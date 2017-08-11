Hot Topics

    2017 Preseason Game No. 1: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan August 11, 2017 at 12:45 pm


    Happy Friday to all of you once again and if you’re like me, you’re currently gearing up for the Pittsburgh Steelers first preseason game of 2017 tonight against the New York Giants.

    We’ve already previewed the upcoming game from several different angles and look forward to breaking it down for you immediately after it has concluded. We’ll have several Film Room posts for you starting on Saturday and you bet a few of them will focus on the rookie draft picks with quarterback Joshua Dobbs and outside linebacker T.J. Watt leading the list.

    With the game taking place tonight, I’ll post my weekly Friday five questions earlier than normal and they will include a few from our readers and podcast listeners. Enjoy the rest of the your Friday and Go Steelers!

    1 – If Martavis Bryant and Le’Veon Bell both have monster seasons and they both stay clean off the field, which of the two would you rather sign long-term next offseason if at all possible? (credit David Money @ochocrica)

    2 – Which would be better news tonight: Bud Dupree with a bend-the-end sack against the Giants first-team offense, or Watt with two bend-the-edge sacks against New York’s second stringers? (credit Deesh @deesh138)


    3 – Which Steelers defensive player will lead the team in total tackles in the preseason opener against the Giants?

    4 – How many yards will Dobbs throw for against the Giants?

    5 – Which Steelers player will score the team’s first touchdown against the Giants?

    Recap of Friday Night questions from 2 weeks ago per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – Steelers Depot readers rarely agree on a response to a question 100% of the time. There are usually at least several contrarians but not in this case. Everybody that responded said that it does not really bother them when players make grand entrances to training camp. Now the degree of acceptance did vary with some saying they could do without it but are okay with there being some fun while others were excited to see what would be next. Myself, I’d like to see a vintage Volkswagen Beetle pull up with 7 or 8 linemen piling out.

    Question 2 – Lightning strikes twice. Everyone agreed that Alejandro Villanueva will play through the 2020 season with one “depends.” Of course, a big assumption is that he remains healthy. While all are optimistic of him playing for the next four seasons some felt that he might not finish as the starter.

    Question 3 – It’s official; Ben Roethlisberger is not the Steelers quarterback for the long-term future. But really; is 2017 it for Big Ben? Several folks were unwilling to bet even a virtual dime that Ben will still be wearing Black & Gold in 2018. The median amount respondents were willing to bet was a paltry $100. Now a lot of the sentiment appeared to be that he would hang it up after a Super Bowl victory – which is a nice way to go out. But if you win one; why not go for the double especially if your line and weapons remain intact?

    Question 4 – Evenly split with a 14-14 vote on whether Le’Veon Bell would report before or after the 3rd preseason game. Few doubt that he will be in tip top physical condition. The debate was more around the importance of team chemistry.

    Question 5 – Less than 10% feel Jerald Hawkins is a wasted draft pick. A couple folks pointed out players that were available when he was picked that may have benefitted the Steelers more including Devontae Booker and Dak Prescott. Although the overwhelming majority recognize his value; they median estimate of game starts they see for Hawkins during his rookie contract is only 6. The readers envision him as a swing tackle behind Alejandro (see question 2) and Marcus Gilbert with Hawkins perhaps taking over a starting role after his rookie contract.

    • george

      1. MB-he’s got less mileage on him plus he won’t want to be paid like a #1 receiver AND a #2 running back.
      2.Bud. This is his 3rd year and I hope to see him NOT get run up the arc by a starting right tackle tonight.
      3. Dirty Red. He’ll have plenty of opportunities.
      4. 225 yards.
      5. Eli Rodgers.

    • WreckIess

      1. That’s a hard one. Maybe Bell, but ask me again in 5 minutes and I’d probably say something else

      2. Bud definitely. We can wait on Watt to get it, but we need Bud to get it now.

      3. Matekevich. He’ll probably play the most.

      4. 208.

      5. I’ll say Toussaint.

    • Deuce22

      1- mb. The 1-2 WR combo of him and AB should help any RB.
      2 – not sure bud has many series, so I will go with TJ getting 2.
      3. Matakevich.
      4. 245 yds
      5. Cobi hamilton

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      1. Bell. He’s better at his job than Martavis is at his. I realize the money difference and I’d still try to sign him long term.
      2. Dupree. Watt still has time to develop. We need Bud now!
      3. LJ Fort- 9.
      4. 175 and 1 td.
      5. Severin

    • DirtDawg1964

      1. Bryant. Bell’s replacement is already in the roster. Bryant’s isn’t.
      2. Bud. Watt will be a monster in the NFL. Need to see if Bud can be.
      3. Dirty Red. Any doubt? Just better not be someone in the secondary.
      4. 187 yards
      5. JuJu

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. Martavis. Concerned about Bell’s injury history for long term; and having Brown & Bryant long-term should contribute to bothh lasting longer and difficult to cover.

      2. Dupree; success against first string more impressive to me.

      3. Matakevich.

      4. 79

      5. JuJu!

    • Bradys_Dad

      1. LB – #1 RB and #2 or 3 WR – just ask him
      2. TJ – no real reason – just a WAG
      3. Dirty Red
      4. 188 yds. – playing The Price is Right vs. DirtDawg below at 187
      5. DHB – and it will be glorious 🙂

    • Nolrog

      1. Bell without question. You cannot easily replace his production. Where at WR we already have AB and JuJu looks like he could pick up the slack.

      2. Dupree would be better to see, but I would bet it’s more likely we see that play from Watt than the one from Bud.

      The others are really not meaningful to me in pre-season game 1, so I’ll skip.

    • PaeperCup

      1) tough question! Bell has a shorter shelf life, but a RB like that is much harder to find than a WR like Bryant. I’ll say Bell since, he’s likely to touch the ball 40% of offensive snaps.

      2) LOL, As much as I want to see that Bend out of Bud, I want TJ to make a splash. I’ll go TJ.

      3) Matekavich, why not. He’s a go getter

      4) 220, I think he has one deep ball in him. 30 yards rushing.

      5) Artie Burns is gonna pick six Eli. Is Eli playing?

    • Steve Johnson

      1. M. Bryant. Bell’s head has gotten bigger than his rear end. Besides, he has become too much of a Crusader. I think M. Bryant has been humbled.

      2. Bud Dupree, but excited to see Watt, wouldn’t be disappointed if it was Watt.

      3. T.J. Watt

      4. 210 yards. 1 Int.

      5. JuJu Smith-Schuster

    • www_jonahyo_net

      1. I’ll have to choose Bell, even though he plays a more demanding position, and has an injury history. Nevertheless, he’s still young, runs with power and agility, catches better than a lot of wide receivers, pass blocking is very good, has a high football IQ, and finally, the Steelers are excellent at drafting wide receivers.

      2. Dupree. His time is now. And hopefully all damn season and all postseason too.

      3. I’ll have to go with popular opinion on this and choose Dirty Red. First guy that popped in mind anyway.

      4. Dobbs throws for 158.

      5. I’ll put my bet on JuJu with a corner of the end zone combat catch.

    • LucasY59

      1. hmmm, stir the pot…I am trying not to be bitter with Bell, but after seeing Freemans contract I am kinda pissed he didnt take the long term deal this yr (but it might work out better for the Steelers long term that he didnt, since it looks like that deal wouldve OVERpaid him)…I am also not willing to give MB big $ after missing ALL of last season, so I would say NEITHER, if that scenario happened they have both made themselves too expensive and the Steelers will let them go…after the 2018 season (since both can be kept around 1 more with out giving them a long term deal)

      2. Dupree, anything against #1s is more meaningful in these preseason games (not to say the preseason is meaningless, It is definitely important for depth/development purposes) but as far as possibly impacting the regular season a win for one of our starters against one of their’s is better

      3. Matakevich, likely to get the most snaps (playing/rotating at both ILB positions) and has a nose for the football

      4. 150??? he should get a lot of snaps since they only have him and Houston suiting up, I could even see him getting closer to 200, but the last few yrs with landry have forced me to not expect much in the preseason

      5. I would really like it to be Bryant, but I think Juju is more likely, so Im going with S-S

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You’ll burn the stew if you don’t stir the pot every once in awhile.

    • T R

      1. Yes
      2. Dupree, we need him badly. its his time Watt still young and learning
      3. Vince Williams
      4. 90
      5. Grimble

    • Steve Johnson

      RB’s are much easier to find in the draft.