking the time to read this series throughout the last month or so.

    I know it’s been a slog to get here, but I truly appreciate you all taking the time to read and interact in the comments section.

    Fortunately, this has created quite a bit of discussion to carry us to training camp, which was the goal of this series.

    But now, it’s time to wrap it up. Without further ado, here’s No. 3-1.


    Starters:

    No. 24 – Jordan Berry
    No. 23 – Ross Cockrell
    No. 22 – Eli Rogers
    No. 21 – Jesse James
    No. 20 – Artie Burns
    No. 19 – Vince Williams
    No. 18 – Bud Dupree
    No. 17 – Chris Boswell
    No. 16 – Ramon Foster
    No. 15 – Alejandro Villanueva
    No. 14 – Javon Hargrave
    No. 13 – James Harrison
    No. 12 – Sean Davis
    No. 11 – Martavis Bryant
    No. 10 – David DeCastro
    No. 9 – Mike Mitchell
    No. 8 – Maurkice Pouncey
    No. 7 – Cam Heyward
    No. 6 – Marcus Gilbert
    No. 5 – Stephon Tuitt
    No. 4 – Ryan Shazier

     No. 3 – Le’Veon Bell, RB

    I know that Bell just turned down a lucrative contract extension, but the fact of the matter is that he’s a Steelers running back for at least this season and next season, so there’s not much to be worried about for the Steelers’ current championship window.

    Still recovering from groin surgery from the injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game, Bell will likely be eased back into things during training camp and the preseason, but make no mistake:  Bell will once again be used heavily in the run game and passing game for the Steelers this season.

    He’s the best all-around running back in the NFL, hands down, and he’ll be in the MVP discussion yet again this year. Here’s hoping he can stay fully healthy for all 16 games this season so that the Steelers can challenge the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders for the No. 1 seed.

    No. 2 – Ben Roethlisberger, QB

    Last season, Big Ben held down the No. 1 spot in this series, but this season he slides down to No. 2 despite not having a drop in play.

    Granted, his home/road splits drive me nuts, and if you haven’t yet — please read Sean McKaveney’s study here — but he’s still an elite quarterback in today’s NFL and consistently has the Steelers in position to contend year after year.

    The retirement conversations are a concern, as is his inability to stay healthy for a full 16 games a year, but he’s a very important piece to the Steelers’ title hopes now, and into the immediate future with the time he has left in his career.

     No. 1 – Antonio Brown, WR

     Brown might not be the best receiver in football (I personally think that’s Atlanta’s Julio Jones, but it’s incredibly close), but he’s the best receiver in the AFC, hands down, and will once again put up massive numbers, especially considering Martavis Bryant returns to line up opposite him this season.

    Yes, he’s selfish on and off the field at times, but he’s an elite playmaker, so he gets some leeway in that aspect from me.

    Expect another 100-catch season with 1,400 yards and double-digit touchdowns. If things break the right way, all three players at the top of the list in this series should be in MVP discussions this fall and winter.

    Last Season:

    No. 3 – Cam Heyward
    No. 2 – Antonio Brown
    No. 1 – Ben Roethlisberger

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Delboka

      Bell is not guaranteed to be with the Steelers next season…This season only…

      And you’re a Steelers blogger? Come on man.

    • Delboka

      A.B. Selfish?

      He is the number one receiver on the team. Of course he will want the ball…

      A.B. also puts a great amount of effort communicating with the fans at trainning camp and throughout the season.

    • VaDave

      Is he even guaranteed to show up this year? I understand he has not signed his tag as of yet. $12 mil on the line and giving that up to make a point about pay for running backs? No doubt he will show up. My only concern is when he does, he plays up to his abilities.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I think he basically meant that if the Steelers want him next year, they can just tag again.

    • Delboka

      That is a lot different than having him though…jut saying its sloppy journalism.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Bell has stated that he doesn’t want to play for any other team than the Steelers, and he further credited the team for not using his injuries against him during contract negotiations. He also said he’s optimistic the two sides will reach a long-term deal after the 2017 season.

      Now, does that guarantee Bell won’t eventually sign with another team that offers him the money he wants? Of course not. However, I do believe Bell would like it to be THIS team that pays him. And if that’s true, he’s only hurting himself and burning bridges by giving half efforts. The Steelers made an honest effort to reach a long-term deal. And if they franchise Bell again, they’ll do so again.

      However, good faith under a contract (even a one-year deal) is that you play like you want to be there.