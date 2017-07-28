Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 1st Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Friday 7/28

    By Dave Bryan July 28, 2017 at 10:23 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the fields of Saint Vincent College Friday for their first training camp practice of the 2017 season on Friday and our very own Alex Kozora will be in attendance. Throughout the day, I will live blog his tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Friday’s practice later on in the evening.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Battling bronchitis. Looks like i won’t be at camp today. Really bummed. Must have caught it on the way home from Florida last weekend.

    • dwsteelers

      HERE WE GO STEELERS!!!!!!

    • Alex Kozora

      Get better man!