Hot Topics

    2017 Camp Questions: Should William Gay Be Worried About His Job Security?

    By Matthew Marczi August 29, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the 2017 season is now in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers having reported to Latrobe for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, where they have held their camps for over half a century now.

    This is surely the time more than any other in which we find ourselves full of questions that we are looking to get answered, and this also tends to be the best time to get answers to those questions that have been building up over the course of time since the 2016 season ended.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the training camp and the preseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Should William Gay be worried about his job security?

    At 32 years of age, William Gay is one of the oldest players on the Steelers’ roster, and probably among the oldest starting cornerbacks in the league at the moment—in so much as nickel cornerbacks are starters, which they are, for most teams.


    Somehow, some way, he has spent most of his career as a starter, and that has migrated between playing as an outside corner and in the slot over the years, depending on where he has been needed. At the moment, he appears set to enter the 2017 regular season—his 11th—as the Steelers’ starting slot cornerback.

    I still think that is more likely to happen than not, but the defensive coaching staff is beginning to kick the tires on other options. They got some long looks at Mike Hilton playing with the starting defense on Saturday night, and with the return of Cameron Sutton, he is going to become an option as well, even if not immediately.

    With the emergence of Brian Allen, and the possibility of Dashaun Phillips earning a roster spot, this could potentially threaten not only his role as a starter, but potentially even his job. While I don’t think that is likely to happen at all, there are others who do see it as a possibility.

    So the question is posed to you: how much pressure is William Gay feeling right now, especially given the recent moves the team has made, paired with a couple of gaffes in the past two preseason games—missed tackles and struggling to make tackles that have allowed opponents to convert on third down?

    Should he be worried about going to the bench? It’s worth noting that he was playing on special teams on Saturday. Even more, should he be worried about his roster spot in a surprise cut?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • john bennett

      What did last years AFCC game tell you about Gay?

    • Jim McCarley

      Gay has made a few plays (been in the right spot at the right time when a QB threw a bad pass, especially an out pattern)over the last couple of years but he’s most times gotten beaten or missed tackles..Sure, he made a few plays but he also got beaten for huge gains, critical first downs and tds, so I guess if you are okay with him giving up a lot of yards and a couple of tds a game in hopes that he will pick one off and run it back for a td, then okay….I never liked his style of play, at all, .but, I never was too fond of Ike Taylor’s skill set either. But, i don’t watch them as much as I watch the ball so, I wouldn’t know what’s going on away from the play.I will say that Gay seems to play way off the WR and maybe his poor cover skills is due to the scheme and not his skills….. i would cut him, if you are happy with who you have to replace him. if you are not happy with who you have, then keep him …..

    • Walt Dongo

      I look forward to gay/mitchell/golden being gone.

    • Ray Istenes

      I think Gay makes the team. Who else right now do you really trust to not blow an assignment. Hilton maybe but Sutton just does not have the time in the system. Now by mid season I think Gay will be a back up and in certain situations may not get a hat on game day.

    • Michael James

      Mitchell is literally the only one who glues this secodary at together at the moment (as could be seen the last few games). The other two I agree on.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      How many years have Steelers fans been asking: “is this the year that William Gay loses gets replaced/cut?”

    • dany

      Gonna be 9 years by midseason or so

    • budabar

      YES. If Sutton or golson had been healthy he be gone for sure

    • Conserv_58

      There is no doubt that Will Gay is at the stage in his career where veterans like him depend on their experience to make up for the loss in physical ability. IMO, Will’s experience is a value added to the DB’s room. As a player his days as a starter should be limited. That all depends on the progress of the young guys, Sutton, Hilton, Phillips and Adams. It’s also a good idea to keep a smart and savvy vet like Gay in case of injury.

    • Kevin Artis

      I say treat him like we plan on treating James Harrison.

    • WreckIess

      Probably anyone who’s not Artie, Mike Mitch, or Sean Davis should be worried about their job security in the secondary.

    • Steve Johnson

      Thank You!

    • george

      Who are you replacing Mitchewll with?

    • Steve Johnson

      Mitchell is Overrated, poor tackler, a liability in coverage, and he often worries about making the big hit instead of just tackling the opposing player. There is a reason that secondary looks to be weak yet again, just take a look at the personnel on their roster.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      This year, no. Next year he will be gone.

    • Steve Johnson

      Should William Gay be worried? Absolutely. But, I’m even more concerned because I have no faith in Tomlin going outside the box and actually making the change. Robert Golden, William Gay and Ross Cockrell? Those are the three main weakest links in the secondary. Enter Malik Golden, Hilton and Brian Allen. Yes, Allen may be raw, but how many deep passes has he given up in the preseason? Malik Golden seems to always be around the ball, and what more do you need to see from Mike Hilton. Change! It can be difficult to do sometimes, but according to Mike Tomlin “We don’t Live in Our Fears.” Hmm!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Disagree, gay isn’t a weakness more than Jesse is at tight end.

    • Uncle Rico.

      They revived the dime last week, seemingly just to find a place for him. Or a way to replace VW on the field in obvious passing situations. Dunno if that will be a big enough niche to justify a roster spot. Guess it depends how much they plan on using it. Have to be a lot more than years past. A lot a lot.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      That playing with an injury limits you.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Next year Mitchell is replaced by Dangerfield, gay is gone. Golden is cut this year.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m referring to the Defensive Secondary.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Ridiculous. Gay gave up some of the fewest yards and 3rd in the league last year. Davis, and burns both gave up more.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I agree 100%. If we can move to a place midseason where Gay and Cockrell are your backups because younger, faster CB’s pushed them down the roster, then we are in a good spot IMO

    • Steve Johnson

      And for the past three years, we’ve seem him constantly be a liability in coverage. Especially over the middle of the field.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Gay still isn’t a weakness. Burns still hasn’t taken the big leap in coverage skills we’ve needed, Davis, is playing ss when he should be playing fs. Cockrell is what he is, an above average, but not spectacular cb. Mike Mitchell should be playing ss not fs. That would solve many problems. Even then he’s just an average above safety.

    • Ken

      Who is better?? havent seen it yet. His cover skills have diminished but he will still stick his neck in there and blow up a run. If our other slot corners do that, im sure they would need medical attn on the field.

    • AndyR34

      That playing with rookies against Brady is no picnic.

    • AndyR34

      Do you even watch any of the games?

    • falconsaftey43

      Hard to see them cutting Golden being he’s a two time ST captain, but I wish they’d bump Dangerfield ahead of him. I love what Dangerfield does in the box. I don’t think He’s better than Mitchell, but honestly haven’t seen enough of Dangerfield to have a great feel for his coverage ability. I really hope they draft a safety high next year.

    • AndyR34

      Well, of course! This is a business and you are only as good as the coaches think you will be in the next game. Anybody can be replaced and all need to play like their hair is on fire…which in Cockrell’s case would be quite spectacular!

    • RickM

      There’s no way he’ll be cut and he’ll be our Day 1 starter. But if he doesn’t perform for a game or two, there will be a hook. Tomlin and Butler didn’t like what they saw in N.E. and if they start to see a repeat of it, they’ll try other guys.

    • Michael Conrad

      Gays like an old pair of shoes they are comfortable and make your feet feel great until it rains and your feet get wet so you have to wear them on sunny days (zone only) and hope it does not rain. Gay will be ok until they play the better teams and QB’s. To late to change now it will be an in season thing if he gets the hook.
      He is safe for now.

    • Bradys_Dad

      True but Mitchell also = CRAZY glue. His antics and late hits always get flagged. Dancing and posing following a tackle AFTER the receiver gains a first down is incredibly stupid. He’s better than that and that “stuff” isn’t necessary.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I tend to agree with you, Dangerfield needs more reps to show what he can offer.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Joe Haden may be up for trade. Wonder what it would take to get him?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      im calling qb in 1 safety in 2 tight end in 3.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      wouldnt. washed up. he’s older and has a big injury history. pass.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ideally sutton stays healthy and by week 6 or maybe the bye gets the nod. gay retires or changes teams next year.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Dangerfield has to replace Golden first (Which should have already happened). Hard to see him jumping Mitchell.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      look at mitchell’s contract next year. he is super vulnerable.
      as per spot.
      mike mitchell 2018 : $5 mill base salary. $918,000 signing bonus, $8,135,418 cap hit

      POST 6/1 RELEASE
      2018 Dead Cap: $1,763,750
      2019 Dead Cap: $0
      2018 Cap Savings: $6,371,668

      as for passing golden. he did that 2 years ago but the front office is stubborn.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I don’t think anyone overrates him. He’s the best player in this secondary, that’s just the facts. He’s keeping this group from being bottom of the league. He’s not as good as you want him to be, but what other DB on this team meets that standard?

    • Alan Tman

      I say Mitchell won’t be here next year either.

    • nutty32

      Would be a total shocker. Gotta agree with the Madden 18 ranking of him as he team’s top overall cb at this moment in time. Hard pressed to cut today’s best cb.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Granted injuries are a concern but he is only 28 and would be better than any db on the team if healthy.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      So you’re suggesting he’ll be released? Highly doubt it. He’s the duct tape holding this group together. I’m willing to bet anything he plays his contract as a starter barring a significant drop in performance.

      I agree that Danger has been better than Golden for awhile now, but that was my point. If they haven’t promoted him into Golden’s spot (as a backup) there’s no way they allow him to jump to Mitchell’s spot which has been solidified.

    • Alan Tman

      Nix can be the special teams captain. Golden has been here a long time, and it seems he is staying the same if not getting worse. You should be working on your craft, especially if you are a captain. The fact that you are a captain, and not showing others how to develop your game and get better is reason enough to get rid of him.