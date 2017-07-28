Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Still Not Ready To Commit To Playing Past 2017; ‘Alarmed’ By Recent CTE Study

    By Dave Bryan July 28, 2017 at 01:13 pm


    Will 2017 be the final season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger? It’s still really hard to say at this point and the quarterback reiterated what he had said about that topic several months ago during several sit-downs with the media ahead of the team’s first training camp practice of 2017 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

    During his several interviews with the local media on Friday, Roethlisberger left his future past the 2017 season up in the air and also cited the recent CTE study as a reason why he might be willing to retire in 2018. According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Roethlisberger called the recent CTE study “alarming” and indicated that he needs to seriously consider his health moving forward and especially when it comes to his family.

    “I want to play catch with my kids. I want to know my kids names,” Roethlisberger said. “As much as I want my kids to remember what I did and watch me play the game, I also want to remember them when I’m 70 years old.”

    Roethlisberger, who has already suffered a few concussions during his long career, also said Friday that he plans to try a different helmet again this season and one that removes all of the air and is scanned to fit his own head.

    “The pad fits snug on the head,” Roethlisberger said, according to Rutter. “It looks like the old one, but it will be different on the inside.”


    For now, we’ll just have to sit and wait to see how Roethlisberger’s 2017 season goes and in no way should we make any assumptions that he’ll play past then even though he’s currently under contract through the 2019 season.

    It’s certainly hard to find fault Roethlisberger’s year-by-year thought process at this point.

    • PaeperCup

      Alright Ben, go out on top and I will be happy.

    • Andrew P Riester

      Fast forward a year… Will we be talking about Ben’s retirement and Free Agent Kirk Cousin as the new QB?

    • francesco

      I had said all along that this would be BR last season. All the reasons that he stated makes perfect sense.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Imperative that our Steelers win the SB this year.

    • Charles Mullins

      See… and you guys wanted him to be a family man. If he was still trying to get some strange he wouldn’t be retiring….

    • Steeler Nation!

      IF we were to win the Super Bowl this season, would that make him lean more towards retirement or less?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think less. It will likely mean he had a relatively healthy year. Successful. And he’ll KNOW beyond a shadow of a doubt, that this Defense is back and Super Bowl caliber. I think it would all lead him to do what he dreams of, and this is go out like his idol/hero, John Elway. Back-to-back, baby!

      (Plus with 4 rings, he can officially tell Terry Bradshaw to shove it)

    • Darth Blount 47

      That motorcycle would have destroyed him long ago….

    • Darth Blount 47

      That was exactly my first thought as well.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Kurt Cousins would likely be quite expensive. Though there is something to the thought of us being Super Bowl “worthy” and therefore on the hunt for a veteran to step right in. On the other hand, if the 2018 draft is as loaded as they say at the top with QB’s, I’d like to see us do what we could to move up and grab the next Big Ben.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I hope we get to find out and I hope you’re right!