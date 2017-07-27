Hot Topics

    Steelers Place WRs Coates, Severin On Active PUP List; S Stafford Placed On DNR List

    By Dave Bryan July 27, 2017 at 04:18 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his first 2017 training camp press conference on Thursday and during it he announced the players who will start off the annual event in Latrobe on the team’s Active PUP list.

    Not surprisingly, Tomlin said that wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee) will begin training camp on the Active PUP list as he needs time to recover from offseason knee procedures. Coates said Thursday he expects to miss at least a couple of weeks of training camp.

    Also starting training camp on the Active PUP list is wide receiver Canaan Severin (conditioning) as he failed his Thursday conditioning test, according to Tomlin. Severin reportedly left the field on a cart Thursday.

    The list being short is good news and especially when you consider that safety Sean Davis (shoulder) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (hand/finger) were both limited during the offseason practices due to them recovering from offseason surgeries. All signs now point to both of those players being able to practice starting on Friday.

    Coates and Severin are now the only two players who will qualify to start the 2017 regular season on the Reserve PUP list. Any other players currently under contract who get injured between now and the start of the regular season will not be able to start the regular season on Reserve PUP. Assuming Coates and Severin are cleared to return to practice at some point between now and the regular season, they will be ineligible for the Reserve PUP list as well once removed from the active PUP list.


    Additionally, safety Daimion Stafford was placed on the team’s Reserve/Did Not Report List on Thursday. Stafford was signed earlier in the offseason and was expected to compete for a backup spot during training camp.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • O’Neal

      Odd about stafford….

    • CP72

      Did Stafford accidentally show up at the Titans camp?

    • Putter

      How does a WR not pass a run test? Perhaps football is over for this young man.

    • Steelers12

      I think he got injured

    • nutty32

      Stafford holding out for $15 Mil

    • Matt Manzo

      Did not report? Really? WTF!
      I was gonna put together my Madden roster tonight!

    • Lee Foo Young

      Other than Coates, I went ‘who’?

      Maybe I need to pay attention more, lol.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      I just hope he’s ok. Definitely odd.

    • WreckIess

      Nope. He just failed the text from what Tomlin said.

    • LucasY59

      the good thing about Coates, Severin, and Bryant, is that the WR group is deep enough that there will be enough talent at the position they can handle not having those players for a short time (and some other guys might benefit from the extra reps)

      Strange that Stafford didnt show? there are a couple excusable things that mightve kept him from arriving on time, maybe something like Ben and Landry last yr where children were being born (or maybe the unfortunate loss of a family member?…punter from a few yrs ago was something like that iirc) I am just speculating, but how often do players not show without a reason? *(Dri Archer is the only one I can think of)

    • mem359

      I thought DNR = Do Not Resuscitate
      Figured Stafford was really in Tomlin’s doghouse.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He did leave on a cart. Can you fail a run test so badly that you have to be carted away?

    • Matthew Marczi

      Canaan Severin was a rookie UDFA last year who dealt with injuries and spent the year on injured reserve. Daimion Stafford is a veteran who came over from the Titans. They signed him toward the end of OTAs. He’s a bigger safety that could be used in that nickelbacker role, potentially.

    • deuce_seven

      He wants to be paid like a 2nd string safety AND a 3rd string safety.

    • Lol

    • WreckIess

      If he was tired to the point where they thought they should take precautions with him then yes. Tomlin didn’t mention an injury so I’m not going to say it was an injury, but they can still try to protect him from heat exhaustion or dehydration.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Can we get an APB out on Stafford?! … Pronto!