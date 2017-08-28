Hot Topics

    Bryan: 2017 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post Third Preseason Game Edition

    By Dave Bryan August 28, 2017 at 11:33 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers played their third preseason game of 2017 on Saturday at Heinz Field against the Indianapolis Colts and it gave us yet another long look at several young players. With the preseason now almost over, it’s time for me to update my 53-man roster prediction.

    Moving forward from here, I will post one final 53-man prediction following the team’s final preseason games just as I do every year.

    As usual, I invite all readers to add their own 53-man roster predictions in the comments below. At the very least, let me know which players on my list that you think won’t ultimately make the final 53 and why.

    Offense (25)

    Quarterbacks (3)Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Joshua Dobbs


    Analysis: Jones made his 2017 preseason debut Saturday night and looked fine outside of his late interception. Dobbs, as long expected, will be the team’s No. 3 quarterback this year.

    Running Backs (4)Le’Veon Bell, Knile Davis, James Conner, Terrell Watson

    Analysis: Conner and Watson have both looked like very capable running backs in the two preseason games that each has played in and we’re likely to see a lot of them in the preseason finale. Fitzgerald Toussaint seems to be an extreme long-shot at this point and his recent leg injury isn’t likely to help his cause. While Davis hasn’t looked great as a kick returner, I still can’t force myself to cut him just yet. Four running backs in total might be a stretch and I’m certainly not married to that ultimately happening.

    Fullbacks (1)Roosevelt Nix

    Analysis: Nix is more than ready for the 2017 season and I would sit him in the preseason finale just to be safe.

    Wide Receivers (6)Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sammie Coates, Darrius Heyward-Bey

    Analysis: It’s really hard to make a case for Justin Hunter at this point. He only played two offensive snaps Saturday night and once again wasn’t used on special teams. That can’t be a great sign for him. Heyward-Bey, if kept, will be used primarily on special teams.

    Tight Ends (3)Jesse James, David Johnson, Xavier Grimble

    Analysis: My quick fascination with Jake McGee is now over. He played very little Saturday night while Grimble finally showed us he can block and catch passes. McGee, however, does remain a strong practice squad candidate.

    Offensive Linemen (8)Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert, Alejandro Villanueva, B.J. Finney, Chris Hubbard, Jerald Hawkins

    Analysis: Hawkins once again had a strong preseason showing. I really would like to keep Matt Feiler, but just can’t seem to make room for him.

    Defense (25)

    Defensive Linemen (6)Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton, Johnny Maxey

    Analysis: Will the Steelers keep six defensive linemen in total and if they do, who is No. 6? I still cant see Daniel McCullers being that guy. Maxey hasn’t done much of anything during the preseason but for now, I will keep him. Lavon Hooks could possibly be in play over Maxey and we’ll see how the two play in the preseason finale.

    Inside Linebackers (4)Ryan Shazier, Vince WilliamsTyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort

    Analysis: Is Steven Johnson battling Arthur Moats for one of nine linebacker spots? It’s hard to say right now and Johnson, a solid special teams player, missed the game Saturday night with a hamstring injury. Moats on the other hand, remains healthy and played quite a bit on special teams against the Colts. It will be interesting to see if Johnson is healthy enough to play in the preseason finale. I just can’t see 10 total linebackers being kept this year.

    Outside Linebackers (5)Bud Dupree, James Harrison, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Arthur Moats

    Analysis: See the analysis above. Even though Moats is likely fifth on the outside linebacker depth chart, it’s still very hard to cut him.

    Cornerbacks (6) –  Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, Coty Sensabaugh, Cameron Sutton, William Gay, Mike Hilton

    Analysis: Nothing new here but it was great to see Sutton make his 2017 debut Saturday night. As much as I would like to keep rookie draft pick cornerback Brian Allen, I just cant see the Steelers keeping 11 defensive backs in total as that’s something they haven’t done in forever.

    Safeties (4)Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield

    Analysis: Golden sure hasn’t played well during the preseason but his value on special teams makes him a touch player to cut. Is Jacob Hagen in play to take his spot?

    Specialists (3)

    Kicker (1)Chris Boswell

    Analysis: Hate seeing that missed extra point Saturday night but at least it came in a meaningless preseason game. He’s been money otherwise.

    Punter (1)Jordan Berry

    Analysis: Berry, Berry, happy with Berry.

    Long Snapper (1)Colin Holba

    Analysis: A bad extra point snap Saturday won’t hurt Holba’s cause.

    Final Notes: A few more changes this week as out goes McGee and Hunter and it comes Watson and Heyward-Bey. That ninth linebacker spot needs watching heading into the final preseason game as does the sixth defensive line spot.

    Reserve Injured (2)Keion Adams, Senquez Golson ???

    Analysis: Pretty sure that Adams will go to Reserve/ Injured with his shoulder injury. What’s going to happen with Golson ultimately? IR, or waived/injured? Just how bad is that hamstring injury of his?

    Practice Squad (10)Demarcus Ayers, Brian Mihalik, Keavon Milton, Jake McGee, Francis Kallon, Brian Allen, Jacob Hagen, Lavon Hooks, Matt GalambosFarrington Huguenin

    Analysis: Added McGee, Galambos and Huguenin and this time.

    Week 1 Inactives (7) – Hawkins, Dobbs, Maxey, Moats, Watson, Sutton, Smith-Schuster

    Steelers 2017 53-Man Roster & 10-Man Practice Squad Prediction
    OFFENSE
    Roethlisberger, BenQB
    Jones, LandryQB
    Dobbs, JoshuaQB
    Bell, Le’VeonRB
    Davis, KnileRB
    Conner, JamesRB
    Watson, TerrellRB
    Nix, RooseveltFB
    Brown, AntonioWR
    Bryant, MartavisWR
    Rogers, EliWR
    Smith-Schuster, JuJuWR
    Coates, SammieWR
    Heyward-Bey, DarriusWR
    James, JesseTE
    Johnson, DavidTE
    Grimble, XavierTE
    Pouncey, MaurkiceC
    Foster, RamonG
    DeCastro, DavidG
    Finney, B.J.C/G
    Hubbard, ChrisT/G
    Gilbert, MarcusT
    Villanueva, AlejandroT
    Hawkins, JeraldT
    DEFENSE
    Heyward, CameronDE
    Tuitt, StephonDE
    Alualu, TysonDE
    Hargrave, JavonDT
    Walton, L.T.DT/DE
    Maxey, JohnnyDE
    Harrison, JamesOLB
    Dupree, BudOLB
    Watt, T.J.OLB
    Chickillo, AnthonyOLB
    Moats, ArthurOLB
    Shazier, RyanILB
    Williams, VinceILB
    Matakevich, TylerILB
    Fort, L.J.ILB
    Burns, ArtieCB
    Cockrell, RossCB
    Sutton, CameronCB
    Sensabaugh, CotyCB
    Gay, WilliamCB
    Hilton, MikeCB/DB
    Mitchell, MikeS
    Davis, SeanS
    Golden, RobertS
    Dangerfield, JordanS
    SPECIALISTS
    Boswell, ChrisK
    Berry, JordanP
    Holba, ColinLS
    PRACTICE SQUAD
    Ayers, DemarcusWR
    Mihalik, BrianT
    Milton, KeavonG/T
    Gallambos, MattILB
    McGee, JakeTE
    Kallon, FrancisDE
    Allen, BrianCB
    Hagen, JacobS
    Hooks, LavonDT/DE
    Huguenin, FarringtonOLB
    INJURED RESERVE
    Adams, KeionOLB
    Golson, SenquezCB

    • falconsaftey43

      Davis has taken 24% of his career kickoffs to at least the 25 yard line. Toussaint has taken 38% of his. Consistent, Davis is not. What exactly is the reason for keeping him? Certainly seems like he had a couple of lucky returns during his career where his speed (which seems completely absent now) allowed him to take it the distance. The rest of the time, his poor vision and decision making (same as a runner) prevent him from even reaching the 25. Tyreek Hill, for a barometer, has reached the 25 yard line 58% of the time.

    • Nice roster prediction Dave! The only thing I would do differently is keep Brian Allen in place of Golden. I would rather see Hilton playing if there were 2 injuries at safety.

    • Jaybird

      Keep CB Allen , dump Davis.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Allen IMO will clear waivers. I agree with dumping Davis, but maybe adding another DL or ILB depth with Johnson for STs

    • george

      Agree. Bell, Conner and Watson will do. Someone will take Allen just because of his measurables, Some team that knows theyre going to stink this year and would rather develop young talent than compete this year.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      We are worried about this every year, and the guys always clear waivers. Last one to be taken off was Crezdon Butler I believe. And he’s playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

    • Jaybird

      I agree Allen could clear waivers. But if you add another D linemen to what Dave already has , that would make seven D linemen. Too many , no? And I think Johnson would be inactive if he did make the team (as will Allen) , so I’m not to big on what he brings to the ST’s. Plus I’m worried about Johnson’s hamstring, they can linger quite a while.
      Bottom line , they are both fringe players who probable won’t contribute ( hopefully!)

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I would literally take anyone on our PS over DHB. And keeping 4 RBs seems silly.

    • Jaybird

      Tell me that Davis doesn’t remind you of Felix Jones. Davis seems to have lost a lot of speed , doesn’t offer much as a returner, and him wanting to always bounce everything outside as a RB drives me nuts. I don’t see a selling point on keeping him.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m with almost everyone. I’d let Davis go.

    • #beatthepats

      Have to keep Allen, dump davis or, do we need 3 te’s plus Magee on th ps? Seems like johson/ nix arethe same type guy- hubbard can be used as a blocking te- Allen has to be kept.

    • Patrick Donovan

      Can’t see Hilton getting a helmet over Sutton

    • PghDSF

      I can see them keeping Allen over Hilton. Right now Sensabaugh and Sutton can play slot if Gay gets hurt or doesn’t play well. I think Hilton clears waivers and makes PS. I’m not sure Allen will clear waivers. Plus he’s played well too in the games.

    • francesco

      Watson Hamilton Allen and Hagen to make it.
      Davis DHB Cockrell and Golden to all lose it.

    • Michael James

      I like it, but I don’t agree on Davis? Why do you think it’s hard for the Steelers to cut him, Dave? KC more than happily parted ways with him and if you read the reaction of their fans, they were also really happy that they went with other options at RB. He simply isn’t a good player at this point of his career.

    • nutty32

      Allen over Hilton is just insane.

    • Ken Krampert

      I don’t see us exposing Brian Allen. If Feeney was snatched last year, this guy will be grabbed this year. To much potential and size. I also dont see us carrying 4 rbs. Watson will be placed on PS, and he wont get picked up, as there is/will be a glut of rbs on the wire. Another candidate would be Maxey, who could easily be placed on PS also. He isnt on anybody’s radar.

    • nutty32

      Might want to have at least 1 vet backup in the stable until at least mid-season after you get a chance to see the rooks in real action?

    • nutty32

      Gonna go out on a limb and predict Robert Golden gets cut. He just has a long history of giving up huge plays which is a death knell for any safety/last line of defense.

    • nutty32

      Hagen has zero chance at making this team. He better put out some good tape for other teams to see this Thursday.

    • Steve Johnson

      Dump Knile Davis and keep Brian Allen.

    • nutty32

      Allen’s measurables are intriguing, no doubt. But even his college highlight reel is not that impressive. Just a bunch of plays against bad passes; nothing eye-popping. He’s done nothing in the 3 pro games either.

    • Steve Johnson

      I would keep Malik Golden over Robert Golden.