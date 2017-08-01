Hot Topics

    Big Ben Two-Year Play-Action Passing Data By Pass Distance

    By Matthew Marczi August 1, 2017 at 07:00 am


    I wanted to wrap up last week’s talk about play-action passing stats with some hard numbers. But I’m not going to do a whole bunch of analysis for it. I’m just going to give you the data to make of it what you will.

    The information featured below is assembled directly from our own charting logs over the course of the past two seasons and obviously doesn’t take into account scrambles and sacks. Offensive penalties are ignored as ‘no plays’ while defensive penalties are noted in the comments section. I also tried to note how often Ben Roethlisberger took snaps from the shotgun while using play action. I hope this answers some questions. Zero, by the way, in this case also includes passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

    2016 Play-Action Passing Stats
    DistanceCompAtt%YdsYPAYPCTDINTNotes
    01216751056.568.75005 snaps from shotgun
    1-9111764.711217.1211022 def penalties
    10-1951435.7896.3617.8022 snaps from shotgun
    20-3941136.3613512.2733.75202 def penalties
    40+356013326.644.33102 snaps from shotgun
    2015 Play-Action Passing Stats
    DistanceCompAtt%YdsYPAYPCTDINTNotes
    03650213.57001 snap from shotgun
    1-981361.54644.928115 snaps from shotgun
    10-19111478.5718713.3617013 snaps from shotgun
    20-3936509415.6731.33011 snap from shotgun
    40+1333.335919.6759101 def penalty

    • VaDave

      Looking at the numbers subdivided, this is way too small of a sample size to come to any solid conclusions. There are so many variable parts to this, everything from game plans, the receivers involved, what the defenses our opponents are throwing at us. The only thing I’m seeing that leaps off the page is we used play action significantly more in 2016 than in 2015, but even that is a small sample size. As I’ve said many times, I’m no stats geek, but with 3 or 4 more completions last year, this article doesn’t happen. Considering throwing to a one handed receiver, a marginal scrub, and only 6 games out of the presumed TE, also considering Ben’s injury, Ben had a heck of a year.