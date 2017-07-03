The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2017 Player Previews, Bell Deadline, Listener Questions & More

Season 7, Episode 123 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers deadline to sign running back Le’Veon Bell to a long-term contract now being two weeks away as of today and if there’s still any reason to be concerned about a deal not ultimately being consummated.

I started my Steelers 2017 player previews series over the weekend so Alex and I discuss in-depth the first four profiled, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive end Cameron Heyward, tight end Jesse James and outside linebacker James Harrison. We go over the strengths and weaknesses of all four players as well as a realistic outlook for each for the 2017 season.

Thanks to a blockbuster trade segment that was aired on NFL Network over the weekend, Alex and I discuss why that post recapping what was proposed was so popular even though several of the deals suggested for the Steelers are entirely realistic.

We use the final segment of this episode to once again answer some thought-provoking questions we received from several of our listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.





