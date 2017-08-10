Hot Topics

    2017 Camp Questions: How Will Joshua Dobbs Fare Against Giants’ Defense?

    By Matthew Marczi August 10, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the 2017 season is now in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers having reported to Latrobe for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, where they have held their camps for over half a century now.

    This is surely the time more than any other in which we find ourselves full of questions that we are looking to get answered, and this also tends to be the best time to get answers to those questions that have been building up over the course of time since the 2016 season ended.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the training camp and the preseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How will Joshua Dobbs perform working with the first-team offense in the preseason opener?

    As head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed yesterday, the plan for tomorrow’s preseason opener is to have rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs start the game. With Landry Jones still on the shelf with an abdominal injury and Ben Roethlisberger too valuable to play in the game, Dobbs and fourth-stringer Bart Houston will get all the work.


    Of course, the rookie will not have a full complement alongside him. Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant, and Sammie Coates all will not be out there. Maurkice Pouncey will not, almost assuredly. Alejandro Villanueva may not as well as he recovers from a possible concussion, and Marcus Gilbert may sit as well. Others like Justin Houston could be questionable. He missed the past two days of practice.

    But he will have JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eli Rogers, the top two wide receivers who are healthy aside from Brown, as well as Darrius Heyward-Bey. They should all see a lot of work in the first half, and Houston may get a lot of his work with Canaan Severin and Marcus Tucker.

    But what everybody is really wondering about here is Dobbs. How will he look? It will be interesting to see what sort of secondary the Giants throw out there for the preseason opener, as they have one of the most talented units in the league among starters, so if the rookie faces much of that unit, it should be a good test.

    Through the current point to date in training camp, Dobbs has had his highs and lows. He makes the rookie mistakes, but he learns from them. His velocity has been fine, but his accuracy has waivered, especially on short and intermediate throws.

    But he has shown a great deal of poise and a feel for the game. He has a good command of the huddle, according to some of his teammates. Now is when he starts to show why the Steelers drafted him.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • RickM

      It’s a good question. I assume the Giants’ starters on D will only be on the field for a few series. But whether it’s their back-ups or starters, watching his accuracy will be interesting. I’ll also be watching how many times he checks down. I hope he does reasonably well, recognizing that some rookie mistakes are bound to occur as it’s part of the learning process.

    • Dorian James

      I’m very excited. This will be only my second live Steelers game. Preseason or not I will enjoy this.

    • Steve

      This is a test of who will be the 3rd string QB – Dobbs or Houston, plane and simple. Each will get their chances but the team wants to see who leads the offense and makes the plays. The Giants are a good test, Rooney vrs Mara, for the Steelers.

    • dany

      Probably gets killed the one of two series the giants main starters are in, but after that, based on everything we’ve seen, he should do fine

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Dobbs would have to totally fall apart in all 4 preseason games to lose the 3rd string qb job. They drafted him in the fourth round. He will be given every opportunity. My guess is he’ll play ok, something like 13/24 145 yards, 1 td and 1 INT. 4 rushes for 33 yards.

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s really not. There is no on field football scenario that would cause the Steelers to keep Houston over Dobbs or to cut Dobbs at all. It’s just not going to happen. Unfair and unfortunate for Houston, but it’s the truth.

    • Steve

      In all practically, neither Dobbs or Houston will be on the field, suited up for the 1st regular season game. Teams only carry 2 qb’s during the season and the 3rd is in reserve.

    • Conserv_58

      Based on what I’ve seen while I was at camp, Dobbs is going to look like a rookie QB. He’ll have the expected ups and downs that come with being a rookie QB playing in his first NFL preseason game. What I hope to see is for him to show steady and incremental improvement from the first quarter to the last.