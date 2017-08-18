Hot Topics

    Bouchette: Le’Veon Bell Vetoed Contract His Agent Agreed To

    By Dave Bryan August 18, 2017 at 01:15 pm


    While we already think we know most of the details related to the multi-year contract that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell turned down just over one month ago, a report released Friday morning by Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette includes a previous unknown element of those negotiations.

    According to Bouchette, the Steelers thought they had come to terms with Bell’s agent, presumably Adisa Bakari, on a five-year deal but the running back nixed it at the last minute on July 17, the league deadline for him to sign a new long-term deal.

    The details of that five-year contract that Bell turned down, according to Bouchette, are roughly the same that Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported a month ago. Bouchette says that the deal the Steelers thought they had in place with Bell’s agent averaged more than $!2 million annually and would have paid the running back $30 million in the first two years. Pelissero, by the way, reported a month ago that Bell would have earned $30 million in the first two years of the new deal and $42 million during the first three years.

    Bouchette points out in his Friday report that the amount of fully guaranteed money, including the proposed signing bonus amount, is still unknown and those are of course some key details. With that said, the Steelers normal way of doing business with non franchise quarterbacks is to fully guarantee nothing other than a signing bonus when it comes to contract extensions.

    Also included in Bouchette’s report is that sources told his paper that Bell wants an average of $15 million and that amount matches lyrics in a rap song he recorded over a year ago titled “Focus” and they are below.


    “I’m at the top, and if not, I’m the closest. I’m a need 15 a year and they know this.”

    Bell has since said that he wants to be paid like a No. 1 running back and a No. 2 wide receiver, combined. He has also since yet to sign his $12.12 million franchise tag tender and thus hasn’t reported to the team for training camp. A Thursday report from Adam Schefter of ESPN indicated that Bell does plan to sign his tender and report to the team before the start of the regular season. As to when that will actually be is still unknown, however.

    If Bouchette’s report about Bell nixing a deal that his agent deemed fair is indeed true, his decision to go that route certainly won’t sit well with a good portion of the Steelers fan base. At this point, however, there’s no use crying over spilled milk. Bell will eventually report for duty and we’ll see how his 2017 season plays out.

    If Bell ultimately has another great season and remains healthy in the process, the Steelers will need to decide next offseason if they want to put the franchise tag on him again with an even greater possibility at that point that a long-term deal won’t eventually follow.

    Being as the Steelers franchised Bell this year, his tag number in 2018 will now be over $14.5 million.

    UPDATE:

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Screw. This. Guy. I honestly don’t want him on my team anymore. I hope he does well this season for the Steelers, and they make a deep postseason run, and that the Steelers choose not to re-tag him or re-sign him. Then I hope someone signs him to a big six-year contract, and he blows his knee out and gets cut.

    • Timothy Karwowski

      It’s obvious he was feeling oppressed, with good reason

    • rystorm06

      Hey, pay him like a #1 RB and #2 WR if he is: 1) the #1 Rusher in the league, 2) Gets more receiving yards and receiving TD’s than Martavis Bryant.

      Oh and, NOT injured in the postseason. He’s never shown the reliability to be healthy when needed most: in the playoffs.

      Otherwise, bye felicia!

    • Denny

      I agree, it is definitely hard to root for a guy like that, but if he helps win a Super Bowl, all will be forgiven.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      What a sad commentary you just made.

    • SteelersDepot

      While I understand being upset with this latest report, it’s a little much to wish injury upon him, no?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      If true; Le’veon should have said YES, thank you to Adisa when he handed him the papers to sign; just as Le’Veon should have said NO, thank you to Lagarrette when he handed him the blunt.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      It is. And my response was an emotional one. But dammit, I’m tired of getting excited about Steelers RBs only to have them break my heart over and over again! I was on the verge of grabbing a Bell jersey this past season, and if I had, it would’ve ended up in the heap along with my Mendenhall, Parker, and Staley jerseys.

    • falconsaftey43

      Glad it’s not your team then. Seriously dude, wishing for someone to blow out their knee?

    • falconsaftey43

      I still don’t understand why fans get upset about players choosing or not choosing to sign a deal that’s offered to them. It’s their life, their career, they can do what they want with it.

    • NW86

      I agree. I’m a Bell fan as long he is a Steeler and doesn’t do something bad off the field. Whether or not a player decides to gamble and wait another year in hopes of earning more money makes no difference to me. In this case, I don’t really think it was a smart move because he has more to lose than he does to gain, but that’s his choice. I hope he is healthy and productive all year, and if he does, his gamble will probably be worth it. If he doesn’t – that will be a shame for him, but it’s the gamble he decided to take.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      If he helps us win a Super Bowl? Great. But I don’t want him on this team after this season. He doesn’t deserve to be a Steeler.

    • falconsaftey43

      Couldn’t have said it better myself. Very well put.

    • NW86

      Who says he is a team cancer? I’ve never heard of him causing any locker room problems.

    • Hagen Rinde

      this!

    • Ni mo

      😂😂😂

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Would have to be in the locker room to cause problems, wouldn’t he?

    • Darth Blount 47

      You should wear that Fast Willie jersey with pride. The other two…. not so much. Also, kudos on you for even having a Steelers Staley jersey. That puts you in a VERY select group I’d guess.

    • Ni mo

      You know 35 other running backs mad more money than bell last year , also being number behind jim brown to average 160 yards a game from scrimmage , and he breaks records all the time, he deserve to get paid

    • Darth Blount 47

      Pitchforks… ASSEMBLE!

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      He doesn’t deserve to get paid TWICE as much as the next highest player at his position in the league, regardless of his stats. That’s absurd.

    • Bastiat

      History will not be kind to Bell’s decision. I hope him the best in proving me wrong.

    • NW86

      Well I meant ever in his 4+ years with the Steelers.
      But to your point, yes he would, which means you were wrong calling him a Cancer. You are basically arguing with yourself.

    • falconsaftey43

      He thinks otherwise. He thinks he deserves/can get more money than was offered to him. That’s all that matters. There is no rule against it. It’s the first time in his career he’s even had a choice to make regarding his contract.

    • Ichabod

      Man I hope this comes back to bite him hard. This team is set for a couple of Super Bowl runs and then this moron plays the “its all about me game”
      Please Dave do not lose this picture. I am sure it will come in use in the future.

    • will

      What do you not like about Parker?

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I was young and impressionable, and thought he was going to follow in Bettis’ footsteps as the next great Steelers RB. Yeahhhh…that didn’t happen so much. Pretty sure I tried to convince my brother-in-law to get me a Zereoue jersey as well. And maybe Fuamatu-Ma’Afala…

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      And he can go right on thinking he’s worth that. For another team.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      He was great for the Steelers, to be sure. I was just hoping his career would be longer, that’s all. I guess I shouldn’t really throw him in with Staley. But he’s not one of those players whose jersey I wear all the time (Like Troy, Hines, Jerome, Keisel).

    • falconsaftey43

      Exactly. You don’t have to think he’s worth it, or even that the Steelers should pay him that (I don’t think they should, tag him once more if he’s great this season, then be done). But it’s silly to be angry at him for thinking it.

    • ThatGuy

      I could not care any less about anything Bell does off the field, contract negotiations included. I hope he dominates for 4 quarters once a week from Sept. 10 to Feb. 4th. All the other stuff is pointless to be concerned with.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      While I agree with his wanting more cash, he hasn’t won a ring yet and he’s shown he’s a dummy smoking enough weed hat a cop could smell it…he should look at himself, but he won’t.

    • Ni mo

      Yes he should look at all the records he broken , so ben , pouncey , shazier , Gilbert shouldn’t have paid to they all stay injured , decasrto too he holds all the time , he’s the best back by far he don’t fumble, he blocks , catches he’s so good that they intentionally took out his knees twice

    • Ni mo

      You must have missed the short bus the morning , or you didn’t take your meds

    • Gizmosteel

      Just run the wheels off of him for 2 years. RB for rent.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Put Bell behind a different offensive line and we’ll see how productive he is. I guess we’ll all find out in a couple years when he’s playing for another team.

    • Ni mo

      Bell is not going anywhere the Steelers want him

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I appreciate the ad hominem insults sir, really refreshing. Move along.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      We’ll see a year from now.

    • Ni mo

      Wanna bet

    • H.K. northern cali

      Connor anyone??

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Yes please.

    • Ni mo

      Same results bell creates his Own holes Learn football , bye the way howl old are. You 12

    • Ni mo

      Yeah because u crying and having a hissy fit over nothin

    • JCLII

      Tag him again next year and then let him walk.

    • RASTA

      Great! $27 million and 2 Lombardi’s for the Steelers, and they get to run the best running and receiving back on the planet – when not injured or suspended – into the very ground he has dug himself into without worrying about his long term health. That sounds like a bargain to me, especially with how high the salary cap will be by then!

      My only concern is with how the rest of the team will treat a non-practicing diva who did not want to be a Steeler for life because he desires to basically be paid DOUBLE what the 2nd best RB on the planet makes each year…arrogant little pissant.

      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      You’re on this message board posting, same as I am.

    • Steve Johnson

      I wish no harm to this kid, I hope he comes back, has a great season, and the Steelers Hoist #7. However, the contract the Steelers offered him was fair enough, making $4M dollars more than the next highest paid RB. One of the seven deadly sins is GREED. So with that said, LeVeon Bell can take his Rap Music, his lyrics about making $15M per, and his infatuation of being a Crusader, and they all can go to hell right along with his GREED.

      I hope they let him walk or attempt to trade him. Why bother after 2017?

    • Ni mo

      Yeah trade him to Tampa bay

    • NickSteelerFan

      I would say that during the stretch run into the playoffs last year that Bell was the focal point of the offense. In fact, I would say he is just as important to the offense as AB is. I guess it’s not absurd to think he might want to get paid close to the same way that AB does (injuries aside)

    • VaDave

      I still have my Mendenhall game jersey…

    • pittsburghjoe

      If he remains upright after this year, tag him again and throw him away. If he gets hurt this year, throw him away.

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t see them paying him $15M per year. If Bell’s demands hold firm, I see him getting tagged once more (assuming he is great again this year) and then leaving after that.

    • Ni mo

      Yeah but I’m not crying and wishing harm on no one

    • Ace

      Hey Dave does it make more sense to give him a non-exclusive tag next year? Is there a downside to that? Let other teams dictate his market and if its fair, match it and sign him. If not, collect 2 first rounds or rescind the offer. Thoughts?

    • Ni mo

      4 years 60 mill and 10 mill signing bonus he will take it

    • falconsaftey43

      Probably, but I personally don’t think the Steelers would offer that much. We’ll see.

    • Ni mo

      Yeah we have to wait until February I think , let’s get thru this season first

    • VaDave

      I think Parker is the classic example of the risk involved with giving long term contracts to running back. There is statistical evidence that running backs start to decline when they get to the point where Bell will be shortly career wise. Expecting a Franco Harris or Emmitt length career is not a realistic expectation.

    • ModusTollens

      He certainly is taking a huge risk for marginal financial returns given that the $ difference between the deal that he wants and the deal offered ain’t much. to me, a tenth of that money would be like winning the lottery so i don’t have much reason to support his side. he better hope that he returns to the field in good enough football shape to not get injured. my guess is that missing training camp is going to make him more vulnerable to injury and he is going to regret not taking this deal to the bank.

    • ModusTollens

      and being a hypocrite for stating the reason he turned down the steelers offer is because he didn’t want to devalue the franchise value for his fellow rb’s. we see now that was pure bs. he wants what he rapped about.

    • RASTA

      I agree Dave, as who needs to “wish” injury upon him, he finds that enough on his own unfortunately….which is why he has to be one of the dumbest sob’s around to not take that much guaranteed money in case his next injury is his last. Like I said before, he will now be regarded by me as an arrogant little pissant that can now be truly driven into the ground weekly for the next two years – albeit hopefully mostly in the playoffs and Super Bowl.
      Which really brings this to the all-encompassing question: Why on this Earth do these players hire big-time agents in the first place if they are not going to listen to them anyways?
      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • VaDave

      If he tanks this year like Wallace did, I’ll been in front of the mob..lol. Seriously, I think he’s going to have a great year for us.

    • falconsaftey43

      As average people, our perspective get’s skewed. There is a HUGE difference between $12M and $15M per year. Any way you slice it, it’s a big difference. 25% more. Or $3M per year more. That’s a LOT of money. Like you said, to 99.99999% of us, the league minimum would be like winning the lottery and life changing money. But he’s a professional athlete working on a different pay scale. A 25% raise, is still a 25% raise. Just like another $3M per year is still $3M more dollars.

    • RASTA

      couldn’t even give it away, eh? Lol, had to down vote you on this one as that guy really single-handedly killed the team and us all. Have a great weekend Dave.
      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • ModusTollens

      i don’t hope that he get’s injured, but its crap like this that makes me want to see him traded. while connor is unproven, i hope he gets the opportunity that the steelers gave bell on a silver platter and he turns out to be just as good. that kid has real character and would love to see him hoist #7 instead of bell that is so stupid he got suspended for missing a drug test.

    • will

      I will say this again……..I believe that Bell could have been the most beloved Steeler running back since “The Bus”. (assuming that he could stay healthy) He could have had $42 million over the first three years…………think of that………… an average of $14 Million dollars a year over the first three years!!! He would have been the darling of Steeler Nation. He could have parlayed that popularity into many other outside sponsorships, speaking engagements, Man of the year awards (might be a stretch), commercials, etc. Look how popular Bettis is still today……….He gets many paid speaking engagements as the result of Steeler Nation popularity.
      All of this, I believe, Mr. Bell threw “out of the window” because of his personal decision regarding his contract situation. He most certainly DOES have the right to do what he feels is best for him…….I respect that right. However, I believe his “Imma need 15” mentality ruined what could have been a great thing for him (personally and financially) well beyond his playing days.

    • ModusTollens

      i get it, in real terms its nothing to sneeze at. I was more pointing out the difference in terms of the security it gives him. bird in hand…

    • RASTA

      Yeah, they did try to pay him (50% more than the 2nd best RB in the world!) – which even apparently his agent accepted – so in the end he rejected team, and common sense, for his own rap glorifying himself, as I haven’t heard any one else on this planet singing Bell’s $15 million dollar tune, have you?
      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • george

      I understand your frustration and agree mostly with your points but I don’t ever want to see a player “get his knee blown out.”

    • george

      You just had to bring that up? My ex wife got my #36 jeresy in the divorce. I’m gonna have to go back to therapy now!

    • O’Neal

      I suspected as much, leveon is a very good football player, but a very dumb person

    • WreckIess

      You have to realize how whiny and pathetic this response sounds, right?

    • WreckIess

      No. The whole reason for drafting Connor was so they didn’t have to do that.

    • george

      I really doubt they are going to pay him 15 million a year. RB values are coming down even faster now. They may not even offer him 12 million per year next time around. I think he made a mistake, I would love to see him stay with the Steelers just don’t see it happening.

    • Nolrog

      The top paid WR in football is AB at an average of 17, the 2nd is AJ Green at 15. Bell at 12 million would have been the highest paid RB by about 50% over the next guy.

      I wouldn’t go 15 for him. 12 is more than fair.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Old enough to be able to construct coherent thoughts with proper sentence structure.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Yep. Still believe it.

    • RickM

      Some fans get upset because there’s an expectation that both the player and team will be reasonable and maybe even honorable in their negotiations. Bell is a great player and both he and the Steelers know that. But he has missed 1 of every 4 games, he’s 0-4 in complete seasons, he’s missed more playoff games than he’s played, he’s coming off a second surgery and he’s had two suspensions. Should he factor that important, negative stuff into his evaluation of his contract worth? If he’s being honest with himself, of course. You can’t just talk about your positives and ignore proven negatives that pose a risk to the Steelers in a long-term deal.

      Bell can demand any amount of money. That’s his prerogative. But personally, I feel the Steelers were more generous than I expected in their efforts to sign him. Kudos to the team for not holding all the missed time and future injury risk against him. As for Bell, he amazingly feels he was disrespected by the offer (it was quite an “eye-opener” to him). That tells me that he completely dismisses his 75% participation rate and any risk that his injury and suspension patterns bring. That’s not what you do in fair negotiations.

      I don’t dislike the guy; it’s his life and his decision. He isn’t the first greedy football player and he won’t be the last. But just like he’s entitled to demand almost double what any other RB gets, it’s my right to have little respect for him as a negotiating football player.

    • 6 ring circus

      Haha, I mean lol…but that dude likes to drag out a thread with silly suppositions, trival insults and generally inane argument. Beware.

    • NinjaMountie

      I can only speak for myself and not everyone else. Though, I suspect there are many like me.
      You’re right. He can do whatever he wants. It is his life and his career.
      However, though I agree with all of those things, I also have the right to think (and express) that he is a complete idiot. I also think he seems to have put pride ahead of good sense.
      I don’t hate him. I hope he comes back and puts up 1400 yds rushing and 900 yds receiving and helps us win another SB. That still will not change what I think of him.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, this really doesn’t surprise me that much.

    • capehouse

      You sound like a nice guy.

    • WreckIess

      Just not quite sure if I believe it. Bouchette repeated the same vague contract info, repeated that Bell had the same issue that a lot of fans said he had (the fact that he wanted $15 mil), and the only new info that he added was that Bell’s agent agreed with the contract(which Adisa Bakari denied).

      Even if this is true, who cares? If Bell thinks he’s worth more that what they offered then that’s just want he believes. It’s not greed, it’s an opinion.

    • Steelers12

      Exactly wishing injury on someone lively hood over pigskin

    • capehouse

      I feel like more is being made of this than it should. Isn’t that just the natural course of decling a contract? Team talks to agent. Agent talks to player. Bell didn’t like the deal. Of course Bell was the one to nix the deal.

    • Ray

      He needs to take more ownership of being suspended twice. While he served his time, Bell needs to factor that the team is taking 100% confidence in him to not get suspended again. Putting $12+ million into a player who has been suspended multiple times, Le’Veon doesn’t really want to seem to take ownership of the risk any team has in signing him to a long term deal.

      While I will root for him and this doesn’t really bother me in terms of fandom, I think someone needs to get across that the best ability is availability which he has disappointed on two occasions

    • Michael Putman

      Wow… a lot of resentment for a talented young player who feels he is worth a lot. I don’t have any personal animosity against Bell. I would have liked him to sign a long term contract. Heck, I would still like him to sign a long term with us after this year. If he wasn’t happy with the offer, he has no obligation to sign it.

      Hoping that he blows out his knee? That is childish. Grow up people, this is a business.

    • Tim

      You sir have the post of the day.

    • RickM

      His agent is in a position where he has to deny the Bouchette story. If he confirms it, Bell would get rid of him for making him look worse.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      This may come as news for some. For me, it’s just confirmation a conversation you and I have already had on this exact topic. And yes, his agent absolutely has to say that if he wants to keep representing Bell ( or anyone for that matter).

    • Ni mo

      You the one whining about bell and hoping he gets hurt sounds like a kid to me

    • RevDrEBuzz

      Anything he says should be taken with a kilo of salt. He’s higher than Tony Montana.

      I remember watching an RB who had a bit of a limp last year not play very well in the playoffs where a young cheaper RB could have helped.

      He picked the wrong fight with the wrong franchise. He was gonna get paid nicely, now…who the hell knows.

      At this point, I would rather see Ben unleash hell with all the WRs and Connor as a power back than deal with LeVeon. I am more curious as to what Ben can do with all those weapons and without the distraction of Bell.

    • Ni mo

      Week he felt it wasn’t enough you can’t blame him tho

    • Ni mo

      Yup beware but I never wish someone gets hurt like your boy did

    • RevDrEBuzz

      You are absolutely right…but, he’s currently not in training camp with the rest of the team. That’s not helpful for the PS chances this year. They have to work around this specialized RB who offers more variables than what the other RBs do, and thus needs to be practicing.

      He’s not helping his position.

    • Ni mo

      Tomlin ran Parker into the ground but he was good tho

    • Ni mo

      I think it was more about guaranteed money than the 12 mill , they only guaranteed him 30 mill for 2 years think about it . That don’t sound like a long term deal

    • Ed Smith

      Will, an excellent point. I am “old school” and believe in the Free Market. Therefore, I will NOT:
      – buy a #26 jersey (was going to)
      – buy any products Bell ever endorses
      – attend any event he ever speaks at

      I will show my dissatisfaction with his greedy, selfish behavior by not contributing to anything he could financially benefit from. It’s called the Free Market. (Season tickets for Steeler games don’t count as that hurts the TEAM – a concept that is very foreign to Bell…). I invite those in Steeler Nation who are equally dissatisfied with the way Bell has conducted himself while he’s been in Pgh to join me in the above.

    • Ni mo

      I respect that , you speaking from the heart

    • Ed Smith

      The greed side comes in when he says he wants to be paid as a #1 RB (he is) AND a #2 WR (he is/will not be). That is just too over-the-top for me.

    • Ni mo

      I doubt they sign him after this year he’s digging his Own grave .

    • chooch12

      $66 million!!! Go find another team that will give you that. Greed! Jackass.

    • Brian Miller

      True…

    • James Rogers

      Sounds good to me.

    • Ed Smith

      Ray, great point about taking ownership for failures. It is a sign of maturity and provides reassurance that lessons have been learned from the past and decreases risk of recurrence going forward.

      Now which Steeler does this sound like?? I say Bryant far more than Bell.
      Bryant = New approach, new attitude, clearly contrite about his past failures and clear he’s changed. At this point, I’d put my $$ on Bryant more than Bell…

    • Brian Miller

      It was tongue it cheek people…i get thed frustration…no one is saying he can’t be a greedy bastard…just as some people think he is ok to hold out for no reason right now and to want ridiculous money, it is just as ok for people to be frustrated and upset with him. Agree to disagree. I doubt Justin actually wished physical harm.

    • Brian Miller

      Yeah, and he was still on his rookie contract. Everyone gets happy with a new contract and more money in the NFL…until one player makes more, and then it’s an I silt to them, or they are underpaid.

    • VaDave

      Lol!! Yeah, I’d actually offered I’d up for sale here on another thread. I was shocked nobody wanted it…you have a good weekend too.

    • James Rogers

      ONLY 30 mil for 2 years? Set for life with that.

    • Biggie

      Tag him for next two years, then if he wants to go and someone pays him as a #1 RB and #2 WR then go for it. I am sure there will be a back somewhere want to run behind our OL. Tired of the ego, me first, gimme money, I’ll worry about teammates when I get paid crap.

    • Ichabod

      bet about what??

    • Ni mo

      True

    • Ni mo

      All of us will be set for life with 30 mill , but athletes think differently look at the baseball and NBA contracts in sane money

    • Eric Marshall

      Nobody is going to guarantee more than 30M to a back who hasn’t finished a year and has already been suspended twice for pot.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Not even a Bengals player?

    • 6 ring circus

      I guess you just have to be adult about it and realize when a comment is not worth a comment. I can’t tell you the times growing up when I wished someone I “loved”, as in my parents, were dead, because they did something to “hurt my feelings”. All my wishing meant nothing. Just a heat of the moment thing. If you can’t understand that, then, well…moving along…

    • Hubert Parker

      If the Steelers didnt offer him 26.5 million in guaranteed money im ok with him not accepting. 26.5 is what he will make in guaranteed money if franchised this year and next. They didnt so he didnt accept. Not hard to undertand. They could of offered 5 years 100 million whats the point of the signing bonus didnt come close to 26.5. Because the only thing guarateed in any Steelers contract is the SIGNING BONUS

    • Dorian James

      I’m not going to speak out of anger here, the agent denied the report anyway. But as I stated in another post if 12 million a year wasn’t enough for you, then thanks for your service and good luck with the rest of your career”ELSEWHERE”.
      No hard feelings though.

    • Dorian James

      IMHO, I’d prefer they don’t even franchise him again just let him walk and get your third-round compensatory pick. We found him, so I’m sure the FO can find someone to replace him.

    • Ray

      I agree. I really like Bryants approach to all of this and his attitude about proving people wrong that continue to put him down.

    • george

      No, but I wouldn’t cry if Burfict and Adam Jones got a case of chronic diarrhea

    • Ni mo

      No matter how heated a person feel you don’t wish them to get hurt

    • FATCAT716

      Wow really? Dude this is business at the end of the day. He is a business & as a business man he feel his product is worth more. These NBA contracts are crazy & for less damage to the body. I love Bell but that’s only as a Steeler if he leaves the love is gone but I don’t wish evil on him smh

    • ryan72384

      Yep I agree. Bryant has the me against the world I’ll show all of you attitude and motivation and that is SCARY considering he was borderline unstoppable and a freakish athlete before he actually started taking life and training seriously.

    • WreckIess

      Do what’s best for you I guess, but wishing a guy gets hurt because he didn’t sing a contract that has nothing to do with you makes you look pretty petulant.

    • Agree 100%! The guy’s a jerk and a self-delusional idiot. They could resign Jim Brown in his prime and he wouldn’t be worth it–not that much more over any other RB they could draft or sign today. I hope they cut him loose and move on with teammates who wants to play together, be paid what they’re truly worth, and win.

    • justafanlikeyou

      I certainly hope they don’t. Put that money into the trenches

    • FlaFan47

      Interesting hindsight … that story about Eric Green turning down Steelers and how he looks back at that now as a mistake

    • Ni mo

      That it won’t bite him 😂😂

    • ryan72384

      I totally agree. What was it his rookie year when he took on 2 ravens defenders at the goal line on Sunday night football and got knocked out cold after losing his helmet? I remember telling my dad Steeler nation just fell in love with that guy. And then last year he literally carried us the last month of the season and then the first 2 rounds of the playoffs. He had a chance to be something special in Pittsburgh. Now I just see him as a greedy me first guy. To turn down a fair contract that a class organization offers you is a slap in the face to them. How anyone can still be a “fan” of his is beyond me. Bring on Conner in my opinion.

    • Jefferson_St_Joe

      The story here isn’t the story. We know he was made an extremely lucrative offer and he turned it down. Smart or not, he had the right to do that.

      To me the story is the consistent talking/leaking from the Steelers side all throughout camp. For the life of me, I can’t see how it’s constructive to their cause. Bell, like many other franchised players before him, is exercising his right to skip camp and show up when the paychecks start. Leaking stories about him that paint him in a negative light isn’t changing that. As Chuck Noll always said, “I only talk about the players that are here.” They need to go back to that way of doing business.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      it’s not about being constructive anymore. they are trying to guilt him into coming. honestly i dont care if he sits out the season. im done with him. fecking greedy loser.

    • ryan72384

      It almost feels like Bell isnt part of the team anymore. Fan base hates him. Organization takes little jabs at him every second they get. Oh well. Bring on Conner. Steeler Nation will love him. #ByeBell

    • Michael Mosgrove

      greedy little punk.
      hey bell,
      Tá tú ina chailliúint ollmhór, tá tú ina náire don fhoireann, tá gach droch-rud agat a tharlaíonn duit sa todhchaí agus tá súil agam go bhfaighidh tú gortaithe.

      Is féidir leat dul ar na carraigeacha.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      agreed.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i wish the steelers would rescind the offer like the panthers did to josh norman .

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i wouldnt put money on either of them. if bryant blows up and has a big year hes still under contract for another year. use him as trade bait and get a couple more picks.

    • Michael James

      In my opinion Bell can do what he want, it’s his good right. But we – as fans – can also express our opinions. He has been suspended twice, he has never played a full season, he has never been able to be on the field deep into the playoffs and he’s coming of a second (or third?) surgery. Then the Steelers offer him a contract that would make him the by far (!) highest paid RB in the league – deservedly so – and he still turns it down.
      Again, that’s his right, I just think it’s not reasonable given all the circumstances.