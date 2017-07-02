Steelers Must Show They’ve Learned From Last Franchise QB Ssearch

Hot Topics

    By Matthew Marczi July 2, 2017 at 06:20 am


    There comes a time in every football organization’s life—several times, if they’re lucky—during which they find that they have to move on from a franchise quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers understand that they are on the precipice of embarking upon that journey for a second time, whenever current quarterback Ben Roethlisberger chooses to call it a career.

    It is not altogether clear, to the team, to the fans, or to Roethlisberger himself, when that might be. He may have three years remaining on his contract, but at 36 years old and three children at home, he is taking his future in the game on a yearly basis, not wanting to commit beyond the current season.

    But given the team’s history in the somewhat dark years between the retirement of Terry Bradshaw—their first franchise quarterback—and the drafting of Roethlisberger—their second—it raises some questions about what the team as a whole has learned not only about the importance of the quarterback position, but also of the process of finding one.

    Of course, there is virtually no continuity between then and now. Not even Dan Rooney remains to bridge the gap. Even Roethlisberger was not drafted by the Steelers’ current head coach, Mike Tomlin, although general manager Kevin Colbert was there, and remains in place today.

    It was a different era of the game then, naturally, speaking of the early- to mid-eighties when they first had to move on from Bradshaw, compared to 2004, when the dramatic shift to a greater emphasis on the passing game—both in terms of how the game was played and how it was officiated—when Roethlisberger was drafted.


    Both Tomlin and Colbert have spoken openly about this process that they now recognize that they are in to find a new quarterback, whenever that might be, this year or next year or the year after, or even five years from now. They say that they have already begun honing their craft in this regard.

    This year, it has produced quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, who, while not obviously drafted as the undisputed heir apparent, will still serve as a referendum for the duo’s ability to scout and identify talent and traits that will succeed in the NFL.

    No matter how well they are able to scout the quarterback position, however, one thing is clear, and that is that it is exceedingly difficult for any team in any context to strike on a franchise quarterback, as they are a commodity that is scarce, at best.

    There may be drafts in which there are three or more, as was the case when Roethlisberger himself was drafted, but it almost seems as though more often than not, there are drafts in which there are quite simply none.

    Taking a long-term view of the franchise’s history, this is the single most important question that they face: how well can they scout quarterback talent? How will they identify Roethlisberger’s successor? The historical odds are not in favor of them getting it right on their first try.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Brenton deed

      Of the three in his draft Ben was the third to go …. and he was the best!!!!

      One thing though … from what Troy Aikmen has said: if you’re “between franchise QBs” keep the OL good so that his first few years are reasonably comfortable – give him a chance.
      Ben won that second SB in spite of the OL. In retrospect it shows just how good Ben was…stiff arming DEs that wanted to kill him.

    • falconsaftey43

      I agree. Keep that OL stocked with talent, and I pretty much expect them to draft a QB every year until Ben is done. Hopefully by the time Ben retires, they found at the very least a low level starter.

    • israelp

      You didn’t even mention trying to do this from the bottom part of the first round.

    • RickM

      It would be fantastic if we could nail a guy like Prescott or Wilson in the 3rd round, or a guy like Cousins in the 4th. But admittedly the odds are long on that. If we believe what we’ve been told – that Dan Rooney was the driving force for Ben’s selection – this will be the biggest test of Kevin Colbert’s career.

    • kjacksonpgh

      I believe what the Steelers have learned is what every other NFL team has realized which is it is very difficult to evaluate and draft a franchise QB. Also when you get a franchise QB you need to do everything in your power to maximize the talent around him. I am not certain that Joshua Dobbs is the replacement or just a stop gap until we find Ben’s successor. We certainly know that Landry Jones in my opinion is not the QB of the future.

      I agree that Ben has often been viewed as under rated by NFL analyst, but when your the QB during the years that have Tom Brady, Aaron Rogers it will be difficult to get your just do. Even Eli does not get the credit and both he and Ben have one two SB’s during their time in the NFL.

      When you look at a team like the Browns who have been searching for that QB for years and have not been able to find a starting QB much less a franchise QB it makes you appreciate Ben even more.

    • Big White

      If we define the today’s modern era as from 2000 til present day, Eli Manning, Brad Johnson, Trent Dilfer & Joe Flacco own 5 of the 16 Super Bowls. A “franchise’ qb would be nice, but with a very young defense the Steelers may be able to find a Phil Simms type for the transition.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I couldn’t agree more on the Colbert comment. If he nails this then it would be hard to argue that he is not the best GM the team has had.

      I have friends I watch the games with pretty much every Sunday – Eagles and Jets fans. It is painful sometimes (especially for them!) to watch/hear them talk about their teams struggles to find that most elusive football commodity – the franchise QB.
      It always makes me realize how blessed we are as Steelers fans!!
      Hopefully we can seamlessly continue on the road of success we have enjoyed (I lived thru the last search and it can be pretty frustrating – even though some of the years between Bradshaw and BB were successful for us!).

    • Big White

      Guys who have reached the big game include Kerry Collins, Jake Delhomme, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Grossman and Colin Kaepernick.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Eli is a franchise QB so your numbers should be 3 of 16 Super Bowls.

    • Jeff McNeill

      And who did Brad Johnson win a SB with?

    • Mitch

      Don’t get me wrong, I agree that it would be great to find Wilson in the 3rd or Prescott in the 4th. I’m not sold on Cousins being a franchise guy just yet, but someone like him would be a nice holdover. But I wouldn’t say that it’ll be the biggest test of Kevin Colbert’s career. I wouldn’t say Colbert needs any more tests to pass. He’s been GM for almost 20 years and in that time he’s built one of the greatest defenses of all time, when those guys retired he’s rebuilt another top ten defense (as supported by the numbers regardless of popular perception), he built a very good offense in the early to mid 2000’s and again, and he built what is currently one of the best offenses in the league. He has no further tests to pass.

      As for finding a QB, like I said it would be great to find a mid or late round pick who miraculously works out. But let alone those rounds, the odds of a franchise QB falling to them even in the bottom third of the draft is unlikely. It took a 6-10 season and some luck to even be in a spot to draft Roethlisberger 14 years ago. Let alone good QBs like Wilson and Prescott rarely falling to the third or fourth, they rarely fall out of the top 12 of the first round.

    • Jacob

      Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, and Peyton Manning represented the AFC in 14 of the last 16 Super Bowls. That tells you how hard to win a championship without a franchise QB at the helm, and how rare they actually are.

    • Jeff McNeill

      You are not sold on Cousins, but you are on Prescott?

    • Jeff McNeill

      Yeah, when you have arguably the two best QB of all time in their prime at the same time in one conference, it leaves very little room for other teams to excel.

    • AndyR34

      Hard to fathom, huh? Dak has one good year for a very good team…Cousins three quite decent years on bad teams. Cousins is not great, IMHO, but I think he would do pretty well on a team like the Steelers.

    • LHW

      I don’t really think franchise QB’s are “drafted”. It is not a science or an art – nobody can forecast how any player, especially a player who plays the most complex and challenging position will perform. A franchise QB is the result of an amalgam of football team elements; scheme, coaches, locker room dynamics, and any other number of any other profound influences. A player who might thrive on one team might struggle on another. More than any other position I feel it takes much more effort on the team’s part to groom a franchise QB. Nobody knew Ben would be so successful, just imagine him playing for the Rams? The Browns? In retrospect we can say he was the perfect fit for Pittsburgh in so many ways. Drafting a QB is a crapshoot!

    • Jeff McNeill

      I don’t think either are franchise right now.

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      Unfortunately, most teams have to get bad before they can get their franchise QB.

    • AndyR34

      Well…Washington is definitely having difficulty deciding if Cousins is one.

    • RickM

      I’d love for you to be right about the ‘seamless’ transition, but we both know how rare that would be. I agree that if Colbert can pull it off, he’s an incredible GM. I hate to say I’m prepared for several tough years, but I am. If they can somehow find a good guy quickly, fantastic. But I understand the challenge involved.

    • Big White

      He is technically and so is Flacco if you go by first round picks. Heck even Dilfer for that matter, but none of the above are anything special, agreed?

    • RickM

      I think Colbert’s a good GM, but his owner was the driving force behind our HOF QB success. If he is as good as you say, he should be able to find us a good replacement for Ben. I’ll stick with my belief that this search will define whether he is great or merely good.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I disagree with flacco being a franchise QB. He is OK that’s it.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Do you think that only the drafting of a great QB will define any GM as great or is that just a criteria for Colbert?

    • RickM

      Absolutely. No GM can be defined as great if they can’t find the right player at the most important position on the field. That’s a no-brainer to me. Everything suggests the Steelers were not going to take Roethlisberger until Rooney intervened.

      This is Colbert’s time to show he can do it on his own. I don’t think it’s fair if fans expect him to succeed immediately. But he has to get it done.

    • Jeff McNeill

      So if a GM drafts a great QB and then misses in most of their other first round picks, would that GM still be great? Like whomever drafted Luck.

    • RickM

      You’re just trying to argue. I said that no GM can be great if they can’t find the right player for the QB position. I did not say, a GM is great for finding that position alone.

    • capehouse

      Dak had a great year. A better QBR in his rookie year than Ben has ever had.

    • Jeff McNeill

      No I am wonder what exactly you mean. I think Colbertis great. Leaving off the last three years, because the jury is out on them, Colbert has had 3 first round misses. Not knowing the record of other GMs I bet that is a very high success rate for any GM. And they have had very good to great players in just about every other round and in bring in Undrafted players.

    • RickM

      So Colbert can whiff for the next 5-10 years finding a good QB and he remains great. Nonsense. We’ll agree to disagree.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I am not basing my opinion on what he may do in the next 5-10 years. I am going on what I have seen from him so far.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Not to mention you conveniently decide to not give hive credit for drafting Ben.

    • Michael Conrad

      Well this year was not the year to take a QB . I think they are hoping to get lucky with Dobbs . We will see.

      I think we all know next year is going to be the best year in a long time for QB’s coming out in one draft. I count at least 7 very good QB’s maybe first rounders . My fear is the taking of Dobbs and if he shows anything will deter them for picking a QB in the first round next year.

      There is a lot that goes into the making of a QB. Coaching and does he fit the O scheme and does he want to put in the work to become better. He needs to be a leader and tough because he will get hit and knocked down and he will need to play hurt. The most important part is to draft one in the FIRST ROUND. The Steelers only drafted Ben in the first round since 1980 when the took Mark Malone at the bottom of the first round.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I’m just hoping for more Neil O’Donnell, 97/01 Stewart, and 02 Maddox types and less Mark Malone and Kent Graham types to bridge the gap lol

    • RickM

      Let’s end this, because frankly you’re impossible. My comment was 100% about the future – ‘this is his true test’ to find a replacement for Ben. We have a long discussion and then you suddenly tell me “I am not basing my opinion on what he may do for the next 5-10 years’. Why initiate the discussion if those years are not going to influence your view of Colbert?

      And then to top it off, you ignore the fact that I mentioned it has been long-acknowledged that Dan Rooney was the person behind the selection of Roethlisberger, not Colbert or Tomlin. Rooney remembered the team passing on Marino and did not want it to happen again. No one has disputed that fact. But you ignore that fact and throw out the line ‘you conveniently decided to not give credit to Colbert for drafting Roethlisberger’. Thanks for the wasted chat.