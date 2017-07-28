Rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Briefly Leaves First Camp Practice With Left Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently conducting their first training camp practice of 2017 at Latrobe Memorial High School due to bad weather at Saint Vincent College and we now have our first injury note to pass along.

During the team’s first-seven shots period, rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had to leave the field with a left foot or ankle injury after coming up gimpy following a pass intended for him.

As you can see in the pictures provided below by our very own Tim Rice, Smith-Schuster was attended to by the team’s medical staff on the sideline. If you also watch the video of the play that was tweeted out by Will Graves of the Associated Press, you will see Smith-Schuster favoring his right leg after the incompletion.

According to Alex Kozora, Smith-Schuster was able to return to practice during special teams drills and he looks to be fine.

Seven shots round 2 goes to the defense #steelers pic.twitter.com/RpgapREW2V

— Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) July 28, 2017

Juju back out there@. Slight limp he trying to hide thou. @Steelersdepot #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Y68coYORDt — T R (@TimotRice) July 28, 2017