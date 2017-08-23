Hot Topics

    2017 Camp Questions: What Has Bart Houston Shown That Is Worth Celebrating?

    By Matthew Marczi August 23, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the 2017 season is now in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers having reported to Latrobe for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, where they have held their camps for over half a century now.

    This is surely the time more than any other in which we find ourselves full of questions that we are looking to get answered, and this also tends to be the best time to get answers to those questions that have been building up over the course of time since the 2016 season ended.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the training camp and the preseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Why are some people so enamored with the prospect of Bart Houston?

    I mean no disrespect, exactly—though perhaps it might be hard to avoid—but I’m finding it mildly perplexing that there seem to be more than a small handful of people, on our site and elsewhere, who are really in the corner of Bart Houston, the rookie undrafted free agent quarterback out of Wisconsin, who was not a starter there.


    The Steelers signed Houston a few weeks after the draft, originally signing another quarterback as their fourth arm for the offseason, but eventually releasing him and substituting him with the man named after Packers great Bart Starr.

    But unfortunately, being named after somebody doesn’t give you their abilities.

    There are some who want to see Houston make the roster. Some of them want him to make it over four-round rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Others want Dobbs to be Ben Roethlisberger’s backup and have Houston as the third quarterback, with Landry Jones being released.

    Why? What has he done that has earned such recognition? I understand the general supposition that people don’t like Jones or Dobbs…but why like Houston? It seems to be what I refer to as Next Man Up Syndrome, in which the backup is always better than the struggling starter. Or in this case the backup to the backup to the backup.

    Through two preseason games, and roughly two quarters of play, Houston 7 of 18 passes attempted for 48 yards. He has thrown one touchdown and one interception and carried the ball four times for minus-two yards, also fumbling once.

    Houston’s touchdown pass was far from spectacular, but Justin Hunter’s play after the reception—on a pass thrown short of the end zone—was. His interception was tossed into triple coverage in the red zone.

    He may have been the victim of a couple of dropped passes, or passes that should have been held on to, but, frankly, he’s not even the best camp arm the Steelers have had over the past few years. And there’s no chance, barring injury or something similarly unforeseen, that he may make the team.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Brenton deed

      While I agree with your overall assessment some of your descriptions of his play are a bit harsh. The TD pass to Hunter was thrown where it could not be intercepted… it made it harder for the WR but he was up to it. If that was intended that way then he can throw with accuracy … maybe it wasn’t intended? Maybe he hasn’t shown his best …
      What if it’s all stage fright and he suddenly overcomes that fright? Some only envision potential … some only look at production.

    • kamil

      The same way your enamored with players you like. This is a waste of writting tbh.. The kid has a live arm shows the presence in the pocket probably has the potential to be a good player… Put the haterade down

    • Smitty 6788

      What has Houston shown??? NOTHING

    • francesco

      He shows confidence in his abilities.
      I see no fear. Has good footwork and a sweet throwing action. He just needs reps with AB and MB. Reminds me of Terry Bradshaw.

    • Steeler Nation!

      He’s shown he can take some snaps thru the 4th preseason game, and then he will be shown the door.

    • WARisHELL

      I’m a bit embarrassed an article like this needed to be written heh

    • francesco

      This article was written because yet again the Steelers have bungled their choice of quarterback in this draft. First Landry 4 years ago and now Dobbs. We have now only Houston to place our hopes and dreams if ever Ben goes down with an injury.

    • WreckIess

      Absolutely nothing. Horrible in camp, horrible in game, and like you said his one TD was because of a great effort by Hunter and even that throw was late by him. Dobbs was bad too, but he’s a rookie going against a really good defense and their 2nd team. He probably ended up playing against the 3rd team also, where as Houston was playing with some of our 2nd stingers against some guys who are going to be looking for a job in a couple weeks.

    • falconsaftey43

      You don’t have Huston. Regardless of what you think of him or the other QBs on the roster, Landry is the backup and Dobbs is the 3rd. The only thing that can change that is injury, and then they’ll bring in someone else to be the backup, not Houston. The only tiny chance Houston has of making this roster is if Dobbs goes on IR. It’s just the truth of the matter. They’re not letting a rookie UDFA be Ben’s backup, and they’re not cutting bait with a 4th round QB in his rookie season.

      There are some things to like about Houston, seems to have a good arm and decent accuracy, but he hasn’t shown any indication of being anything really. Not that Dobbs has either, but they invested in Dobbs, so he’ll stick around for a bit.

    • kamil

      Besides the point ..people act like others cant like players they see somthing in.this article is trash

    • Darth Blount 47

      Because his name is Bartholomew J. Houston.
      Because he was a Kinesiology major (take that Rocket Scientist).
      Because he wears Tommy Maddox’s old number 8.
      Because he is 6’4, 220, or better known as: prototypical QB size.
      Because he is dreamy looking. (Blond-haired white guy from California)
      Because he ISN’T Landry Jones or Josh Dobbs.

    • VaDave

      Stereotype dropper alert!!! But a spot on observation.