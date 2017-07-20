Hot Topics

    RB Le’Veon Bell Has WR Case To Make For Salary Demands

    By Matthew Marczi July 20, 2017 at 06:20 am


    You may have heard by now that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did not end up signing a long-term contract with the team prior to the Monday deadline that was in place for those who were given a franchise tender, which means that Bell will be playing under that $12 million tag this year.

    That is not what he thinks that he is worth, however, and I do think that he has a good argument to make for it, especially when you consider the explosion of the salary cap over the course of the past seven years and the inflation in salary that goes along with it.

    Former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, who will be serving as a scouting intern for the Steelers this summer, was a teammate of Bell’s during the running back’s first two seasons in 2013 and 2014, but they have remained friends throughout that time.

    Now in the media, Taylor said on NFL Network yesterday that he spoke with Bell, who believes that his unique skill set deserves to be treated in a unique way, and that he believes that he should be compensated taking into consideration his role as a number on running back…and as a number two wide receiver.

    Does he have a case to make? Absolutely he does. Bell was second on the team in receptions in both 2014 and 2016, behind only Antonio Brown, who was a first-team All-Pro in both of those years. He likely would have filled the same role in 2015 had he not been limited to just six games, missing eight due to a significant knee injury.


    Over the course of his four-year career, Bell has averaged—averaged, mind you—4.7 receptions for 42.7 yards per game, over 47 games. He has put up 227 receptions for 2005 yards and five receiving touchdowns over that span.

    During his breakout 2014 season, Bell averaged 5.2 receptions and 53.4 yards through the air per game, finishing with 83 receptions for 854 yards. Last season, in 12 games, he caught 75 receptions for 616 yards, averaging 6.3 receptions for 51.3 yards per game. And that was with a late turn away from his usage in the passing game.

    Now, what would this translate to in terms of salary? Certainly it would set a new benchmark. Let’s just look back at Adrian Peterson’s 2011 contract, a seven-year, $100 million deal that averaged over $14 million per season.

    The salary cap in 2011 was $120 million. It has risen by more than a third since then. Reflecting a proportion of the salary cap, a similar deal today would approach $20 million per season.

    Now Bell is not going to get that, but I think he is in the ballpark with the $15 million he was singing about, and Taylor agreed. Consider the fact that Bell is a more complete player than Peterson as well, whom the Vikings often took off the field in obvious passing situations. Literally only David Johnson could compare to Bell in today’s NFL, and he’s only going into his third season.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Brenton deed

      He’s gone in two years.

    • SilverSteel

      MM. don’t you think the #2 receiver logic is flawed though? He was the best receiver next to AB on a team using scrubs at the position due to injury. He won’t be the #2 option this year. Last year was an anomaly due to injuries IMO.

    • Sweetdick Willie

      Hope he doesn’t have a good year blocking. He might want Lineman money next year!

    • Sweetdick Willie

      His receiving skills is what makes him a top back, that’s why he is getting 12 million a year.

    • Reader783

      He did have a wildcat TD against the Chargers too….QB money?

    • The Chin

      Jimmy Graham wanted WR money too. Doesn’t work that way partner.

    • Reader783

      The main argument I have with Bell’s argument is that even if he is right, he’s overvaluing himself. Like, sure, you can be a #2 receiver, but your stats are pretty similar to Lesean McCoy, who makes $9M a year. Now I will concede, LeVeon is clearly better and younger than McCoy, but McCoy has also been a key receiving threat on his teams. He had 356 receiving yards last year and the team leader had like 650 or so. So I’m just not seeing how LeVeon thinks he outearns McCoy by 6MM a year.

    • Ward Holder

      This reminds one of Jimmy Graham saying he was a wide receiver. No, you’re not. Bell is helping to redefine the position, but that doesn’t entitle him to get paid for all the partial roles he fills. First, as someone said, he blocks well – should he get tight end money too? Second, if Bryant has a good year, or Smith-Shuster breaks out and Bell is no longer the #2 receiver, will he give part of the salary back? Ladainian Tomlinson had 100 catches one year, and did not ask to be paid for 2 positions.

    • falconsaftey43

      His career receiving numbers are very comparable to Robert Woods (actual WR) who just signed a 5 year $34M deal this off season.

    • falconsaftey43

      In 2014 he was also 2nd in Rec and receiving yards behind only AB.

    • falconsaftey43

      Tomlinson signed a 6 year $60M, with $21M guaranteed deal in 2004. with cap inflation, that equates to 6 year $124M, $43M in 2017.

    • Kevin Reich

      As just a rb. 5th in rush yds 1 yd ahead of Mccoy, 15th in rush td. That with Peterson, Charles and Martin all hurt last year. The rec value is beinh added.

    • Reader783

      Exactly, 7 a year plus the 9 McCoy is making to get the 16 LeVeon is thinking about. lol

    • Abed Medawar

      All I know he’s really turning me off now. Still the same guy without a top gear and with a premier OL, and HOF qb. Go play in Cleveland and see what kind of year you’ll have LB. I hope we get every penny’s worth out of him this year and next under tags and then move on from him as he gets into his late 20’s and let some one else pay him his retirement fortune.

    • Romel Roze

      You are saying he only excelled in the passing game because he only had AB at the WR position this past year.

      If you are truly a Steelers fan you would know that in 2014 he had over 80 receptionso and 800 yards with AB, Heath Miller, Martavis Bryant and Marcus Wheaton on the team. Now if you think those guys are scrubs and weak then continue with your argument. If you think those are some very good pass catchers, don’t you think your logic is flawed?

      What seem to be happening here is fans like yourself want to say anything possible to justify why he should not make more than 12 mil per season regardless of how flawed your argument maybe when stacked against the facts and his unique ability.

    • CP72

      Both the Peterson and Tomlinson contracts ended up being bad contracts.

    • Romel Roze

      You are really comparing McCoy’s pass receiving skills with Bell’system? Really?

      In his 2nd season when he played more games, Bell had 83 catches for over 800 yards with a first team all-pro WR on his team, a damn good TE in Heath Miller, a really good WR in Marcus Wheaton….yes the same WR to put up 200 yards receiving against a good Seattle Seahawks secondary and a very explosive WR in Martavis Bryant .

      You want to compare McCoy’s pass catching skills to Bell’s still? Really? Or will you keep searching for reasons to justify why Bell should NOT get more than 12 mil per year.