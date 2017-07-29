Tomlin: Ankle To Keep JuJu Out A Few Days, Sutton Suffers Lower Body Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their second training camp practice of 2017 and at the conclusion of the Saturday session head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media and recapped the health of the team.

Tomlin indicated that rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was indeed sidelined on Saturday because of the ankle injury he suffered during Fridays practice. He said that the second-round draft pick out of USC might be sidelined a number of days moving forward.

“We’ll take it day-to-day,” Tomlin said of Smith-Schuster’s status.

Also injured during Saturday’s practice was rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton.

"I don't know that Cam Sutton finished today," Tomlin said. "We'll tale a look at him on a lower body, but it doesn't appear to be significant."





Tomlin did not provide any kind of update on defensive tackle Lavon Hooks, who has yet to practice so far during training camp.

The Steelers will be in full pads for the first time this year on Sunday and that practice likely will take place at Saint Vincent College if the weather cooperates and the fields dry out.