The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Best Offer To Le’Veon Bell, Camp Position Group Previews & More

Season 7, Episode 128 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers failed signing of running back Le’Veon Bell this past week.

We go over the reported contract numbers that Bell turned down from the Steelers and if it was a fair offer. We talk about what might happen next offseason when it comes to Bell and a potential second franchise tag and if a long-term deal can eventually be worked out from there. Will Bell eventually earn more than $42 million in the next three years regardless of where he plays? We discuss that topic.

After beating the Bell Cow negotiations thoroughly, Alex and I turn our focus to tackle Alejandro Villanueva and if we think he’ll miss the start of training camp.

In the second half of the show, Alex and I fly through a few more position group previews ahead of training camp getting underway at the end of next week. We talk offensive line, tight ends, outside linebackers and cornerbacks.

We close the show out by answering quite a few Twitter questions from show listeners and several of them pertain to the safety position.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

