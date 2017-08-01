Big Ben Two-Year Play-Action Passing Data By Pass Distance

I wanted to wrap up last week’s talk about play-action passing stats with some hard numbers. But I’m not going to do a whole bunch of analysis for it. I’m just going to give you the data to make of it what you will.
The information featured below is assembled directly from our own charting logs over the course of the past two seasons and obviously doesn’t take into account scrambles and sacks. Offensive penalties are ignored as ‘no plays’ while defensive penalties are noted in the comments section. I also tried to note how often Ben Roethlisberger took snaps from the shotgun while using play action. I hope this answers some questions. Zero, by the way, in this case also includes passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.
|2016 Play-Action Passing Stats
|Distance
|Comp
|Att
|%
|Yds
|YPA
|YPC
|TD
|INT
|Notes
|0
|12
|16
|75
|105
|6.56
|8.75
|0
|0
|5 snaps from shotgun
|1-9
|11
|17
|64.71
|121
|7.12
|11
|0
|2
|2 def penalties
|10-19
|5
|14
|35.7
|89
|6.36
|17.8
|0
|2
|2 snaps from shotgun
|20-39
|4
|11
|36.36
|135
|12.27
|33.75
|2
|0
|2 def penalties
|40+
|3
|5
|60
|133
|26.6
|44.33
|1
|0
|2 snaps from shotgun
|2015 Play-Action Passing Stats
|Distance
|Comp
|Att
|%
|Yds
|YPA
|YPC
|TD
|INT
|Notes
|0
|3
|6
|50
|21
|3.5
|7
|0
|0
|1 snap from shotgun
|1-9
|8
|13
|61.54
|64
|4.92
|8
|1
|1
|5 snaps from shotgun
|10-19
|11
|14
|78.57
|187
|13.36
|17
|0
|1
|3 snaps from shotgun
|20-39
|3
|6
|50
|94
|15.67
|31.33
|0
|1
|1 snap from shotgun
|40+
|1
|3
|33.33
|59
|19.67
|59
|1
|0
|1 def penalty